Thai Union PCL : Yellowfin Tuna Slices Achieve Success at Thailand's National Innovation Awards 2019

16 October 2019, Bangkok - Thai Union Group PCL.'s Yellowfin Tuna Slice received the runner-up award in the product design category at Innovation Thailand Expo 2019 hosted by the National Innovation Agency.

Tawat Suthasineenont, Deputy Director at Thai Union's Global Innovation Center, represented the company at the award ceremony.

'On behalf of Thai Union, I am delighted that we have been recognized for our innovation with this award,' said Suthasineenont. 'At the Global Innovation Center, we are committed to working on innovations that will improve our products for our customers. Thai Union's Yellowfin Tuna Slices are the world's first pre-sliced, pre-seasoned tuna made from whole yellowfin tuna loins. The tuna loin is high-pressured processed and sliced to offer a new experience to consumers.'

Developed to give tuna-loving deli users a healthier, convenient alternative to traditional luncheon meats, perfect for upscale sandwiches, salads, and cold-cut platters, the revolutionary new product received the 2018 Seafood Excellence Award in the category of Best New Foodservice Product category at the Boston Seafood Expo North America.

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for six consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

