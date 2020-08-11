Thai Union Public : The acquisition of additional shares in TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l in Luxembourg.

(Translation)
Ref. 21/630811
|
|
11th August, 2020
|
Re:
|
The acquisition of additional shares in TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l in Luxembourg.
|
To:
|
President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TU) would like to pass the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.5/2020 held on 11th August 2020 are as follows;
Approval for the acquisition, through its Luxembourg subsidiary, Thai Union EU Seafood 1 S.A. (TUES1), of the additional 45% of shares in TUMD Luxembourg S.à.r.l (TUMD) The details are as follows:
-
The date on which the transaction occurred: July 2020
-
Details of investment
Prior to this acquisition, TU, through its Luxembourg subsidiary, TUES1, held, 45% of shares in TUMD, an entity which wholly owns three Russian companies:
-
Dalpromryba LLC;
-
Torgovo-PromyshlennyKomplex Dalpromryba LLC; and
-
Maguro LLC.
These companies are collectively known as the DPR Group (DPR) DPR is a retail focused fish and seafood business, and it is Russia's number one canned tuna producer. DPR, and owns brands such as Maguro, Captain of Tastes and Rybar.
TU by Executive Committee, which has authorities delegated from the Board of Director, enters into an agreement to acquire additional 45% shares of TUMD, bringing its total share and voting rights to 90% shares of TUMD. Summary of the Transaction is as follow:
|
Type of Assets Purchased:
|
Share of TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l
|
|
|
Location:
|
Luxembourg
|
|
|
Type of Business:
|
A retail focused fish and seafood business, and it is Russia's number one
|
|
canned tuna producer, and owns brands such as Maguro, Captain of Tastes
|
|
and Rybar.
|
|
|
Seller:
|
Juristic person which is not a connected person.
|
|
|
Status after investment
|
TUMD becomes a subsidiary of Thai Union Group PCL.
|
|
3. Connected Nature
Seller is not a connected person of TU. The acquisition of additional shares does not constitute a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor.21/2551.
บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
4. Size of Transaction
The purchase price of this Transaction when considered in aggregate with the other acquisition transactions made during 6 months prior to 30 June 2020 is less than 15%, calculated in accordance with all criteria prescribed in the Notification of the Board of Governors of the SET Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets, B.E. 2547 (2004) and the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. Therefore, TU is not required to make a mandatory public disclosure under the Acquisition and Disposition Rules.
5. Benefits Expected to Be Received
After this transaction, TU through TUES1 becomes largest shareholder of TUMD, TU is expecting to drive and accelerate DPR's business strategy and increase synergy with TU as a supplier. Its manufacturing and distribution platform offers significant opportunities for further growth and development in key European and emerging markets.
6. Opinion of the Board of Director and the Audit Committee -Acknowledgedand approved the transactions.
Please be informed accordingly and consider further dissemination to investors.
Yours sincerely,
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited
Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri
Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri
Directors
บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
