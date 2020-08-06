Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Thakral Corporation Ltd    AWI   SG1AJ2000005

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(AWI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/05
0.41 SGD   -2.38%
07:09aTHAKRAL : Press Release and Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2020
PU
07:09aTHAKRAL : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend
PU
07:09aTHAKRAL : Dividend Policy Amendment
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thakral : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Security

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Aug-2020 17:58:29

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG200806DVCABRVD

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

18

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Interim

Financial Year End

31/12/2020

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.01

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

18/08/2020 17:00:00

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Ex Date

17/08/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.01

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.01

Pay Date

27/08/2020

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Attachments

ThakralCorp_BCD_Notice_Interim_Dividend_20200806.pdf

Total size =83K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 for the purpose of determining Members' entitlements to an interim dividend of S$0.01 per ordinary share (the "Dividend") in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, RHT Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712 up to 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 will be registered to determine Members' entitlements to the Dividend. Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company at 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 will be entitled to the Dividend.

The Dividend will be paid on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 6 August 2020

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 11:08:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
07:09aTHAKRAL : Press Release and Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2020
PU
07:09aTHAKRAL : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend
PU
07:09aTHAKRAL : Dividend Policy Amendment
PU
08/02THAKRAL : Press Release - Thakral Acquires Its Tenth Site to Expand Over-50s Lif..
PU
07/27THAKRAL : Notification of Results Release Date for Half Year ended 30 June 2020
PU
07/15THAKRAL : Press Release - Thakral Acquires Prime Site in Palmwoods, Queensland t..
PU
07/08THAKRAL : Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 12 June 2020
PU
07/08THAKRAL : Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 12 June 2020
PU
07/02THAKRAL : Voluntary De-registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Austral..
PU
05/12THAKRAL : Dividend Policy Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 108 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net income 2019 9,08 M 6,62 M 6,62 M
Net Debt 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,06x
Yield 2019 8,16%
Capitalization 53,7 M 39,2 M 39,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Thakral Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Inderbethal Singh Thakral Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Subramaniam Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Moolchand Daryanani Chief Financial Officer
Kartar Singh Thakral Executive Director
Ying Cheun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD-16.33%39
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.24%36 025
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.06%33 008
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.21%30 271
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.56%29 250
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.71%27 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group