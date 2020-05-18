Log in
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
Thai Airways International : Thailand plans to go to bankruptcy court with Thai Airways rehab plan - official

05/18/2020 | 02:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailand suspends incoming passenger flights to fight coronavirus

Thailand plans to go to bankruptcy court to submit a rehabilitation plan for its national carrier, Thai Airways International, rather than go ahead with a previously planned rescue, a senior official said on Monday.

"The State-Enterprise Planning Office agreed in principle for the rehabilitation of Thai Airways in court... the procedure will be submitted to cabinet tomorrow," government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat told Reuters.

The procedure replaces a previous rescue plan, which involves the airline seeking a 58.1 billion baht loan guaranteed by the government.

"It is similar to filing Chapter 11 in the United States," she said, adding that details of the rehabilitation plan have not been discussed.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng)

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 -31 933 M
Net income 2020 -6 704 M
Debt 2020 136 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 10 521 M
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,19 THB
Last Close Price 4,82 THB
Spread / Highest target -17,0%
Spread / Average Target -33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chakkrit Parapuntakul Vice Chairman & President
Chaiyapruk Didyasarin Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Nattapong Samit-Ampaipisarn Executive Vice President-Finance &Accounting
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL0.84%328
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-67.19%12 190
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%12 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-42.24%9 901
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 323
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.26%8 096
