ThaiBev Considering Potential IPO of Beer Business

By Yifan Wang

Thai Beverage PCL (Y92.SG) said Friday that it is evaluating a potential listing of its beer business.

The company is consulting with external advisers on a possible deal, it said, following news reports that it is considering an initial public offering of the brewery business.

The discussions are at an early stage, and no firm decision has been made, the company said, adding it is also weighing other opportunities and proposals to expand its asset portfolio.

Bloomberg earlier reported that the company is considering an IPO in Singapore that could value its brewery operations at up to US$10 billion.

ThaiBev, with a market value of 21.72 billion Singapore dollars (US$15.90 billion), owns Thailand's Chang beer brand. The company also owns a majority stake in Vietnam brewer Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, known as Sabeco.

In 2017, ThaiBev acquired a combined 75% stake in two Myanmar distilleries in a deal valued at US$742 million.

