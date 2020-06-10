Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 10, 2020 20:24

Status Replace

Corporate Action Reference SG200514DVCAUDWS

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Nantika Ninvoraskul

Designation Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim

Financial Year End 30/09/2020

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) THB 0.1

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text The Company's Board of Directors Meeting which was held on 14 May 2020 approved the book closure date for the share transfer with respect to the entitlement to interim dividend payment ('Dividend') on 29 May 2020 ('BCD').

Registration Details We would like to clarify that although Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. ('TSD') determines that the rights of shareholders are based on shareholders whose names appear in TSD register on the BCD;

Registration Details however, the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP') determines that investors rights are based on shareholders whose names appear in CDP register as at 17.00 hrs. (Singapore Time) on 28 May 2020.

Registration Details Accordingly, investors who hold shares through the CDP will only be entitled to receive Dividend through CDP if their names appear in CDP register as at 17.00 hrs. (Singapore Time) on 28 May 2020.

Taxation Conditions The dividends payable on 12 June 2020 in respect of shares of ThaiBev are subject to Thai income tax withholding at a rate of 10% where the dividends are paid to either non-Thai resident corporate investors or to non-Thai resident individual investors.

Additional Text The entitled shareholders whose shares are held through CDP will receive their proposed interim dividend through CDP in Singapore Dollars (SGD). The conversion from Baht to SGD will be made based on the prevailing exchange rate within two (2) business days after receiving the relevant information from TSD.

Additional Text This replacement announcement is to: reflect the 'Gross Rate (Per Share)' and 'Net Rate (Per Share)' in Singapore Dollars (SGD) and to specify the exchange rate used for the conversion from Baht to SGD.

Additional Text The other details in this announcement remain unchanged.

Additional Text The Company has made the necessary arrangement to convert the interim dividend from Baht to SGD for entitled shareholders at the rate of Baht 22.51 per SGD (the 'Issuer Declared Exchange Rate').

Additional Text Please note that the SGD amounts of the dividend specified in the 'Gross Rate (Per Share)' and 'Net Rate (Per Share)' fields below have been converted based on the Issuer Declared Exchange Rate and the interim dividend amount received by entitled shareholders may differ due to rounding.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 28/05/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date 27/05/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type Payment Rate in Gross

Taxable Yes

Tax Rate (%) 10

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.004442

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.003998

Pay Date 12/06/2020

Currency Pair THB/SGD

Issuer Declared Exchange Rate 22.51

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate