Thai Beverage Public : ThaiBev Wins Three Regional Awards in Relation to its Issuance of Baht 77,000 Million Debentures

Financials (THB) Sales 2019 253 B EBIT 2019 31 819 M Net income 2019 23 815 M Debt 2019 194 B Yield 2019 3,36% P/E ratio 2019 14,68 P/E ratio 2020 13,77 EV / Sales 2019 2,21x EV / Sales 2020 2,06x Capitalization 365 B Chart THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 17,9 THB Spread / Average Target 25% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 11 293 DIAGEO 2.57% 86 287 PERNOD RICARD 0.00% 43 704 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 0.00% 22 667 DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA 0.00% 9 857 RÉMY COINTREAU 0.00% 5 793