Thai Union Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors - Setup AGM

Number of Shares as of 31 December

Approval of the agendas of the 2020 AGM are as follows;

Approval of the record date on which shareholders have the rights to attend the 2020 AGM will be on Wednesday, 26

Approval of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on Wednesday, 16

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TU) would like to pass the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.5/2020 held on 11th August 2020 are as follows;

President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The amendment to Articles of the Company's Articles of Association and set up 2020 Annual General

Agenda 5) To consider and approve the election of the Company's directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the directors replacing directors who are due to retire by rotation as follows;

Name of Director Type of Directorship Remarks 1. Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri President & CEO Continue one more term 2. Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri Executive Director Continue one more term 3. Dr. Thamnoon Ananthothai Independent Director Continue one more term Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of Audit Committee Member of Risk Management Committee 4. Mr. Nart Liureon Independent Director Continue one more term Member of Audit Committee

Agenda 6) To consider and approve the remuneration of the Board members for year 2020 and the

directors' bonus based on the 2019 operational results.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the remuneration of the directors and sub-committees, which is equal to that of the previous year and bonus for directors at rate of 0.5% dividend or equal Bt11,213,766 and determined bonus for Chairman of the Board two times of the bonuses paid to the directors. Bonus for Directors will be paid on 18th September 2020.

Agenda 7) To consider and approve the appointment of the Company's auditor and fix the auditing fee

for year 2020.

The Audit Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the appointment of the Price Water House Coopers ABAS Limited is an independent auditor of

the Company for the Year 2020 as namely; 1. Mr. Pongthavee Ratanakoses CPA # 7795 or 2. Mr. Chanchai Chaiprasit CPA # 3760 or 3. Ms. Amornrat Pearmpoonvatanasuk CPA # 4599 Detail (baht) Year 2019 Year 2020 Increase The annual audit fee 1,874,225 1,930,451 56,226 The quarterly review of the interim (altogether 3 quarters) 1,049,580 1,081,068 31,488 The special audit fee of BOI-Non BOI financial statements 90,000 100,000 10,000

Agenda 8) To consider and approve the amendment to Articles 24 and Articles 27 of the Company's Articles of Association.

In order to be in compliance with the law, amendment to the Company's Articles of

Association has been proposed to conform and fit with the current law including the

Company's management and current circumstances of business as follows:

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)