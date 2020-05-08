Thai Oil : Swung to Loss in 1Q as Covid-19 Crimped Demand

By P.R. Venkat



Thai Oil PCL said that it swung to a loss in the first quarter as restrictions in many countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic saw lower demand for petroleum products.

Its net loss for the quarter ended March was 13.75 billion baht ($425 million), compared with net profit of THB4.47 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said Friday.

Revenue was down 16% at THB76.65 billion.

Thai Oil said that demand from the industrial and transportation sectors was significantly lower due to the lockdowns in many countries, which reduced sales of gasoline and gas oil.

The company expects crude oil prices to remain under pressure in the second quarter, before improving in the second half of this year.

For the next four years, the company and its subsidiaries have planned total expenditure of $3.49 billion, the majority of which will be spent on clean fuel projects, Thai Oil said.

