Thai Union Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors - Setup AGM and Dividend

Agreed to propose in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2020 for approval of its dividend at Bt2,242,753,283.12 (Bt0.47 a share), or 58.77% of overall net profit achieved in the 2019 fiscal year. However, by the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2019 held on August 6, 2019, the Company had paid out the interim dividend payment to shareholders at Bt1,192,953,874. (equal Bt0.25 a share of the par value Bt0.25, based on 4,771,815,496 shares) on September 3, 2019, the dividend to be paid this time, worth totally Bt1,049,799,409.12 will be at Bt0.22 a share, based on the Company's registered and