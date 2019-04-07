Asset Acquisitions and Disposals :: Incorporation of New Companies and Acquisition of Genki Sushi Bangkapi Company Limited

Financials (THB) Sales 2019 265 B EBIT 2019 33 417 M Net income 2019 24 236 M Debt 2019 195 B Yield 2019 2,57% P/E ratio 2019 19,74 P/E ratio 2020 17,96 EV / Sales 2019 2,58x EV / Sales 2020 2,42x Capitalization 489 B Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 20,0 THB Spread / Average Target 2,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 36.07% 15 345 DIAGEO 11.63% 97 669 PERNOD RICARD 11.79% 47 674 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 11.85% 25 169 DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA 17.47% 11 298 RÉMY COINTREAU 21.27% 6 747