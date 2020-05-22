Log in
THAI BEVERAGE

THAI BEVERAGE

(Y92)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/22
0.64 SGD   -2.29%
01:37pTHAI BEVERAGE : Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore
PU
05/14THAI BEVERAGE : 2Q Net Profit Down 14%
DJ
05/14CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
Thai Beverage : Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore

05/22/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

News

Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 23, 2020 1:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore
Announcement Reference SG200523OTHRQ50J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see the Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore as attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 17:36:04 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 243 B
EBIT 2020 30 794 M
Net income 2020 22 416 M
Debt 2020 181 B
Yield 2020 70,8%
P/E ratio 2020 0,71x
P/E ratio 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 16 074 M
Chart THAI BEVERAGE
Duration : Period :
Thai Beverage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 18,10 THB
Last Close Price 0,64 THB
Spread / Highest target 4 431%
Spread / Average Target 2 728%
Spread / Lowest Target 2 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Ueychai Tantha-Obhas COO, Executive Director & Senior Executive VP
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE-28.09%11 603
DIAGEO PLC-11.67%80 626
PERNOD RICARD-15.90%38 570
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.88%30 327
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-16.90%8 465
RÉMY COINTREAU-6.94%5 556
