Thai Airways International PCL : Wins Travelport Best Performing Airlines Award 2017

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) was awarded the Travelport Best Performing Airlines Award 2017 at the Travelport Solutions Showcase and Awards Ceremony 2018 in Singapore.

Mr. Nivat Chantarachoti (right), THAI General Manager in Singapore, recently received the Travelport Best Performing Airlines Award 2017 from Ms. Carole Oh (left), Commercial Director of Travelport Singapore, on behalf of THAI at the Travelport Solutions Showcase and Awards Ceremony 2018 in Singapore.

Travelport is a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. During the annual event at the Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, Travelport presented the latest trends in shaping the travel industry, the changing landscape of distribution, how to utilize data to power business, as well as the latest Travelport product updates. The Travelport Best Performing Airlines Award is based on the amount of booking growth for each commercial air carrier made through Travelport.