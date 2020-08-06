Thakral : Press Release and Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 07:09am EDT Send by mail :

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::HALF YEARLY RESULTS Issuer & Securities Issuer/ Manager THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD Securities THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI Stapled Security No Announcement Details Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement Date &Time of Broadcast 06-Aug-2020 17:55:13 Status New Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results Announcement Reference SG200806OTHR6L8J Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Anil Daryanani Designation Chief Financial Officer Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to attached Press Release and Unaudited Results for the half year ended 30 June 2020. Additional Details For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2020

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993) (Company Registration No. 199306606E) PRESS RELEASE Thakral Reports Net Profit of S$2.4 million for 1HFY2020 and Declares Interim Dividend of 1 Cent Per Share Singapore, 6 August 2020 SGX Mainboard-listed Thakral Corporation Ltd ("Thakral" or the "Group") has maintained its profitable track record amid the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, delivering a net profit of S$2.4 million for the first half of the financial year 2020 (1HFY2020) against S$4.7 million during the previous corresponding period. The net profit came on the back of S$43 million in total revenue which was down 15% on year due to the adverse effects from COVID-19 related lockdowns and closures in its various markets. The Group received various COVID-19 related subsidies amounting to around S$0.4 million. As a token of appreciation to our loyal shareholders, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 1 cent per share to be paid on 27 August 2020. The Group's profits from operations benefitted from lower distribution and administration costs which included reduced staff headcount as well as a significant decline in expenses for advertising and promotion activities. Net Asset Value per Share and Earnings per Share Net asset value (NAV) per share as of 30 June 2020 rose 3.0% to 106.51 cents from 103.37 cents as of 31 December 2019. The Group's 1HFY2020 earnings per share slipped to 0.18 cent from 2.12 cents in 1HFY2019. The dip in earnings per share was partly due to COVID-19 related lockdowns and business closures in most of the markets the group operates in. Apart from this, the reduction compared to the previous period can largely be attributed to the one-off gain on the disposal of the Thakral Building realised last year. Working Capital Cash balances increased to S$11.6 million as at 30 June 2020 from S$10.8 million on 31 December 2019. Page 1 of 4 Thakral Corporation Ltd Company Registration No. 199306606E Press Release - Results for 1HFY2020 Segmental Performance Our core businesses Our Investment Division continued to register profitable segment result of S$8.9 million against S$9.8 million in the previous period. Revenue had softened by 16% mainly due to the shift in the investment portfolio and the timing of completion and settlements of residential projects in Australia. The demand for projects available for sale remained strong. Australia GemLife The Group's joint venture in GemLife over-50s lifestyle resorts has established itself as one of the leading players in the resort style retirement living segment in Australia within just 4 years from inception. GemLife has demonstrated its resilience not only to the volatility of the broader residential property market in Australia but also to the current pandemic by achieving higher sales of houses compared to the prior period. Sales and settlements at the Bribie Island, Woodend, Highfields, Maroochy Quays and Pacific Paradise projects continue to progress well. While this is yet to be fully reflected in higher net profit due to additional overheads and finance costs incurred with business expansion, this should become apparent as settlements at more projects come on stream. Overall, 370 houses at these projects are now occupied with ongoing sales progressing well. With the growth potential of retirement housing in Australia, GemLife is pressing on and has acquired land for four new projects bringing the total number to 10 resorts with options for further acquisition of various new sites to achieve its pipeline goal of 4,000 homes. Other Residential Projects The Group has now recouped all of its investments from the Grange project while the Newstead project is expected to be fully recouped in FY2020. Sales of stage 1 and stage 2 at the Parkridge Noosa project have done extremely well and settlements for stage 2 have commenced. The funds recouped from these projects will largely be recycled into the GemLife projects and new land acquisitions during the year. Construction on the Oxford Residence project continues with completion expected by 1Q 2021. The Group continues to review potential projects in residential and other market segments. Japan The Group completed the divestment of the Nambanaka Thakral Building in Osaka in March 2020. To conserve cash, all non-essential capital expenditure at properties in Osaka are kept on hold with renovations