THAI UNION GROUP PCL

(TU)
Thai Union Public : Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

02/17/2020 | 02:18am EST

Headline:

Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

Security Symbol:

TU

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Yearly

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Yearly

Status

Audited

Ending

31 December

Year

2019

2018

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

3,815,877

3,256,211

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

0.80

0.68

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr. Kraisorn Chansiri, Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri)

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:16:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 126 B
EBIT 2019 4 591 M
Net income 2019 3 826 M
Debt 2019 57 840 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 71 577 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17,77  THB
Last Close Price 15,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiraphong Chansiri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kraisorn Chansiri Chairman
Joerg Ayrle Group Chief Financial Officer
Rittirong Boonmechote Director, President-Global Frozen & Related Units
Ravinder Singh Grewal Sarbjit S. Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI UNION GROUP PCL2 293
MOWI ASA-3.94%12 546
SALMAR ASA0.20%5 609
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.0.99%4 284
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP-0.51%3 764
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-1.78%1 942
