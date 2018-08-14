Log in
Thai Oil PCL : Disclosure of Notice on Additional Information on the Implementation of Clean Fuel Project

08/14/2018 | 04:26am CEST

(Translation)Ref. TBK 01/0518

August 14, 2018

Subject

  • : Disclosure of Notice on Additional Information on the Implementation of Clean Fuel Project

    To

  • : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

    Reference

  • : The Company's letter, Ref. TBK 01/0450 dated July 5, 2018, Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting regarding the investment in the Clean Fuel Project, and the scheduling of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 (Additional)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (the "Company") has announced the schedule and venue of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) No.1/2018 which will be held on August 27, 2018, to consider and approve the investment in the Clean Fuel Project (CFP), which constitutes an asset acquisition Transaction of the Company, and set the date to determine the names of the shareholders who are entitled to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 (Record date) on July 13, 2018.

The Company would like to inform shareholders that the Board of Directors Meeting of the Company, held on August 10, 2018, resolved to include another guideline for the implementation of the CFP Project in order to reduce the Company's investment fund, by means of seeking a potential partner who is interested in investing in the Energy Recovery Unit (ERU) in lieu of the sole investment by the Company. The ERU is an electrical power plant, originally incorporated as part of the CFP Project with the designed generating capacity of 250 megawatts and steam, to supply the production process of the CFP Project, utilizing by-products of the CFP Project as the main source of fuel. The implementation of the aforementioned guideline will likely reduce the investment cost of the CFP Project from USD 4,825 million to not exceeding USD 4,174 million. In case the investment structure changes from sole investment by the Company to having third party investing in ERU, the overall returns of the CFP Project shall not significantly alter from the existing study.

The Company hereby informs the resolution of the Board of Directors to the shareholders and the investors accordingly. The principle of the aforementioned guideline shall be presented in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2018 to be held on August 27, 2018.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours truly,

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

-------------------

(Atikom Terbsiri)

Chief Executive Officer and President

Corporate Management Support

Tel 02-299-0000, 02-797-2999 Ext. 7312-7315 Fax 02-797-2973

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 02:25:01 UTC