in 2H 2020 being undertaken only if they lead to improved leasing terms. Page 2 of 4 Thakral Corporation Ltd Company Registration No. 199306606E Press Release - Results for 1HFY2020 The supply of office space in Osaka continues to be tight. The CBD office market outperformed the COVID-19 downtrend in Asia during 2Q 2020. Vacancy rates remain steady at 0.5%. The Group also saw improved rentals for renewals and signed on new tenants for the office properties. Existing plans to redevelop the newly acquired Umeda Pacific Building have been put on hold and the property will be renovated with new fixed leases to be signed on along with improved rentals on renewal of leases by existing tenants. While the Group's office properties remained resilient, its hotel investments incurred rental arrears from all of its 3 operators. The Group is taking various measures to enable these hotel operators have some time to get their operations back to strength and achieve mutually-beneficial outcomes or find alternate use for the property. The Group is also persevering with its efforts to sell some of its hotel properties at the right price while continuing its search for niche properties for acquisition. China and Hong Kong The Lifestyle Division continued to trim its segment loss as sales for the current half- year fell 14% to S$32.2 million compared to S$37.6 million in the previous corresponding period. Segment loss was reduced to S$2.8 million from S$3.9 million after adjusting for a one-off gain on sale of an office building in Osaka. As part of enhancing productivity and returning to profitability, the Lifestyle Division further cut its cost structure and cash burn rate. During the pandemic, the Group leveraged on its vast supply chain network to source supplies for key personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks thermometers and wipes, as part of our effort to assist our business partners in various countries to meet their needs. Going Forward Mr. Natarajan Subramaniam, Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Thakral, said: "The Group's performance has held up during this period considering the challenging business conditions brought about by the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest report expects the Australian economy to shrink by 4.5% in 2020 which is an improvement over the 6.7% contraction forecast in April. The overall real estate market in Australia is expected to remain soft1. In view of this, the Group will concentrate on growing its GemLife investments - as the demand for retirement homes remains resilient as Australia's demography ages." The IMF has also forecast the Japanese economy to slump by 5.8 percent in 2020. Bloomberg, "RBA Saw Australian House Prices Falling 7% Over the Next Year", 17 June 2020: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-17/rba-saw-australian-house-prices-falling-7-over- the-next-year Page 3 of 4 Thakral Corporation Ltd Company Registration No. 199306606E Press Release - Results for 1HFY2020 Mr. Subramaniam added, "In spite of the weak economic forecast, the Investment Division maintains an optimistic view of its investments in Australia and Japan as these two markets are relatively stable and well-positioned to ride out the economic vagaries posed by the ongoing pandemic." "Our commercial properties in Japan are expected to maintain values due to low vacancy rates in office properties in Osaka. While the tourism sector has been severely affected by the virus outbreak resulting in significantly lower hotel occupancy, there are signs that Japan is likely to emerge as one of the more attractive safe-haven investment destinations for global investors in the second half of 2020. We are nonetheless mindful of the economic challenges and will keep a close watch on market conditions. The Group expects the general business environment in all our key markets to remain bumpy in FY2020 as uncertainties rise due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the world as well as the escalating US-China trade and political tensions. Bearing that in mind, the Group will continue to be prudent but stay vigilant to potential growth opportunities to increase shareholders' value." Given the prevailing global and regional uncertainties, the Group is cautiously optimistic of its outlook in FY2020. About Thakral Thakral Corporation Ltd is listed on the SGX Mainboard since December 1995. The Group's core business today comprises a growing real estate investment portfolio in Australia, Japan and Singapore. Its investments in Australia include the development and management of over-50s lifestyle resorts under the GemLife brand, a joint venture with the Puljich family. Its Japanese investment portfolio comprises landmark commercial buildings and business hotels in Osaka, the country's second largest city. The Group's other investments include the management and marketing of leading beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands in China, Southeast Asia and India. It also operates an e-commerce retail platform for at-home beauty devices in China, in a joint venture with UK's leading at-home beauty devices online specialist retailer, CurrentBody.com Limited. Release issued on behalf of Thakral Corporation Ltd by Stratagem Consultants Pte Ltd For more information, please contact: Ms Tham Moon Yee: tmy@stratagemconsultants.com Mr Soh Tiang Keng: tksoh@stratagemconsultants.com Mr Asri