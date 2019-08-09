Log in
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TBEV)
Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

08/09/2019 | 10:21am EDT
Schedule for Announcement of the Third Quarter and/or Nine Months Operating Results and Financial Statements ended 30 June 2019 of Oishi Group Public Company Limited, a Direct Subsidiary of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited

We, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited ('THBEV'), were informed by Oishi Group Public Company Limited ('Oishi') that the Board of Directors of Oishi organized a meeting today to consider and approve, among other matters, the third quarter and/or nine months operating results and financial statements ended 30 June 2019.

The information will be available on the website of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) (http://www.set.or.th) once the upload by Oishi via SET website is completed.

Please note that Oishi is a direct subsidiary of THBEV whereby THBEV holds 79.66% of the total Oishi issued and sold shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Nantika Ninvoraskul
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:20:04 UTC
