Thai Airways International    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Thai Airways International Public : Clarifies No Filing For Bankruptcy Decision in Board of Directors Meeting

05/19/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has clarified that it has no intention to file for bankruptcy, responding to rumours appeared in the news and online about the consensus of its Board of Directors meeting on 15 May 2020 to file for bankruptcy.

THAI's reform plan has been approved by THAI Board of Directors on 17 April 2020 and presented to the State Enterprise Policy Office for consideration on 29 April 2020. The plan will soon be presented to the Cabinet for further action. The Board of Directors had no resolution of filing for bankruptcy as appeared in the news.

THAI again denies the bankruptcy rumours.

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 16 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 14:37:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 -31 933 M
Net income 2020 -6 704 M
Debt 2020 136 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,26x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 10 259 M
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,19 THB
Last Close Price 4,10 THB
Spread / Highest target -2,44%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chakkrit Parapuntakul Vice Chairman & President
Chaiyapruk Didyasarin Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Nattapong Samit-Ampaipisarn Executive Vice President-Finance &Accounting
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL-10.87%279
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.62%13 886
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.11%12 126
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.14%11 541
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.24%8 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.30%7 984
