Replace - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 10, 2020 20:24
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG200514DVCAUDWS
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Nantika Ninvoraskul
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Interim
|
Financial Year End
|
30/09/2020
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
THB 0.1
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
The Company's Board of Directors Meeting which was held on 14 May 2020 approved the book closure date for the share transfer with respect to the entitlement to interim dividend payment ('Dividend') on 29 May 2020 ('BCD').
|
Registration Details
|
We would like to clarify that although Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. ('TSD') determines that the rights of shareholders are based on shareholders whose names appear in TSD register on the BCD;
|
Registration Details
|
however, the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP') determines that investors rights are based on shareholders whose names appear in CDP register as at 17.00 hrs. (Singapore Time) on 28 May 2020.
|
Registration Details
|
Accordingly, investors who hold shares through the CDP will only be entitled to receive Dividend through CDP if their names appear in CDP register as at 17.00 hrs. (Singapore Time) on 28 May 2020.
|
Taxation Conditions
|
The dividends payable on 12 June 2020 in respect of shares of ThaiBev are subject to Thai income tax withholding at a rate of 10% where the dividends are paid to either non-Thai resident corporate investors or to non-Thai resident individual investors.
|
Additional Text
|
The entitled shareholders whose shares are held through CDP will receive their proposed interim dividend through CDP in Singapore Dollars (SGD). The conversion from Baht to SGD will be made based on the prevailing exchange rate within two (2) business days after receiving the relevant information from TSD.
|
Additional Text
|
This replacement announcement is to: reflect the 'Gross Rate (Per Share)' and 'Net Rate (Per Share)' in Singapore Dollars (SGD) and to specify the exchange rate used for the conversion from Baht to SGD.
|
Additional Text
|
The other details in this announcement remain unchanged.
|
Additional Text
|
The Company has made the necessary arrangement to convert the interim dividend from Baht to SGD for entitled shareholders at the rate of Baht 22.51 per SGD (the 'Issuer Declared Exchange Rate').
|
Additional Text
|
Please note that the SGD amounts of the dividend specified in the 'Gross Rate (Per Share)' and 'Net Rate (Per Share)' fields below have been converted based on the Issuer Declared Exchange Rate and the interim dividend amount received by entitled shareholders may differ due to rounding.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
28/05/2020 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
27/05/2020
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Payment Rate in Gross
|
Taxable
|
Yes
|
Tax Rate (%)
|
10
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.004442
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.003998
|
Pay Date
|
12/06/2020
|
Currency Pair
|
THB/SGD
|
Issuer Declared Exchange Rate
|
22.51
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities