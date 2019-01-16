Log in
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TBEV)
  Report  
News 
News

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

01/16/2019 | 06:09am EST

6th Annual Southeast Asia's Institutional Investor Corporate Awards 2016

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 16, 2019 18:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Announcement Reference SG190116OTHR0H5H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) -Please see attached-
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 16/01/2019

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 11:08:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 253 B
EBIT 2019 31 751 M
Net income 2019 23 485 M
Debt 2019 194 B
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 17,13
P/E ratio 2020 16,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 414 B
Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,8  THB
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.39%13 088
DIAGEO-1.48%84 993
PERNOD RICARD-3.49%41 588
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.33%21 733
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA4.33%10 270
RÉMY COINTREAU1.26%5 773
