THAI OIL

(TOP)
Thai Oil : Swung to Loss in 1Q as Covid-19 Crimped Demand

05/08/2020 | 03:38am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Thai Oil PCL said that it swung to a loss in the first quarter as restrictions in many countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic saw lower demand for petroleum products.

Its net loss for the quarter ended March was 13.75 billion baht ($425 million), compared with net profit of THB4.47 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said Friday.

Revenue was down 16% at THB76.65 billion.

Thai Oil said that demand from the industrial and transportation sectors was significantly lower due to the lockdowns in many countries, which reduced sales of gasoline and gas oil.

The company expects crude oil prices to remain under pressure in the second quarter, before improving in the second half of this year.

For the next four years, the company and its subsidiaries have planned total expenditure of $3.49 billion, the majority of which will be spent on clean fuel projects, Thai Oil said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 259 B
EBIT 2020 4 847 M
Net income 2020 642 M
Debt 2020 90 986 M
Yield 2020 2,52%
P/E ratio 2020 65,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 83 131 M
Thai Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THAI OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 44,79  THB
Last Close Price 40,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wirat Uanarumit President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Pattaralada Sangasang Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Rungnapa Janchookiat Vice President-Technology
Chularat Suteethorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI OIL0.00%2 565
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.60%187 056
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.57%117 817
BP PLC-33.02%78 237
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.27%71 600
PHILLIPS 66-34.20%32 013
