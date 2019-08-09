Log in
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TBEV)
  Report  
Company Financials 
News Official Publications

Thai Beverage Public : Capital Increase in Spice of Asia Co., Ltd.

0
08/09/2019

News

Capital Increase in Spice of Asia Co., Ltd.

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 9, 2019 20:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Capital Increase in Spice of Asia Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG190809OTHRY1GP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:30:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 264 B
EBIT 2019 32 448 M
Net income 2019 23 999 M
Debt 2019 202 B
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 466 B
Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,81  THB
Last Close Price 18,56  THB
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED37.70%15 174
DIAGEO20.29%96 625
PERNOD RICARD9.32%46 394
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION14.33%26 493
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA8.26%10 324
RÉMY COINTREAU32.09%7 299
