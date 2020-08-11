Log in
Thai Union Public : Approve the interim dividend payment

08/11/2020 | 02:24am EDT

Headline:

Approve the interim dividend payment

Security Symbol:

TU

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

11-Aug-2020

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

26-Aug-2020

Ex-dividend date

25-Aug-2020

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.32

Derived from profit under non-BOI privilege

0.22

(baht per share)

Derived from profit under BOI privilege (baht per

0.10

share)

Par value (baht)

0.25

Payment date

08-Sep-2020

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 30-Jun-2020

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri, Mr. Chuan

Tangchansiri)

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:23:01 UTC
