Thai Union Public : reports 2Q Net Profit Up 1,440 percent to THB 1.7 billion

11 August 2020, BANGKOK - Thai Union Group PCL. (Thai Union) reported a net profit of THB 1,716 million in the second quarter, an increase of 1,440 percent compared to the reported net profit of the same period last year. Second quarter sales saw a 2.6 percent increase year-on-year to THB 33,051 million. Overall, the first six months of 2020 saw the highest revenue growth in three years with total sales of THB 64,154 million, up 4.2 percent year-on-year. The company plans to pay out an interim dividend of THB 0.32 per share, an increase of 28 percent compared to the 2019 interim dividend of THB 0.25 per share.

Profitability and cost control continued to improve across the business, with record high operating profit in the second quarter at THB 2,366 million, while the Company's SG&A ratio reached 11.1 percent, with a debt-equity ratio of 0.96. The Company posted a quarterly gross profit margin of 18.2 percent, the highest level in three years. Strong operation profitability, prudent inventory management and strong cash conversion contributed to the free cash flow for the quarter of THB 5,609 million.

Caption: Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO at Thai Union Group

'COVID-19 has presented enormous challenges to companies all around the world, both short-term and long-term. It has also led to increased demand for seafood products, particularly those stored in tins, in many parts of the world, with a corresponding effect on our sales and global supply chain,' said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO at Thai Union Group. 'Thai Union continues to focus on stringent measures on health and safety for all of our people and our business operations to respond to this global pandemic. Amidst continued increasing global demand for seafood, we will continue to work hard to ensure business continuity and maintain production capacity in order to deliver quality products to our customers and consumers.'

Sales growth in the second quarter was driven by strong performance from the ambient business, which recorded a 16.8 percent increase in sales to THB 16,394 million and a 29.6 percent increase in sales volume to 101,136 tons, as consumers stocked up on food supplies in response to COVID-19. The frozen, chilled seafood and related business saw sales decline 14 percent to THB 11,554 million, and sales volume decrease 10.5 percent to 61,284 tons due to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on the hospitality and food service sectors around the world.

PetCare, value-added and other business sales increased 7.5 percent to THB 5,103 million on the back of increasing volumes, attributable to a stronger focus on higher margin products.

By region, North America contributed 42 percent of total sales, followed by Europe at 30 percent, the Thai domestic market at 10 percent, and other markets at 18 percent.

