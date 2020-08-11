Thai Union Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors - Setup AGM

Log in
08/11/2020 | 02:29am EDT

(Translation)

Ref. 20/630811

11th August, 2020

Re:

The amendment to Articles of the Company's Articles of Association and set up 2020 Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders Date including Agendas.

To:

President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TU) would like to pass the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.5/2020 held on 11th August 2020 are as follows;

  1. Approval of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on Wednesday, 16th September 2020 at 2.00pm. at Ballroom Room, 4th Floor, Intercontinental Bangkok, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok.
  2. Approval of the record date on which shareholders have the rights to attend the 2020 AGM will be on Wednesday, 26th August 2020.
  3. Approval of the agendas of the 2020 AGM are as follows;
    Agenda 1) To certify the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2019 held on April 5, 2019.
    Agenda 2) To consider and acknowledge the Company' annual report and the operational results for year 2019.
    Agenda 3) To consider and approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2019 and report of independent auditor.
    Agenda 4) To consider and approve the allocation of net profit for 2019's operational results including acknowledge twice of the interim dividend payment.

Details of Dividend Payment

Payment date

Year 2019

1.

Net Profit (Million Baht)

3,815.88

2.

Number of Shares as of 31 December

4,771,815,496

3.

Total Dividend Payment per share (Baht)

0.47

3.1

Interim Dividend #1 (Baht:Share)

3 September 2019

0.25

3.2

Interim Dividend #2 (Baht:Share)

22 April 2020

0.22

3.3

Annual Dividend (Baht:Share)

Complete as

-

proposed

4.

Total Dividend Amount (Million Baht)

2,242.75

5.

Dividend Payout Ratio (Percentage)

58.77

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

Agenda 5) To consider and approve the election of the Company's directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the directors replacing directors who are due to retire by rotation as follows;

Name of Director

Type of Directorship

Remarks

1. Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri

President & CEO

Continue one more term

2.

Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri

Executive Director

Continue one more term

3.

Dr. Thamnoon Ananthothai

Independent Director

Continue one more term

Chairman of Nomination and

Remuneration Committee

Member of Audit Committee

Member of Risk Management

Committee

4.

Mr. Nart Liureon

Independent Director

Continue one more term

Member of Audit Committee

Agenda 6) To consider and approve the remuneration of the Board members for year 2020 and the

directors' bonus based on the 2019 operational results.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the remuneration of the directors and sub-committees, which is equal to that of the previous year and bonus for directors at rate of 0.5% dividend or equal Bt11,213,766 and determined bonus for Chairman of the Board two times of the bonuses paid to the directors. Bonus for Directors will be paid on 18th September 2020.

Agenda 7) To consider and approve the appointment of the Company's auditor and fix the auditing fee

for year 2020.

The Audit Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the appointment of the Price Water House Coopers ABAS Limited is an independent auditor of

the Company for the Year 2020 as namely;

1.

Mr. Pongthavee Ratanakoses

CPA # 7795 or

2.

Mr. Chanchai Chaiprasit

CPA # 3760 or

3.

Ms. Amornrat Pearmpoonvatanasuk

CPA # 4599

Detail (baht)

Year 2019

Year 2020

Increase

The annual audit fee

1,874,225

1,930,451

56,226

The quarterly review of the interim (altogether 3 quarters)

1,049,580

1,081,068

31,488

The special audit fee of BOI-Non BOI financial statements

90,000

100,000

10,000

Agenda 8) To consider and approve the amendment to Articles 24 and Articles 27 of the Company's Articles of Association.

In order to be in compliance with the law, amendment to the Company's Articles of

Association has been proposed to conform and fit with the current law including the

Company's management and current circumstances of business as follows:

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

Articles

Current wording

Proposed amendment

24.

At the Meeting of the Board of Directors, there

At the meeting of the board of directors, whether

shall be directors attending the meeting not less

attending in person or by electronic means, there

than half of the Board of Directors in order to

shall be directors attending the meeting not less

constitute a quorum. In case that the Chairman

than half of the board of directors in order to

constitute a quorum. In case that the chairman is

is absent or in unable to discharge its duties,

absent or in unable to discharge its duties, deputy

deputy chairman shall conduct a meeting in

chairman shall conduct a meeting in his/her

his/her capacity as chairman. In case deputy

capacity as chairman. In case deputy chairman is

chairman is absent or unable to execute the said

absent or unable to execute the said duty, meeting

duty, meeting members shall elect a director to

members shall elect a director to act as chairman.

act as chairman.

Final decision shall rest with majority vote.

