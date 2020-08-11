Thai Union Public : The acquisition of additional shares in TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l in Luxembourg.

(Translation)

Ref. 21/630811

11th August, 2020 Re: The acquisition of additional shares in TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l in Luxembourg. To: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TU) would like to pass the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.5/2020 held on 11th August 2020 are as follows;

Approval for the acquisition, through its Luxembourg subsidiary, Thai Union EU Seafood 1 S.A. (TUES1), of the additional 45% of shares in TUMD Luxembourg S.à.r.l (TUMD) The details are as follows:

The date on which the transaction occurred: July 2020 Details of investment

Prior to this acquisition, TU, through its Luxembourg subsidiary, TUES1, held, 45% of shares in TUMD, an entity which wholly owns three Russian companies:

Dalpromryba LLC; Torgovo-Promyshlenny Komplex Dalpromryba LLC; and Maguro LLC.

These companies are collectively known as the DPR Group (DPR) DPR is a retail focused fish and seafood business, and it is Russia's number one canned tuna producer. DPR, and owns brands such as Maguro, Captain of Tastes and Rybar.

TU by Executive Committee, which has authorities delegated from the Board of Director, enters into an agreement to acquire additional 45% shares of TUMD, bringing its total share and voting rights to 90% shares of TUMD. Summary of the Transaction is as follow:

Type of Assets Purchased: Share of TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l Location: Luxembourg Type of Business: A retail focused fish and seafood business, and it is Russia's number one canned tuna producer, and owns brands such as Maguro, Captain of Tastes and Rybar. Seller: Juristic person which is not a connected person. Status after investment TUMD becomes a subsidiary of Thai Union Group PCL.

3. Connected Nature

Seller is not a connected person of TU. The acquisition of additional shares does not constitute a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor.21/2551.

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)