Thai Beverage Public : ThaiBev Recognized as Global Beverage Industry Leader in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Financials (THB) Sales 2018 235 B EBIT 2018 29 473 M Net income 2018 22 347 M Debt 2018 222 B Yield 2018 2,92% P/E ratio 2018 18,55 P/E ratio 2019 15,99 EV / Sales 2018 2,71x EV / Sales 2019 2,39x Capitalization 414 B

Income Statement Evolution

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 19,3 THB Spread / Average Target 17%

EPS Revisions

Managers Name Title Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Chief Financial Officer Pisanu Vichiensanth Director & Executive VP-Technology & Engineering Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -23.91% 12 806 DIAGEO -0.06% 87 303 PERNOD RICARD 6.75% 43 535 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -7.73% 24 350 DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA 12.41% 10 037 RÉMY COINTREAU -3.20% 6 633