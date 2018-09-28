Thai Oil PCL : Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(Translation)

Ref. TBK 01/0604

September 28, 2018

Subject : Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Dear Sir,

In accordance with the good Corporate Governance regarding equitable treatment of shareholders, Thai Oil Public Company Limited (the Company) would like to invite our shareholders to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance from now to December 31, 2018. The criteria of the shareholder's proposal have already been posted on the Company's website at www.thaioilgroup.com.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

-----------

Mr. Atikom Terbsiri

Chief Executive Officer and President

Corporate Management Support Section

Tel. 66-2797-2999 ext. 7312-7315

Fax. 66-2797-2973