Bamadhaj: asri@stratagemconsultants.com Tel: (65) 6227 0502 Page 4 of 4 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD (Co. Reg. No. 199306606E) Financial Statements Announcement for the Half Year ended 30 June 2020 PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. These figures have not been audited. Note Group S$000 % Six months ended Increase / 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 (Decrease) Revenue 1 43,019 50,438 (15) Cost of sales (29,289) (33,122) (12) Gross profit 1 13,730 17,316 (21) Other operating income 2 324 30 NM Distribution costs 3 (2,351) (4,421) (47) Administration expenses 4 (6,674) (8,474) (21) Other operating expenses 5 (231) (272) (15) Profit from operations 4,798 4,179 15 Gain on disposal of freehold land and building 6 - 3,460 (100) Valuation losses on investment properties 7 - (1,571) (100) Finance income 8 46 86 (47) Finance costs 9 (1,097) (2,044) (46) Foreign exchange (loss) gain 10 (244) 173 NM Share of (loss) profit of associates and joint ventures 11 (136) 1,445 NM Profit before income tax 3,367 5,728 (41) Income tax 12 (924) (988) (6) Profit for the period 2,443 4,740 (48) Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 241 2,768 (91) Non-controlling interests 2,202 1,972 12 2,443 4,740 (48) NM - Not meaningful Page 1 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES Note S$'000 % Six months ended Increase / 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 (Decrease) Profit for the period 2,443 4,740 (48) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Translation gain (loss) arising on consolidation 13 6,112 (446) NM Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax NM 6,112 (446) Total comprehensive income for the period 8,555 4,294 99 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 4,092 2,235 83 Non-controlling interests 4,463 2,059 117 8,555 4,294 99 Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income: Note 1: Consolidated revenue for the current period declined by 15% to S$43.0 million for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 compared to S$50.4 million achieved in the previous corresponding period. Sales of the Group's products were adversely affected by the COVID-19-related lockdowns and closures in its various export markets. The Investment Division achieved revenues of S$10.9 million for the current half-year as against S$12.9 million in the previous corresponding period. The revenue reduction was principally due to the changes in product mix as well as timing of completion and settlements of our Australian projects. Revenue includes investment income of S$7.4 million (6 months ended 30 Jun 19: S$6.8 million). Consolidated gross profit for the period was S$13.7 million compared to S$17.3 million achieved in the previous corresponding period. Note 2: Other operating income comprises: Government subsidies Net gain on disposal of investment properties Others Total S$'000 % Six months ended Increase / 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 (Decrease) 181 4 NM 120 - NM 23 26 (12) 324 30 NM Government subsidies in the current period represent a tax refund in China along with certain COVID-19 related subsidies in other jurisdictions. The gain on disposal of investment property arose on the GLNG houses sold in Gladstone. Page 2 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income: Note 3: Distribution costs comprise: S$'000 % Six months ended Increase / Staff costs 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 (Decrease) (1,095) (1,974) (45) Advertising & promotion (317) (1,293) (75) Transportation (327) (384) (15) Travelling expenses (53) (128) (59) Others (559) (642) (13) Total (2,351) (4,421) (47) Lower Staff costs were mainly as a result of the rationalisation of headcount made as part of an exercise carried out in the Lifestyle Division in late-2019 and early-2020. Marketing activities were reduced as a result of business disruption due to the coronavirus. Transport costs decreased with staff concentrating on sales in their local areas as well as from the lower sales volumes. Others include depreciation charged (in accordance with SFRS(I) 16 Leases ) on right-of-use assets for the leased warehouse. The reduction in others is mainly due to lower storage expenses. Note 4: Administration expenses comprise: S$'000 % Six months ended Increase / Staff costs (including executive directors) 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 (Decrease) (4,323) (4,805) (10) Directors' fees (335) (284) 18 Professional fees (628) (1,404) (55) Depreciation on right-of use assets / rent & rates - office premises (507) (478) 6 Travelling expenses (96) (268) (64) Insurance (129) (146) (12) Bad debt recovered 46 - NM Allow ance for doubtful debts (3) (51) (94) Others (699) (1,038) (33) Total (6,674) (8,474) (21) Overall Staff costs declined in comparison to last year in view of reduced headcount and certain COVID-19 related subsidies received in some jurisdictions. Directors' fees increased with the appointment of an additional director. The fees were approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held in June 2020. Project related legal fees in Australia were lower in the current period. Substantial professional fees had been incurred in 2019 in relation to the partial share offer. The spread of the COVID-19 virus and resultant travel restrictions curtailed travel. Certain scheduled recoveries were