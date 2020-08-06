Thakral : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 for the purpose of determining Members' entitlements to an interim dividend of S$0.01 per ordinary share (the "Dividend") in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, RHT Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712 up to 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 will be registered to determine Members' entitlements to the Dividend. Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company at 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 will be entitled to the Dividend.

The Dividend will be paid on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 6 August 2020