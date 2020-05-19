Thai Airways International Public : Clarifies No Filing For Bankruptcy Decision in Board of Directors Meeting

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has clarified that it has no intention to file for bankruptcy, responding to rumours appeared in the news and online about the consensus of its Board of Directors meeting on 15 May 2020 to file for bankruptcy.



THAI's reform plan has been approved by THAI Board of Directors on 17 April 2020 and presented to the State Enterprise Policy Office for consideration on 29 April 2020. The plan will soon be presented to the Cabinet for further action. The Board of Directors had no resolution of filing for bankruptcy as appeared in the news.



THAI again denies the bankruptcy rumours.

