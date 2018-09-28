Thai Oil PCL : Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(Translation)
September 28, 2018
Subject
Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the
2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
To
:
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Dear Sir,
In accordance with the good Corporate Governance regarding equitable treatment of shareholders, Thai Oil Public Company Limited (the Company) would like to invite our shareholders to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for directorship for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance from now to December 31, 2018. The criteria of the shareholder's proposal have already been posted on the Company's website at www.thaioilgroup.com.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Thai Oil Public Company Limited
Mr. Atikom Terbsiri
Chief Executive Officer and President
Corporate Management Support Section
Tel. 66-2797-2999 ext. 7312-7315
Fax. 66-2797-2973
