Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

Schedule for Announcement of the 2018 Audited Consolidation Operating Results and Financial Statements ended 31 December 2018 of Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation, an Indirect Subsidiary of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited

We, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited ('THBEV'), were informed by Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation ('Sabeco') that the Board of Directors of Sabeco organized a meeting to consider and approve, among other matters, the 2018 audited consolidation operating results and financial statements ended 31 December 2018.

The information will be available on the website of Sabeco (http://www.sabeco.com.vn) and the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) (https://www.hsx.vn) once the upload by Sabeco and HOSE via their websites are completed.

Please note that Sabeco is an indirect subsidiary of THBEV whereby Vietnam Beverage Company Limited, an indirect subsidiary of THBEV, holds 53.59% of all issued shares of Sabeco.

