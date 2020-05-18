Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Thai Airways International    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai government to go to bankruptcy court with Thai Airways rehab plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailand suspends incoming passenger flights to fight coronavirus

Thailand's government said on Monday it plans to submit a rehabilitation plan for troubled national carrier Thai Airways International to a bankruptcy court rather than go ahead with a planned rescue. "The State-Enterprise Planning Office agreed in principle for the rehabilitation of Thai Airways in court ... the procedure will be submitted to cabinet tomorrow," government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

The procedure replaces a previous rescue, which involved the airline seeking a 58.1 billion baht ($1.81 billion) loan guaranteed by the government to ensure liquidity and help it through the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

"It is similar to filing Chapter 11 in the United States," she said, adding that the details of the rehabilitation plan and when it will be submitted will be discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

By May, airlines around the world had grounded about 95% of their capacity as air travel all but came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thai Airways, though, had been in trouble even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, booking losses every year after 2012, except in 2016.

In 2019, it reported losses of 12.04 billion baht.

As a state-controlled enterprise, the Ministry of Finance, which owns 51% of the national carrier, would approve and initiate the proceedings, bankruptcy law expert, Vicha Mahakul, told Reuters.

"The rehabilitation plan would have to show clarity in how the company will recover and propose a capable person as the planner who is accepted by all sides," Vicha said, adding that the planner would be key in the process.

Under Thai law, creditors, debtors and state agencies can initiate rehabilitation proceedings.

The Thai Airways workers' union said it agreed with the steps.

"We agree with these steps since the court would be unbiased ... previous rehabilitation plans were unsuccessful because they were influenced by politicians," its President Nares Peung-yaem said, adding the union would not agree with any plans to reduce the government's shareholding below 51%.

Thai Airways shares slumped 12% on Monday, and are down about 38% in 2020.

($1 = 32.0300 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL 0.84% 4.82 End-of-day quote.0.84%
UNION CORPORATION 7.74% 5570 End-of-day quote.2.20%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.29% 1322 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
04:25aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : to declare bankruptcy following years of losses
AQ
04:12aThai government to go to bankruptcy court with Thai Airways rehab plan
RE
03:02aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : Cash strapped Thai Airways to seek bankruptcy rehab..
AQ
05/12THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : must submit rehabilitation plan by end-May - offici..
RE
05/05THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : rescue plan is its last chance, says PM
RE
04/30EXCLUSIVE : Thai Airways to seek $1.8 bln emergency loan to navigate virus impac..
RE
04/30EXCLUSIVE : Thai Airways to seek $1.8 billion emergency loan to navigate virus i..
RE
04/30THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : Grounded Thai airline staff, hit by pay cuts, work ..
AQ
04/27Thai Airways to press ahead with maintenance facility after Airbus withdraws
RE
04/24Eight Thai airlines seek $770 million government assistance
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 -31 933 M
Net income 2020 -6 704 M
Debt 2020 136 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 10 521 M
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,19 THB
Last Close Price 4,82 THB
Spread / Highest target -17,0%
Spread / Average Target -33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chakkrit Parapuntakul Vice Chairman & President
Chaiyapruk Didyasarin Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Nattapong Samit-Ampaipisarn Executive Vice President-Finance &Accounting
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL0.84%328
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-67.19%12 190
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%12 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-42.24%9 901
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 323
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.26%8 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group