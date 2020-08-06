Log in
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD    AWI   SG1AJ2000005

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(AWI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/05
0.41 SGD   -2.38%
07:09aTHAKRAL : Press Release and Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2020
PU
07:09aTHAKRAL : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend
PU
07:09aTHAKRAL : Dividend Policy Amendment
PU
Thakral : Dividend Policy Amendment

08/06/2020 | 07:09am EDT

General Announcement::Dividend Policy Amendment

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::DIVIDEND POLICY AMENDMENT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Securities

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Aug-2020 17:57:10

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Dividend Policy Amendment

Announcement Reference

SG200806OTHR4TJI

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to attached announcement on Dividend Policy Amendment.

Attachments

ThakralCorp_Annmt_Dividend_Policy_Amendment_20200806.pdf

Total size =68K MB

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DIVIDEND POLICY AMENDMENT

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as in the Company's announcement dated 26 February 2020.

The Board of the Company refers to the announcements on the Dividend Policy dated 26 February 2020 (the "Dividend Policy Announcement") and Dividend Policy Update on 12 May 2020.

The current dividend policy of the Company is to declare and pay two dividends in any financial year, one by June and the other by December.

The Board would like to advise that the Company has amended the declaration and payment periods of two dividends in any financial year from the existing "by June and December" to one by end of September of the same financial year and the other by end of April of the following year. The amendment is made to synchronise the declaration of dividends with the Company's half-yearly financial results reporting period for its half year and full year ending 30 June and 31 December respectively for each financial year.

The Company's Dividend Policy remains to declare and pay dividend twice a year, in line with its growth prospects. With the above amendment, there will be two dividend payments, one by end of September of the same financial year and the other by end of April of the following year. All other details of the Company's Dividend Policy remain unchanged as per the Company's previous Dividend Policy Announcement.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 6 August 2020

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 11:08:11 UTC
