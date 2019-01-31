Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Financials (THB) Sales 2019 253 B EBIT 2019 31 751 M Net income 2019 23 485 M Debt 2019 194 B Yield 2019 2,82% P/E ratio 2019 17,57 P/E ratio 2020 16,45 EV / Sales 2019 2,45x EV / Sales 2020 2,29x Capitalization 426 B Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 17,9 THB Spread / Average Target 6,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 19.67% 13 647 DIAGEO -0.82% 87 923 PERNOD RICARD -0.28% 43 612 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -3.85% 22 237 DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA 7.04% 10 558 RÉMY COINTREAU 3.08% 5 976