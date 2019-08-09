Thai Beverage Public : Capital Increase in Spice of Asia Co., Ltd.

Financials (THB) Sales 2019 264 B EBIT 2019 32 448 M Net income 2019 23 999 M Debt 2019 202 B Yield 2019 2,59% P/E ratio 2019 19,4x P/E ratio 2020 17,3x EV / Sales2019 2,53x EV / Sales2020 2,33x Capitalization 466 B Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 20,81 THB Last Close Price 18,56 THB Spread / Highest target 39,7% Spread / Average Target 12,1% Spread / Lowest Target -9,26% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 37.70% 15 174 DIAGEO 20.29% 96 625 PERNOD RICARD 9.32% 46 394 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 14.33% 26 493 DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA 8.26% 10 324 RÉMY COINTREAU 32.09% 7 299