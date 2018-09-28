Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Thai Oil PCL    TOP   TH0796010005

THAI OIL PCL (TOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thai Oil PCL : Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

(Translation)

Ref. TBK 01/0604

September 28, 2018

Subject

:

Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the

2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To

:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

In accordance with the good Corporate Governance regarding equitable treatment of shareholders, Thai Oil Public Company Limited (the Company) would like to invite our shareholders to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance from now to December 31, 2018. The criteria of the shareholder's proposal have already been posted on the Company's website at www.thaioilgroup.com.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

-----------

Mr. Atikom Terbsiri

Chief Executive Officer and President

Corporate Management Support Section

Tel. 66-2797-2999 ext. 7312-7315

Fax. 66-2797-2973

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI OIL PCL
12:52pTHAI OIL PCL : Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for direc..
PU
09/13THAI OIL PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31THAI OIL PCL : Interim Dividend Payment
PU
08/25THAI OIL PCL : GPSC keen to restructure debt, slash costs
AQ
08/14THAI OIL PCL : Disclosure of Notice on Additional Information on the Implementat..
PU
07/09THAI OIL PCL : Oil Market Outlook
PU
06/18GPSC mulls GLOW takeover
AQ
05/28U.S. record oil exports bite into Russia, OPEC market share in Asia
RE
05/10THAI OIL PCL : Reviewed Quarter 1 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
04/27THAI OIL PCL : Appointment of Board-Committee Member
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17Thai Oil Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Thai Oil Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/1724 High Yield 'Safer' Dividend Energy Equities For June 
05/10Thai Oil Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/02'Safer' Dividend Energy Equities Trail Shell Midstream's March Target Gains 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 367 B
EBIT 2018 23 337 M
Net income 2018 18 530 M
Finance 2018 12 543 M
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 9,62
P/E ratio 2019 9,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 180 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 95,3  THB
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atikom Terbsiri President, CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Pattaralada Sangasang Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Rungnapa Janchookiat Vice President-Technology
Chularat Suteethorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI OIL PCL5 549
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.55%363 176
BP13.51%156 696
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP14.85%122 828
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES36.08%109 529
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.09%63 173
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.