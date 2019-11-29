Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Thai Beverage Public Company Limited    TBEV   TH0902010014

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TBEV)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thai Beverage Public : plans Singapore IPO of up to $3 billion - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:26am EST
A man rides his motorcycle past a beer factory belonging to Thai Beverage in Ayutthaya province

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's Thai Beverage is planning a Singapore IPO of some of its regional beer assets in a float that could raise $2 billion to $3 billion next year, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Singapore-listed company has tapped banks for the listing of a unit which could house its beer assets in Vietnam and Thailand, a source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Details of the fund raising have not been finalised, he said.

The company is working with Bank of America, Citigroup, DBS, HSBC and Morgan Stanley, according to two sources, on a potential IPO that one person said could occur mid next year.

Thai Bev's shares were put on a trading halt pending an announcement after the stock rose 5.2 percent.

A Singapore IPO of just over $2 billion would make it the biggest in the city-state in about six years, while an issue of more than $3 billion would rank as the largest since 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Thai Bev did not immediately respond to a query from Reuters.

Citigroup, HSBC and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the banks' participation in the deal, while Bank of America and DBS did not immediately respond.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg earlier reported that Thai Bev is said to consider a Singapore IPO of its brewery business that could value its unit at as much as $10 billion.

By Anshuman Daga and Scott Murdoch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
03:26aTHAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : plans Singapore IPO of up to $3 billion - sources
RE
03:21aThai Beverage plans Singapore IPO of up to $3 billion - sources
RE
12:23aREQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
11/28Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
11/25THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Capital Increase In Pan International (Thailand) Co., Ltd..
PU
11/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Capital Increase in Pan International (Thailand) Co., Lt..
PU
11/22THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC : Full-Year Net Profit Rose 30%
DJ
11/22ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : :Voluntary
PU
11/22FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Full Yearly Results
PU
11/22CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 283 B
EBIT 2020 36 222 M
Net income 2020 26 595 M
Debt 2020 182 B
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
EV / Sales2021 2,19x
Capitalization 481 B
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,54  THB
Last Close Price 19,14  THB
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42.62%15 901
DIAGEO14.11%96 419
PERNOD RICARD15.98%48 253
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION44.43%32 200
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.13.74%10 647
RÉMY COINTREAU18.44%6 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group