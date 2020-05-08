Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Thai Oil    TOP   TH0796010005

THAI OIL

(TOP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Oil Public : Submission of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter year 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 02:19am EDT

(Translation)

Ref. TBK 13/0291

May 8, 2020

Subject:

Submission of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements and MD&A for the

first quarter year 2020

To:

President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Attachment:

1.

A copy of reviewed financial statements and consolidated financial statements of Thai Oil Public Company

Limited and its subsidiaries for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020 with a copy of

English translation

2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020.

3.

Company's performance report (Form F45)

Dear Sirs,

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, ("the Company") would like to submit the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020 reviewed by our certified public accountant and the Company's Audit Committee. In addition, the Company's Audit Committee has given approval to disclose to public our financial statements and MD&A, as per attachments.

Thaioil and Subsidiaries performance for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020 could be summarized as follows:

In Q1/ 2020, Thaioil and Subsidiaries reported the Accounting Gross Integrated Margin (Accounting GIM) at minus of 10.1 US$/bbl. With the integrated intake of 309 thousand barrels per day, Thaioil and Subsidiaries registered sales revenue and loss of EBITDA of THB 76,652 million and THB 12,248 million respectively. Aggregating with operating costs, financing costs, reversal of income tax expense, and loss on foreign exchange, Thaioil and Subsidiaries had net loss of THB 13, 754 million, or THB 6.74 net loss per share including impact from stock loss before tax of THB 10,772 million and write down on crude and petroleum product inventory before tax of THB 3,480 million.

…/2

-2-

As of March 31, 2020, Thaioil and Subsidiaries had total assets of THB 272,366 million, decreased from the end of last year by THB 11, 079 million mainly because of decrease in other current assets due to decline in inventory value following a fallen in average crude oil price in March 2020 from December 2019. For total liabilities of Thaioil and Subsidiaries, it increased by THB 4,516 million from the end of last year to THB 164,037 million due to USD-denominated debentures value went up owing to the depreciation in Thai Baht from the year ended 2019. In addition, Thaioil and Subsidiaries had total equity of THB 108,329 million, decreased THB 15,595 million from the end of last year due to loss on total comprehensive income, dividend paid from Thaioil and Subsidiaries, and the impact from First-time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours truly,

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

-///-

(Mr. Wirat Uanarumit)

Chief Executive Officer/President

Investor Relations Section

Tel. 0 2797 2999 extension 7371-7374 / Fax. 0 2299 0025

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 06:18:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THAI OIL
02:19aTHAI OIL PUBLIC : Submission of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidia..
PU
02:09aTHAI OIL PUBLIC : The appointment of auditors for review financial statements fo..
PU
04/30SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia leads regional gains on reassuring growth fore..
RE
04/23SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Markets track overnight gains on Wall Street
RE
03/30THAI OIL PUBLIC : The Postponement of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
03/27THAI OIL PUBLIC : Change of the Venue of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shar..
PU
03/25Thai oil refiners cut output as fuel demand falls - sources
RE
02/27THAI OIL PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/14THAI OIL PUBLIC : Submission of Financial Statements and MD&A for the fourth qua..
PU
02/14THAI OIL PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting regarding divid..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 259 B
EBIT 2020 4 847 M
Net income 2020 642 M
Debt 2020 90 986 M
Yield 2020 2,52%
P/E ratio 2020 65,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 83 131 M
Chart THAI OIL
Duration : Period :
Thai Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 44,79  THB
Last Close Price 40,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wirat Uanarumit President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Pattaralada Sangasang Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Rungnapa Janchookiat Vice President-Technology
Chularat Suteethorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI OIL0.00%2 565
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.60%187 056
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.57%117 817
BP PLC-33.02%78 237
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.27%71 600
PHILLIPS 66-34.20%32 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group