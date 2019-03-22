Log in
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD.

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD.

(THAK)
News 
News

Thakral : Additional Joint Venture Entities

03/22/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Additional Joint Venture Entities Page 1 of 1

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::ADDITIONAL JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast 22-Mar-2019 17:15:18

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Additional Joint Venture Entities

Announcement Reference

SG190322OTHRUXZ8

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to attachment.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing New

Attachments

ThakralCorp_Annmt_GTH10_11_12_20190322.pdf

Total size =88K MB

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/6B3WWL4SU8O3PKW8/001042a5f13... 22-Mar-19

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ADDITIONAL JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the following additional entities have been jointly established under the Group's joint venture through a subsidiary of the Company, TCAP Partners Pty Ltd with PVAP Pty Ltd for resort-style retirement living housing in Australia:

Name

Issued and paid up capital

GTH Resorts No 10 Pty Ltd

A$2,000 divided into 2,000 ordinary shares

GTH Resorts No 11 Pty Ltd

A$2,000 divided into 2,000 ordinary shares

GTH Resorts No 12 Pty Ltd

A$2,000 divided into 2,000 ordinary shares

GTH Resorts No 10 Unit Trust

A$2,000 divided into 2,000 units

GTH Resorts No 11 Unit Trust

A$2,000 divided into 2,000 units

GTH Resorts No 12 Unit Trust

A$2,000 divided into 2,000 units

The establishment of the above entities is for the purpose of acquiring land and developing resort-style retirement living housing in Australia. All the entities were funded through contributions from the joint venturers. The entities are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the establishment of the above entities.

The Directors (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this announcement are fair and accurate and that no other material facts have been omitted from this announcement, which would make any statement in this announcement misleading, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced in this announcement.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 22 March 2019

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 11:14:04 UTC
