THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TBEV)
Thai Beverage Public : A new organizational structure and management line up to realize its Vision 2020 growth objectives

09/28/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

A new organizational structure and management line up to realize its Vision 2020 growth objectives

-Please see attached-

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 16:41:01 UTC
Latest news on THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
06:47pTHAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : ThaiBev Recognized as Global Beverage Industry Leader in ..
PU
06:42pTHAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : A new organizational structure and management line up to ..
PU
09/24Singapore shares decline at Monday`s open; STI down 0.03% to 3,216.69
AQ
09/21THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Capital Increases in International Beverage Holdings Limi..
PU
09/19Singapore shares rise at Wednesday`s open; STI up 0.18% to 3,145
AQ
09/19THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Issuance of THB 77,000 million Debentures
PU
09/13Vietnam PM urges Carlsberg to raise stake in Vietnam brewer Habeco
RE
09/11CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation of a New Joint Venture Co..
PU
08/27THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.3% to 3,..
AQ
08/10FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Third Quarter Results
PU
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016THE WHISKEY ETF : No Cheers To That - Bezek's Daily Briefing 
2016Drinking ETF open for business 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 29 473 M
Net income 2018 22 347 M
Debt 2018 222 B
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 18,55
P/E ratio 2019 15,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 414 B
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 19,3  THB
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Chief Financial Officer
Pisanu Vichiensanth Director & Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-23.91%12 806
DIAGEO-0.06%87 303
PERNOD RICARD6.75%43 535
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.73%24 350
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA12.41%10 037
RÉMY COINTREAU-3.20%6 633
