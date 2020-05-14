Log in
THAI BEVERAGE

THAI BEVERAGE

(Y92)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/14
0.665 SGD   -3.62%
08:36pThai Beverage 2Q Net Profit Down 14%
DJ
09:20aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
09:20aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
PU
Thai Beverage 2Q Net Profit Down 14%

05/14/2020 | 08:36pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Thai Beverage PCL said second-quarter net profit fell 14% as Covid-19 dented sales in its spirits, beer and food businesses.

Net profit for the January-March quarter fell to 4.95 billion baht ($154.2 million) from THB5.79 billion a year earlier, the company said Thursday.

Revenue fell 12% to THB61.41 billion.

The company said it remained committed to a full-year dividend policy of distributing not less than 50% of net profit after deduction of all specified reserves, subject to investment plans.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 261 B
EBIT 2020 32 445 M
Net income 2020 23 439 M
Debt 2020 182 B
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,96x
Capitalization 377 B
