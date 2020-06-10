Log in
Thai Beverage Y92 TH0902010014

THAI BEVERAGE

(Y92)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/09
0.72 SGD   0.00%
08:33aREPLACE - CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
06/01Singapore Exchange to Launch 10 Single Stock Futures Contracts
06/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Target, Walmart, Sanofi
Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

06/10/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 10, 2020 20:24
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG200514DVCAUDWS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 30/09/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) THB 0.1
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Company's Board of Directors Meeting which was held on 14 May 2020 approved the book closure date for the share transfer with respect to the entitlement to interim dividend payment ('Dividend') on 29 May 2020 ('BCD').
Registration Details We would like to clarify that although Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. ('TSD') determines that the rights of shareholders are based on shareholders whose names appear in TSD register on the BCD;
Registration Details however, the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP') determines that investors rights are based on shareholders whose names appear in CDP register as at 17.00 hrs. (Singapore Time) on 28 May 2020.
Registration Details Accordingly, investors who hold shares through the CDP will only be entitled to receive Dividend through CDP if their names appear in CDP register as at 17.00 hrs. (Singapore Time) on 28 May 2020.
Taxation Conditions The dividends payable on 12 June 2020 in respect of shares of ThaiBev are subject to Thai income tax withholding at a rate of 10% where the dividends are paid to either non-Thai resident corporate investors or to non-Thai resident individual investors.
Additional Text The entitled shareholders whose shares are held through CDP will receive their proposed interim dividend through CDP in Singapore Dollars (SGD). The conversion from Baht to SGD will be made based on the prevailing exchange rate within two (2) business days after receiving the relevant information from TSD.
Additional Text This replacement announcement is to: reflect the 'Gross Rate (Per Share)' and 'Net Rate (Per Share)' in Singapore Dollars (SGD) and to specify the exchange rate used for the conversion from Baht to SGD.
Additional Text The other details in this announcement remain unchanged.
Additional Text The Company has made the necessary arrangement to convert the interim dividend from Baht to SGD for entitled shareholders at the rate of Baht 22.51 per SGD (the 'Issuer Declared Exchange Rate').
Additional Text Please note that the SGD amounts of the dividend specified in the 'Gross Rate (Per Share)' and 'Net Rate (Per Share)' fields below have been converted based on the Issuer Declared Exchange Rate and the interim dividend amount received by entitled shareholders may differ due to rounding.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 28/05/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 27/05/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Payment Rate in Gross
Taxable Yes
Tax Rate (%) 10
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.004442
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.003998
Pay Date 12/06/2020
Currency Pair THB/SGD
Issuer Declared Exchange Rate 22.51
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 12:32:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 243 B 7 815 M 7 815 M
Net income 2020 22 416 M 720 M 720 M
Net Debt 2020 181 B 5 798 M 5 798 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 408 B 13 025 M 13 090 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart THAI BEVERAGE
Duration : Period :
Thai Beverage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 18,10 THB
Last Close Price 16,23 THB
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Ueychai Tantha-Obhas COO, Executive Director & Senior Executive VP
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE-19.10%13 025
DIAGEO PLC-11.17%84 531
PERNOD RICARD-7.97%43 812
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION2.28%31 916
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-9.19%9 602
RÉMY COINTREAU5.66%6 554
