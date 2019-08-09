Thai Beverage Public : Capital Increase in Spice of Asia Co., Ltd.
08/09/2019 | 10:31am EDT
News
Capital Increase in Spice of Asia Co., Ltd.
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 9, 2019 20:53
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Capital Increase in Spice of Asia Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference
SG190809OTHRY1GP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:30:03 UTC
Latest news on THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Sales 2019
264 B
EBIT 2019
32 448 M
Net income 2019
23 999 M
Debt 2019
202 B
Yield 2019
2,59%
P/E ratio 2019
19,4x
P/E ratio 2020
17,3x
EV / Sales2019
2,53x
EV / Sales2020
2,33x
Capitalization
466 B
Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
20,81 THB
Last Close Price
18,56 THB
Spread / Highest target
39,7%
Spread / Average Target
12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,26%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.