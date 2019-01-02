Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Thai Beverage Public Company Limited    TBEV   TH0902010014

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TBEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thai Beverage Public : ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Issuance of Baht 77,000 Million Debentures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 01:29pm CET

6th Annual Southeast Asia's Institutional Investor Corporate Awards 2016

ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Issuance of Baht 77,000 Million Debentures

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 2, 2019 20:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Issuance of Baht 77,000 Million Debentures
Announcement Reference SG190102OTHRP92Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sithichai Chaikriangkrai
Designation Director and Senior Executive Vice President
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) -Please see attached-

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 12:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
01:29pTHAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Iss..
PU
2018Singapore, Malaysia rise after Trump-Xi trade phone call
RE
2018REPLACE - CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTIO : : Mandatory
PU
2018THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Capital Increase of Max Asia Co., Ltd.
PU
2018DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Inte..
PU
2018ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2018CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
2018FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
2018FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification of Results Release
PU
2018FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 253 B
EBIT 2019 31 819 M
Net income 2019 23 815 M
Debt 2019 194 B
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 14,68
P/E ratio 2020 13,77
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 365 B
Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,9  THB
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%11 293
DIAGEO2.57%86 287
PERNOD RICARD0.00%43 704
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION0.00%22 667
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA0.00%9 857
RÉMY COINTREAU0.00%5 793
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.