Thakral : Additional Joint Venture Entities

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date &Time of Broadcast 22-Mar-2019 17:15:18
New
Additional Joint Venture Entities
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)
(Company Registration No. 199306606E)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ADDITIONAL JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES
The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the following additional entities have been jointly established under the Group's joint venture through a subsidiary of the Company, TCAP Partners Pty Ltd with PVAP Pty Ltd for resort-style retirement living housing in Australia:
|
Name
|
Issued and paid up capital
|
GTH Resorts No 10 Pty Ltd
|
A$2,000 divided into 2,000 ordinary shares
|
GTH Resorts No 11 Pty Ltd
|
A$2,000 divided into 2,000 ordinary shares
|
GTH Resorts No 12 Pty Ltd
|
A$2,000 divided into 2,000 ordinary shares
|
GTH Resorts No 10 Unit Trust
|
A$2,000 divided into 2,000 units
|
GTH Resorts No 11 Unit Trust
|
A$2,000 divided into 2,000 units
|
GTH Resorts No 12 Unit Trust
|
A$2,000 divided into 2,000 units
The establishment of the above entities is for the purpose of acquiring land and developing resort-style retirement living housing in Australia. All the entities were funded through contributions from the joint venturers. The entities are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the establishment of the above entities.
The Directors (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this announcement are fair and accurate and that no other material facts have been omitted from this announcement, which would make any statement in this announcement misleading, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced in this announcement.
On behalf of the Board
Natarajan Subramaniam
Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director
Singapore, 22 March 2019