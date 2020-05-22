Thai Beverage : Invitation to 2020 Virtual Annual Information Meeting for Shareholders in Singapore

Financials (THB) Sales 2020 243 B EBIT 2020 30 794 M Net income 2020 22 416 M Debt 2020 181 B Yield 2020 70,8% P/E ratio 2020 0,71x P/E ratio 2021 0,63x EV / Sales2020 0,81x EV / Sales2021 0,69x Capitalization 16 074 M Chart THAI BEVERAGE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 18,10 THB Last Close Price 0,64 THB Spread / Highest target 4 431% Spread / Average Target 2 728% Spread / Lowest Target 2 115% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman Ueychai Tantha-Obhas COO, Executive Director & Senior Executive VP Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THAI BEVERAGE -28.09% 11 603 DIAGEO PLC -11.67% 80 626 PERNOD RICARD -15.90% 38 570 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -2.88% 30 327 DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A. -16.90% 8 465 RÉMY COINTREAU -6.94% 5 556