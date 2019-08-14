Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
08/14/2019 | 07:47am EDT
News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 14, 2019 19:38
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference
SG190814OTHRB9IS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai
Designation
Director and Senior Executive Vice President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
-Please see attached-
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/06/2019
Attachments
Disclaimer
Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:46:10 UTC
Sales 2019
264 B
EBIT 2019
32 448 M
Net income 2019
23 999 M
Debt 2019
202 B
Yield 2019
2,65%
P/E ratio 2019
18,9x
P/E ratio 2020
16,9x
EV / Sales2019
2,49x
EV / Sales2020
2,29x
Capitalization
456 B
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
20,79 THB
Last Close Price
18,14 THB
Spread / Highest target
42,9%
Spread / Average Target
14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-7,14%
