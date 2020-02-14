Log in
Thai Union Public : China Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Wuhan

02/14/2020 | 12:15am EST

Caption: King Oscar tuna products arriving at the Tongji Hospital in Wuhan.

14 February 2020, BANGKOK - Thai Union China, a subsidiary of Thai Union Group, donated more than 52,000 cans of King Oscar tuna as humanitarian assistance to the city of Wuhan, which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19. The donation was conducted through a local logistics service and an online food delivery operator in China.

The first shipment of tuna was distributed to people working on the Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital Project, one of two new hospitals being built for COVID-19 patients. The second shipment was delivered to more than 15 hospitals in Wuhan including Wuhan Union Hospital, which is the main hospital treating people affected by the COVID-19 virus.

'There are numerous people impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. China has put a lot of effort into fighting the virus and I am confident China can overcome this challenge and begin recovering quickly,' said Lu Libin, General Manager, Thai Union China.

Dr. Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Thai Union Group said: 'At Thai Union, as part of our SeaChange® sustainability strategy we have a commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 2, Zero Hunger. As a global food company, we see part of our responsibility to provide humanitarian assistance through Tuna Aid to help support people living and working people in regions where we operate. COVID-19 is challenging not only in China but around the world and we all need to work together to overcome it.'

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for six consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Media contacts

Wiriyaporn Posayanonda
Head of External Communications
M: +66.63.231.0385
E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Jirawat Montreevong
External Communications Manager
M: +66.80.976.4613
E: Jirawat.Montreevong@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 05:08:06 UTC
