Thakral : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Security
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast
06-Aug-2020 17:58:29
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200806DVCABRVD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Anil Daryanani
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
18
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/12/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.01
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
18/08/2020 17:00:00
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
Ex Date
17/08/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.01
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.01
Pay Date
27/08/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Attachments
ThakralCorp_BCD_Notice_Interim_Dividend_20200806.pdf
Total size =83K MB
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)
(Company Registration No. 199306606E)
ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 for the purpose of determining Members' entitlements to an interim dividend of S$0.01 per ordinary share (the "Dividend") in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2020.
Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, RHT Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712 up to 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 will be registered to determine Members' entitlements to the Dividend. Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company at 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 will be entitled to the Dividend.
The Dividend will be paid on Thursday, 27 August 2020.
On behalf of the Board
Natarajan Subramaniam
Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director
Singapore, 6 August 2020
Disclaimer
Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 11:08:12 UTC