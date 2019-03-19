Log in
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TBEV)
Thai Beverage Public : Incorporation of F&N International Holding Co., Ltd. and F&N Retail Connection Co., Ltd.

03/19/2019

Incorporation of F&N International Holding Co., Ltd. and F&N Retail Connection Co., Ltd.

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 19, 2019 21:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Incorporation of F&N International Holding Co., Ltd. and F&N Retail Connection Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG190319OTHRECC2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Nantika Ninvoraskul
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) -Please see attached-

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 13:44:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 264 B
EBIT 2019 33 450 M
Net income 2019 24 236 M
Debt 2019 195 B
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 19,65
P/E ratio 2020 17,87
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 485 B
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 19,7  THB
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED36.07%15 336
DIAGEO10.38%98 380
PERNOD RICARD10.19%47 568
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION7.29%24 325
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA13.81%11 081
RÉMY COINTREAU18.95%6 699