In an electronic meeting, the person having the

Each director shall have one vote. Director who

duty to organize the meeting shall;

has directs or indirect interest of the

(1) make an arrangement for attendees to identify

considering matter is not allowed to exercise

themselves to join the meeting through electronic

his voting right. In case of an equality of votes,

means prior to join the meeting;

the Chairman shall have a casting vote.

(2) enable attendees to cast votes, both by open

.

voting and secret voting;

(3) enable accessibility to meeting documents for

the attendees;

(4) prepare written minutes of the meeting;

(5) arrange to make an audio record or an

audiovisual record, as the case may be, of every

attendee throughout the period of the meeting in

the form of electronic data, except for a

confidential meeting;

(6) retain electronic traffic data of every attendee

as evidence. In this case, the data under (5) and (6)

shall be deemed part of minutes of the meeting;

and

(7) notify of any error during the meeting.

The electronic meeting shall be held in compliance

with the standards for maintenance of security for

electronic meetings and arrange for an audio

record or audiovisual record, as the case maybe, of

every attendee throughout the meeting, including

retaining electronic traffic data incurred from such

records. The meeting shall has controlling system

complied with the respective laws and regulations.

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

Directors participating the meeting via electronic

means shall be construed as quorum of the meeting

and shall have the same effect as a meeting held in

accordance with the procedures provided by laws

and by these Articles of Association

Final decision shall rest with majority vote.

Each director shall have one vote. Director who

has directs or indirect interest of the considering

matter is not allowed to exercise his voting right.

In case of an equality of votes, the chairman shall

have a casting vote.

25.

Chairman or authorized person is required to notify

Meetings of the board of directors, whether

members of Board of Directors in writing of the

attending in person or by electronic means, shall

meeting no less than 7 days prior to the event. In

be summoned by chairman of the board or

emergency, such notification can be made in other

authorized person, which is required to notify

appropriate forms and duration

members of board of directors in writing of the

meeting no less than 7 days prior to the event. In

emergency, such notification can be made in other

appropriate forms and duration. If the meeting is

held by electronic means, the meeting notification

may be sent by an electronic mail according to

procedures and requirements prescribed in the

respective laws.

If a request is made by at least two directors for a

summons of a meeting of the board of directors,

the chairman of the board shall fix the date of the

meeting within fourteen days as from the date of

the request.

27.

The Board of Directors are authorized to

The Board of Directors are authorized to

execute business activities in accordance with

execute business activities in accordance with

objectives, rules, resolutions made by

objectives, rules, resolutions made by

shareholders and the following activities:

shareholders.

(a) Deal with movable and immovable

The Board of Directors may entrust or appoint

properties for business purposes (sale,

any director or directors or any other person

mortgage, pawn, guarantee), the Board of

or persons to operate Company's business or

Directors are authorized to rent

any action on behalf of the Company or

immovable property to other persons for

authorize such person or persons to perform

more than 3 years or less. The Board of

any certain tasks with a certain period as the

Directors is authorized to register with

Board of Directors see appropriate. The Board

any government agencies and private

of Director may cancel, revoke or amend such

enterprises;

entrustment, appointment or authorization as

(b) File a case to the arbitration so as to

appropriated.

compromise or sue or take legal action in

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

any country including attending legal

procedure in case of debtor's bankruptcy;

(c)

Empower a person or persons to bind the

Company with signature(s) in

commercial deeds on behalf of the Board

of Directors;

(d)

Enter into loan agreement and bind the

Company's properties as a guarantee to

the Company's or the third person's

responsibility; and

(e) Vote for issuance of document of guarantee

or act as a guarantor on behalf of the Company.

31.

The Board of Directors are required to meet at least

The board of directors are required to meet at least

once every three months.

once every three months at the locality where the

principal business office of the company is

located, in a nearby province, or other places

where determined by the chairman or other

persons appointed by the chairman. For this

purpose, the chairman or the person appointed by

the chairman may determine to organized the

board of directors meeting through electronic

means.

Agenda 9) To consider and approve the amendment of the Company's objectives, and the amendment

of Clause 3 of the Memorandum of Association.

53 To carry on the business of manufacturing, distribution and trading of food, dietary supplement products, nutritional supplement products, medicine, beauty care products, and other consumer goods"

The above-mentioned addition of trading objectives will increase the Company's objectives from previously 52 to 53 objectives.

Agenda 10) To consider other business (if any).

Please be informed accordingly and consider further dissemination to investors.

Yours sincerely,

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Mr. Kraisorn Chansiri

Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri

Directors

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:28:01 UTC
