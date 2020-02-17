Log in
THAI UNION GROUP PCL

(TU)
Thai Union Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors - Setup AGM and Dividend

02/17/2020 | 02:18am EST

(Translation)

Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2020

Set up AGM / Dividend

The Board of Directors of Thai Union Group Public Company Limited at a Meeting No.1/2020 held on February 17, 2020 passed the following resolutions:

  1. Approval of the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
  2. Agreed to propose in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2020 for approval of its dividend at Bt2,242,753,283.12 (Bt0.47 a share), or 58.77% of overall net profit achieved in the 2019 fiscal year. However, by the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2019 held on August 6, 2019, the Company had paid out the interim dividend payment to shareholders at Bt1,192,953,874. (equal Bt0.25 a share of the par value Bt0.25, based on 4,771,815,496 shares) on September 3, 2019, the dividend to be paid this time, worth totally Bt1,049,799,409.12 will be at Bt0.22 a share, based on the Company's registered and paid-up capital of 4,771,815,496 shares for Operation on 1 July - 31 December 2019. Dividend payment of Bt0.14 per share is not subject to withholding tax, as it derived from profit under BOI privilege. Therefore, shareholder is not eligible for tax credit. Dividend payment of Bt0.08 per share is subject to 10% withholding tax, or Bt0.008 per share, as it derived from profit under non-BOI privilege. The net dividend paid will value Bt0.212 per share. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. However, this dividend will be approved by AGM on April 3, 2020.
  3. Agreed to set up the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2020 to be held on April 3, 2020 at 2.00 p.m. at Benjapatra Room, 2nd floor, Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station (TV 5), Phaholyothin Road, Bangkok.
  4. The record date on which shareholders have the right to attend and receive dividend on Thursday, March 3, 2020.
  5. Agreed to set up the agendas for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2020 as follows;
    1. To certify the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders for 2019 held on April 5, 2019.

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

  1. To consider and approve the Company' annual report and acknowledge the operational results for year 2019.
  2. To consider and approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31st December
    2019 and report of independent auditor.
  3. To consider and approve the allocation of net profit for 2019's operational results.
  4. To consider and approve the election of the Company's directors.
  5. To consider and approve the remuneration of the Board members for year 2020 and the directors' bonus based on the 2019 operational results.
  6. To consider and approve the appointment of the Company's auditor and fix the auditing fee for year 2020.
  7. To consider and approve the amendments to Articles 27 of the Company's Articles of Association.

9) To consider other business (if any).

Please be informed accordingly and consider further dissemination to investors.

Respectfully yours,

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Mr. Kraisorn Chansiri

Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri

Director

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:16:07 UTC
