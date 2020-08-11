Thai Union Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors - Setup AGM
(Translation)
Ref. 20/630811
11th August, 2020
Re:
The amendment to Articles of the Company's Articles of Association and set up 2020 Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders Date including Agendas.
To:
President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TU) would like to pass the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.5/2020 held on 11th August 2020 are as follows;
Approval of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on Wednesday, 16th September 2020 at 2.00pm. at Ballroom Room, 4th Floor, Intercontinental Bangkok, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok.
Approval of the record date on which shareholders have the rights to attend the 2020 AGM will be on Wednesday, 26th August 2020.
Approval of the agendas of the 2020 AGM are as follows;
Agenda 1) To certify the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2019 held on April 5, 2019.
Agenda 2) To consider and acknowledge the Company' annual report and the operational results for year 2019.
Agenda 3) To consider and approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2019 and report of independent auditor.
Agenda 4) To consider and approve the allocation of net profit for 2019's operational results including acknowledge twice of the interim dividend payment.
Details of Dividend Payment
Payment date
Year 2019
1.
Net Profit (Million Baht)
3,815.88
2.
Number of Shares as of 31 December
4,771,815,496
3.
Total Dividend Payment per share (Baht)
0.47
3.1
Interim Dividend #1 (Baht:Share)
3 September 2019
0.25
3.2
Interim Dividend #2 (Baht:Share)
22 April 2020
0.22
3.3
Annual Dividend (Baht:Share)
Complete as
-
proposed
4.
Total Dividend Amount (Million Baht)
2,242.75
5.
Dividend Payout Ratio (Percentage)
58.77
บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
Agenda 5) To consider and approve the election of the Company's directors.
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the directors replacing directors who are due to retire by rotation as follows;
Name of Director
Type of Directorship
Remarks
1. Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri
President & CEO
Continue one more term
2.
Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri
Executive Director
Continue one more term
3.
Dr. Thamnoon Ananthothai
Independent Director
Continue one more term
Chairman of Nomination and
Remuneration Committee
Member of Audit Committee
Member of Risk Management
Committee
4.
Mr. Nart Liureon
Independent Director
Continue one more term
Member of Audit Committee
Agenda 6) To consider and approve the remuneration of the Board members for year 2020 and the
directors' bonus based on the 2019 operational results.
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the remuneration of the directors and sub-committees, which is equal to that of the previous year and bonus for directors at rate of 0.5% dividend or equal Bt11,213,766 and determined bonus for Chairman of the Board two times of the bonuses paid to the directors. Bonus for Directors will be paid on 18th September 2020.
Agenda 7) To consider and approve the appointment of the Company's auditor and fix the auditing fee
for year 2020.
The Audit Committee proposed the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the appointment of the Price Water House Coopers ABAS Limited is an independent auditor of
the Company for the Year 2020 as namely;
1.
Mr. Pongthavee Ratanakoses
CPA # 7795 or
2.
Mr. Chanchai Chaiprasit
CPA # 3760 or
3.
Ms. Amornrat Pearmpoonvatanasuk
CPA # 4599
Detail (baht)
Year 2019
Year 2020
Increase
The annual audit fee
1,874,225
1,930,451
56,226
The quarterly review of the interim (altogether 3 quarters)
1,049,580
1,081,068
31,488
The special audit fee of BOI-Non BOI financial statements
90,000
100,000
10,000
Agenda 8) To consider and approve the amendment to Articles 24 and Articles 27 of the Company's Articles of Association.
In order to be in compliance with the law, amendment to the Company's Articles of
Association has been proposed to conform and fit with the current law including the
Company's management and current circumstances of business as follows:
บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
Articles
Current wording
Proposed amendment
24.
At the Meeting of the Board of Directors, there
At the meeting of the board of directors, whether
shall be directors attending the meeting not less
attending in person or by electronic means, there
than half of the Board of Directors in order to
shall be directors attending the meeting not less
constitute a quorum. In case that the Chairman
than half of the board of directors in order to
constitute a quorum. In case that the chairman is
is absent or in unable to discharge its duties,
absent or in unable to discharge its duties, deputy
deputy chairman shall conduct a meeting in
chairman shall conduct a meeting in his/her
his/her capacity as chairman. In case deputy
capacity as chairman. In case deputy chairman is
chairman is absent or unable to execute the said
absent or unable to execute the said duty, meeting
duty, meeting members shall elect a director to
members shall elect a director to act as chairman.
act as chairman.
Final decision shall rest with majority vote.
