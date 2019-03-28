Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Thai Beverage Public Company Limited    TBEV   TH0902010014

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TBEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 09:56am EDT
Schedule for Announcement of the 2018 Audited Consolidation Operating Results and Financial Statements ended 31 December 2018 of Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation, an Indirect Subsidiary of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited

We, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited ('THBEV'), were informed by Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation ('Sabeco') that the Board of Directors of Sabeco organized a meeting to consider and approve, among other matters, the 2018 audited consolidation operating results and financial statements ended 31 December 2018.

The information will be available on the website of Sabeco (http://www.sabeco.com.vn) and the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) (https://www.hsx.vn) once the upload by Sabeco and HOSE via their websites are completed.

Please note that Sabeco is an indirect subsidiary of THBEV whereby Vietnam Beverage Company Limited, an indirect subsidiary of THBEV, holds 53.59% of all issued shares of Sabeco.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Nantika Ninvoraskul
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 13:55:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
09:56aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
03/19THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Incorporation of F&N International Holding Co., Ltd. and ..
PU
03/08THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Incorporation of Food and Beverage Holding Co., Ltd. and ..
PU
03/01THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Issuance of THB 53,000 million Debentures
PU
02/25THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : 2019 Annual Information Meeting Presentation
PU
02/14CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation of Direct Wholly-Owned Su..
PU
02/14REPLACE - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND R : : First Quarter Results
PU
02/13FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
02/08FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification of Results Release
PU
02/07THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 265 B
EBIT 2019 33 417 M
Net income 2019 24 236 M
Debt 2019 195 B
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 20,40
P/E ratio 2020 18,56
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capitalization 502 B
Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,0  THB
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED40.98%15 765
DIAGEO10.88%97 991
PERNOD RICARD11.20%47 625
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION10.53%24 890
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA18.55%11 451
RÉMY COINTREAU16.52%6 511
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.