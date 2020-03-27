Thai Union Public : The Board's resolutions to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and approve the interim dividend payment.

Ref. 08/630327

27th March 2020

Re: The Board's resolutions to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and approve the interim dividend payment instead of the annual dividend payment for 2019.

To: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the invitation of Thai Union Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") informed the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held on Friday 3rd day of April, 2020 at 2.00 p.m., at the Ballroom 1 room, 4th floor, InterContinental Bangkok, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini Sub-District, Pathumwan District, Bangkok, for the consideration and approval for important agendas, which were sent to the shareholders earlier.

However, the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Thailand, the number of infected people continues to increase. The Company is very concerned about the risk of infection at the shareholders' meeting including utmost concern for the safety of all shareholders and related parties although the planned precautionary measures will be provided in place for the shareholders' meeting. In addition, the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, and with the Cabinet's approval on 25 March 2020 also passed a requesting the public to reduce the number of activities which requires a large gathering of people due to high risk of spreading the virus.

Therefore, the Board of Directors' meeting No.3/2020 held on 27 March 2020 resolved the followings;

The cancellation of the 2020 AGM of Shareholders, all agendas of the meeting, and the record date for the Shareholders' meeting entitlement, as specified in the resolutions of the Board of

Directors' meeting No.1/2020 held on 17 February 2020 and the indefinite postponement of the 2020 AGM of Shareholders. Such postponement will not cause any significant effect to the Company's business operation. The Board of Directors will consider the new date and agenda for the 2020 AGM of Shareholders at the appropriate time when the situation is resolved, which the Company will inform the shareholders accordingly. The approval of the interim dividend payment from the Company's profit for the year ended

31 December 2019 at the rate of Bt0.22 per share based on the Company's registered and paid-up capital of 4,771,815,496 shares, totaling Bt1,049,799,409.12. Such interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are listed on the record date on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 and will be paid on Wednesday, 22 April 2020. The payment rate and record date are the

