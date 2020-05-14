Thai Beverage 2Q Net Profit Down 14%

By Ben Otto



Thai Beverage PCL said second-quarter net profit fell 14% as Covid-19 dented sales in its spirits, beer and food businesses.

Net profit for the January-March quarter fell to 4.95 billion baht ($154.2 million) from THB5.79 billion a year earlier, the company said Thursday.

Revenue fell 12% to THB61.41 billion.

The company said it remained committed to a full-year dividend policy of distributing not less than 50% of net profit after deduction of all specified reserves, subject to investment plans.

