Thai Airways International Public : Receives Brand of The Year Award 2019-2020

Ms. Nonthakorn Trakulpa, General Manager, Great Britain and Ireland, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), represented THAI to receive Brand of the Year Award 2019-2020 from Mr. Richard Rowles, Chairman, World Branding Forum, at the 2019 World Branding Award presentation gala dinner organized at Kensington Palace, London, United Kingdom. THAI is the only airline from Thailand to receive this award. The World Branding Forum has been held for six years while the World Branding Awards is currently in its tenth edition.



The 318 winning brands from 41 countries were chosen based on their brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting by over 200,000 consumers worldwide.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:01:04 UTC