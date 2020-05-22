|
Thai Beverage : Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore
05/22/2020 | 01:37pm EDT
Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 23, 2020 1:28
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore
Announcement Reference
SG200523OTHRQ50J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see the Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore as attached.
Disclaimer
Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 17:36:04 UTC