In an electronic meeting, the person having the
Each director shall have one vote. Director who
duty to organize the meeting shall;
has directs or indirect interest of the
(1) make an arrangement for attendees to identify
considering matter is not allowed to exercise
themselves to join the meeting through electronic
his voting right. In case of an equality of votes,
means prior to join the meeting;
the Chairman shall have a casting vote.
(2) enable attendees to cast votes, both by open
.
voting and secret voting;
(3) enable accessibility to meeting documents for
the attendees;
(4) prepare written minutes of the meeting;
(5) arrange to make an audio record or an
audiovisual record, as the case may be, of every
attendee throughout the period of the meeting in
the form of electronic data, except for a
confidential meeting;
(6) retain electronic traffic data of every attendee
as evidence. In this case, the data under (5) and (6)
shall be deemed part of minutes of the meeting;
and
(7) notify of any error during the meeting.
The electronic meeting shall be held in compliance
with the standards for maintenance of security for
electronic meetings and arrange for an audio
record or audiovisual record, as the case maybe, of
every attendee throughout the meeting, including
retaining electronic traffic data incurred from such
records. The meeting shall has controlling system
complied with the respective laws and regulations.
บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
Directors participating the meeting via electronic
means shall be construed as quorum of the meeting
and shall have the same effect as a meeting held in
accordance with the procedures provided by laws
and by these Articles of Association
Final decision shall rest with majority vote.
Each director shall have one vote. Director who
has directs or indirect interest of the considering
matter is not allowed to exercise his voting right.
In case of an equality of votes, the chairman shall
have a casting vote.
25.
Chairman or authorized person is required to notify
Meetings of the board of directors, whether
members of Board of Directors in writing of the
attending in person or by electronic means, shall
meeting no less than 7 days prior to the event. In
be summoned by chairman of the board or
emergency, such notification can be made in other
authorized person, which is required to notify
appropriate forms and duration
members of board of directors in writing of the
meeting no less than 7 days prior to the event. In
emergency, such notification can be made in other
appropriate forms and duration. If the meeting is
held by electronic means, the meeting notification
may be sent by an electronic mail according to
procedures and requirements prescribed in the
respective laws.
If a request is made by at least two directors for a
summons of a meeting of the board of directors,
the chairman of the board shall fix the date of the
meeting within fourteen days as from the date of
the request.
27.
The Board of Directors are authorized to
The Board of Directors are authorized to
execute business activities in accordance with
execute business activities in accordance with
objectives, rules, resolutions made by
objectives, rules, resolutions made by
shareholders and the following activities:
shareholders.
(a) Deal with movable and immovable
The Board of Directors may entrust or appoint
properties for business purposes (sale,
any director or directors or any other person
mortgage, pawn, guarantee), the Board of
or persons to operate Company's business or
Directors are authorized to rent
any action on behalf of the Company or
immovable property to other persons for
authorize such person or persons to perform
more than 3 years or less. The Board of
any certain tasks with a certain period as the
Directors is authorized to register with
Board of Directors see appropriate. The Board
any government agencies and private
of Director may cancel, revoke or amend such
enterprises;
entrustment, appointment or authorization as
(b) File a case to the arbitration so as to
appropriated.
compromise or sue or take legal action in
บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
any country including attending legal
procedure in case of debtor's bankruptcy;
(c)
Empower a person or persons to bind the
Company with signature(s) in
commercial deeds on behalf of the Board
of Directors;
(d)
Enter into loan agreement and bind the
Company's properties as a guarantee to
the Company's or the third person's
responsibility; and
(e) Vote for issuance of document of guarantee
or act as a guarantor on behalf of the Company.
31.
The Board of Directors are required to meet at least
The board of directors are required to meet at least
once every three months.
once every three months at the locality where the
principal business office of the company is
located, in a nearby province, or other places
where determined by the chairman or other
persons appointed by the chairman. For this
purpose, the chairman or the person appointed by
the chairman may determine to organized the
board of directors meeting through electronic
means.
Agenda 9) To consider and approve the amendment of the Company's objectives, and the amendment
of Clause 3 of the Memorandum of Association.
53 To carry on the business of manufacturing, distribution and trading of food, dietary supplement products, nutritional supplement products, medicine, beauty care products, and other consumer goods"
The above-mentioned addition of trading objectives will increase the Company's objectives from previously 52 to 53 objectives.
Agenda 10) To consider other business (if any).
Please be informed accordingly and consider further dissemination to investors.
