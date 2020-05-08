Thai Oil Public : Submission of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter year 2020

(Translation) Ref. TBK 13/0291 May 8, 2020 Subject: Submission of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter year 2020 To: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand Attachment: 1. A copy of reviewed financial statements and consolidated financial statements of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020 with a copy of English translation 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Thai Oil Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020. 3. Company's performance report (Form F45)

Dear Sirs,

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, ("the Company") would like to submit the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020 reviewed by our certified public accountant and the Company's Audit Committee. In addition, the Company's Audit Committee has given approval to disclose to public our financial statements and MD&A, as per attachments.

Thaioil and Subsidiaries performance for the first quarter year 2020 period ended March 31, 2020 could be summarized as follows:

In Q1/ 2020, Thaioil and Subsidiaries reported the Accounting Gross Integrated Margin (Accounting GIM) at minus of 10.1 US$/bbl. With the integrated intake of 309 thousand barrels per day, Thaioil and Subsidiaries registered sales revenue and loss of EBITDA of THB 76,652 million and THB 12,248 million respectively. Aggregating with operating costs, financing costs, reversal of income tax expense, and loss on foreign exchange, Thaioil and Subsidiaries had net loss of THB 13, 754 million, or THB 6.74 net loss per share including impact from stock loss before tax of THB 10,772 million and write down on crude and petroleum product inventory before tax of THB 3,480 million.

