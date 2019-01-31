Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Thai Beverage Public Company Limited    TBEV   TH0902010014

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TBEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 10:28am EST

6th Annual Southeast Asia's Institutional Investor Corporate Awards 2016

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2019 19:56
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG181126MEETIMBY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 30/09/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text We refer to our announcement no. SG181126MEETIMBY regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated 26 November 2018 and 10 January 2019.
Additional Text Please see the Resolutions of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which was held on 31 January 2019, as attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 31/01/2019 11:00:00
Response Deadline Date 23/01/2019 00:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Grand Hall I Room, 2nd Floor, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, No. 61 Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-district, Pathumwan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. (The Meeting starts at 10.00 a.m., Bangkok Time)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 15:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
10:28aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
01/25FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
01/21THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : IPT - Use of Market Capitalisation as Basis for Computing..
PU
01/16DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Inte..
PU
01/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines slumps nearly 2 percent, most in 10 weeks
RE
01/10THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Annual Reports and Related Documents
PU
01/10REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
01/03THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Loan Restructuring from BeerCo to Vietnam Beverage in rel..
PU
01/03SOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS : Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore s..
RE
01/02THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Iss..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 253 B
EBIT 2019 31 751 M
Net income 2019 23 485 M
Debt 2019 194 B
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 17,57
P/E ratio 2020 16,45
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Capitalization 426 B
Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,9  THB
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.67%13 647
DIAGEO-0.82%87 923
PERNOD RICARD-0.28%43 612
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.85%22 237
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA7.04%10 558
RÉMY COINTREAU3.08%5 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.