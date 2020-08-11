Thai Union Public : The appointment of Auditors for the six month period ended 30 June 2020

(Translation)

Ref. 17/630811

11 August 2020 Re: The appointment of auditors. To: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As Thai Union Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") had previously announced the indefinite postponement of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Year 2020 ("AGM") due to the current pandemic of COVID-19 virus through the Stock Exchange of Thailand, dated 27 March 2020, the agenda regarding the appointment of the Company's independent auditors were therefore postponed and the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the Notification of Capital market Supervisory Board Tor. Jor. 35/2020 dated 3 July 2020 that "Listed companies, which are unable to have AGM and appoint Company's independent auditors, are able to submit the Company's financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 reviewed by the auditors in the list of auditors approved by SEC and appointed by the Companies' Board of Directors. Additionally, the companies are required to propose the agenda of appointment of the Company's independent auditors in the upcoming AGM".

In this regard, the Board of Directors no. 1/2563 on 17 February 2020 has resolved to approve the appointment of the Company's independent auditors from Price Water House Coopers ABAS

Limited as follow; 1. Mr. Pongthavee Ratanakoses CPA # 7795 or 2. Mr. Chanchai Chaiprasit CPA # 3760 or 3. Ms. Amornrat Pearmpoonvatanasuk CPA # 4599

from Price Water House Coopers ABAS Limited, any one of them being authorized to conduct the audit and express an opinion on the financial statements of the Company with the auditing fee at Bt1,930,451 and the quarterly review of the interim financial statements (altogether 3 quarters) at Bt1,081,068.

Please be informed accordingly which the company will propose for approval the agenda of appointment of the Company's independent auditors in the upcoming AGM.

Yours sincerely,

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri, President & CEO

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)