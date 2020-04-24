Thakral : De-registration of Dormant Subsidiaries in Hong Kong

|
Change - Change in Corporate Information::De-registration of Dormant Subsidiaries in Hong Kong
|
DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES IN HONG KONG
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993) (Company Registration No. 199306606E)
ANNOUNCEMENT
DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES IN HONG KONG
The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that Prestige Wealth Limited and Menway (Hong Kong) Limited, dormant indirect subsidiaries of the Company incorporated in Hong Kong, have been de-registered in April 2020.
The de-registration of the above subsidiaries will not have any material effect on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the de-registration of the above subsidiaries.
On behalf of the Board
Natarajan Subramaniam
Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director
Singapore, 24 April 2020
