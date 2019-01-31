Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

We refer to our announcement no. SG181126MEETIMBY regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated 26 November 2018 and 10 January 2019.
Please see the Resolutions of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which was held on 31 January 2019, as attached.
31/01/2019 11:00:00
23/01/2019 00:00:00
Grand Hall I Room, 2nd Floor, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, No. 61 Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-district, Pathumwan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. (The Meeting starts at 10.00 a.m., Bangkok Time)
