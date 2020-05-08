Log in
Thai Oil Public : The appointment of auditors for review financial statements for the first quarter year 2020

05/08/2020 | 02:09am EDT

(Translation)

Ref. TBK 13/0294

May 8, 2020

Subject:

The appointment of auditors for review financial statements for the first quarter year 2020

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sirs,

According to Thai Oil Public Company Limite d ("the Company")'s special Board of Directors meeting No.2/2020 held on 30 March 2020, the Company had the resolution to postpone 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), previously scheduled on 3 April 2020, until the outbreak of the Coronavi rus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in Thailand is resolved. As a result, the agenda in the AGM regarding the appointment of the Company's auditors for the year 2020 was postponed.

Nevertheless, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") annou nced the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board Tor Jor 28/2020 dated 27 March 2020 that listed companies, which are unable to arrange AGM and appoint company's auditors, are able to submit the company's financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 reviewed by the auditors in the SEC's approved list of auditors and appointed by the company's board of directors, to SEC.

In response, the Company's Board of Directors acknowledged the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board Tor Jor 28/2020 and the Company's Board of Directors at the meeting No.2/2020 on 14 April 2020 agreed to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd. by Mr. Boonrueng Lerdwiseswit, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.6552 or Ms. Amornrat Pearmpoonvatanasuk, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.4599 or Mr. Pongthavee Ratanakoses, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.7795 to be the auditors of the Company for the year 2020. PwC is one of the auditors in the SEC's approved list of auditors and have no relationship or interest with the Company in anyway and the auditors shall be independent for reviewing and rendering their opinions to the Company's financial statements.

…/2

- 2 -

Nonetheless, the Company will propose the name list of the Company's auditors as aforementioned in the upcoming 2020 AGM for shareholder approval.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours truly,

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

-///-

(Mr. Wirat Uanarumit)

Chief Executive Officer/President

Investor Relations Section: Tel. 02 797 2999 Extension 7371-7374 / Fax. 02 299 0025

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
