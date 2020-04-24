Log in
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD    AWI   SG1AJ2000005

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(AWI)
Thakral : De-registration of Dormant Subsidiaries in Hong Kong

04/24/2020

Change - Change in Corporate Information::De-registration of Dormant Subsidiaries in Hong Kong

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES IN HONG KONG

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Change - Change in Corporate Information

24-Apr-2020 17:22:32

New

De-registration of Dormant Subsidiaries in Hong Kong

SG200424OTHRQF4M

Anil Daryanani

Chief Financial Officer

Please refer to attached announcement on De-registration of Dormant Subsidiaries in Hong Kong.

Singapore

ThakralCorp_Annmt_Deregn_MWL_PWL_20200424.pdf

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993) (Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES IN HONG KONG

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that Prestige Wealth Limited and Menway (Hong Kong) Limited, dormant indirect subsidiaries of the Company incorporated in Hong Kong, have been de-registered in April 2020.

The de-registration of the above subsidiaries will not have any material effect on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the de-registration of the above subsidiaries.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 24 April 2020

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:37:04 UTC
