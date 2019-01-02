Thai Beverage Public : ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Issuance of Baht 77,000 Million Debentures
01/02/2019 | 01:29pm CET
6
th Annual Southeast Asia's Institutional Investor Corporate Awards 2016
ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Issuance of Baht 77,000 Million Debentures
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 2, 2019 20:18
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Issuance of Baht 77,000 Million Debentures
Announcement Reference
SG190102OTHRP92Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai
Designation
Director and Senior Executive Vice President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
-Please see attached-
Attachments
Disclaimer
Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 12:28:10 UTC
Latest news on THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Sales 2019
253 B
EBIT 2019
31 819 M
Net income 2019
23 815 M
Debt 2019
194 B
Yield 2019
3,36%
P/E ratio 2019
14,68
P/E ratio 2020
13,77
EV / Sales 2019
2,21x
EV / Sales 2020
2,06x
Capitalization
365 B
Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
17,9 THB
Spread / Average Target
25%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.