THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TBEV)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt

0
11/29/2019 | 12:23am EST

DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 05:22:06 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 283 B
EBIT 2020 36 222 M
Net income 2020 26 595 M
Debt 2020 182 B
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
EV / Sales2021 2,19x
Capitalization 481 B
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,54  THB
Last Close Price 19,14  THB
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42.62%16 091
DIAGEO14.11%96 261
PERNOD RICARD15.98%48 443
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION44.43%32 200
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.14.56%10 720
RÉMY COINTREAU18.44%6 577