received from a customer whose debts had previously been written off. Reduction in Other costs was primarily due to donations to charities and recruitment expenses in the previous year that were not incurred in the current period. Page 3 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income: Note 5: Other operating expenses comprise: S$'000 % Six months ended Increase / Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 (Decrease) (231) (262) (12) Loss on disposal of investment properties (Note 2) - (10) NM Total (231) (272) (15) i. Depreciation on property, plant and equipment decreased mainly due to certain assets having been fully written off. Note 6: The Group had sold its office building in Osaka for a net gain of S$3.5 million in the previous period. Note 7: The Group had recognised valuation losses on realisation of rentals at the GLNG houses in Australia in the previous period. Note 8: Finance income had included the settlement of interest on a long-term deposit by a bank in China in the previous period which was not repeated this year. Note 9: Finance costs reduced in view of the lower level of borrowings compared to the previous year. Note 10: Foreign exchange translation loss for the period arose from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities, denominated in foreign currencies, outstanding as at the end of the period. Note 11: The share of loss from associates and joint ventures arose mainly from the Group's Japanese property investments under Thakral Umeda Properties Pte Ltd as well as the joint venture with CurrentBody. Note 12: Income tax for the period mainly relates to the withholding tax on the income from Investment Division projects and the distributions declared by the Japanese property holding vehicles, the deferred tax on the fair value gain on the financial assets measured at fair value through income statement as well as the share of profit of associate. Note 13: The unrealised translation gain for the period arose from the retranslation of the investments and net assets of overseas subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies on their strengthening against the SGD. Page 4 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Note Group Company ( S$ '000) ( S$ '000) as at as at ASSETS 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Current assets Cash and bank balances 1 11,628 10,822 354 383 Trade receivables 2 10,953 8,493 - - Other receivables and prepayments 3 4,161 6,026 55 80 Debt instruments measured at fair value 4 39,160 35,193 - - through income statement Inventories 5 9,495 9,647 - - Total current assets 75,397 70,181 409 463 Non-current assets Other receivables 3 10,987 5,809 - - Debt instruments measured at fair value 4 31,867 19,540 - - through income statement / amortised cost Property, plant and equipment 1,848 1,879 25 27 Right-of-use assets 6 1,491 1,947 41 61 Investment properties 60,271 62,268 - - Subsidiary corporations - - 110,875 111,204 Joint ventures 7 10,034 9,576 - - Associates 8 64,252 61,337 - - Financial assets measured at fair value 9 43,365 46,120 - - through income statement Total non-current assets 224,115 208,476 110,941 111,292 Total assets 299,512 278,657 111,350 111,755 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and bills payables 10 2,177 3,498 - - Trust receipts 10 13,361 10,268 - - Bank and other borrow ings 11 25,901 21,487 313 178 Lease liabilities 6 1,017 1,319 43 42 Other payables 12 10,666 12,488 353 562 Provisions 2,751 2,999 52 52 Income tax payable 1,444 1,898 - - Total current liabilities 57,317 53,957 761 834 Non-current liabilities Amount ow ing to subsidiary corporations - - 10,858 12,515 Bank and other borrow ings 11 20,321 12,417 4,687 - Lease liabilities 6 408 547 - 20 Deferred tax liability 14,710 13,544 - - Total non-current liabilities 35,439 26,508 15,545 12,535 Total liabilities 92,756 80,465 16,306 13,369 Capital, reserves and non-controlling interests Issued capital 72,579 72,579 72,579 72,579 Reserves 66,795 62,696 22,465 25,807 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 139,374 135,275 95,044 98,386 Non-controlling interests 67,382 62,917 - - Total equity 206,756 198,192 95,044 98,386 Total liabilities and equity 299,512 278,657 111,350 111,755 Page 5 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES 1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Secured * Unsecured Secured * Unsecured S$ 36,145,000 S$ 4,134,000 S$ 31,003,000 S$ 2,071,000 Included trust receipts and lease liabilities Please also see note 11 on page 9 Details of any collaterals Charges over property in Singapore; pledged bank deposits of S$2.5 million; corporate guarantees by the Company and certain subsidiary corporations Mortgages over the land owned by certain Australian subsidiaries in Gladstone, general fixed and floating charges over the assets of these subsidiaries as well as the subsidiaries that lease the residential properties to the lessees Lease liabilities are considered to be secured by the underlying leased assets Amount repayable after one year As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2019 Secured * Unsecured Secured Unsecured S$ 16,041,000 S$ 4,688,000 S$ 12,964,000 - * Included lease liabilities Please also see note 11 on page 9 Details of any collaterals Charges over property in Singapore; Company's corporate guarantee Mortgages over the land owned by certain Australian subsidiaries in Gladstone, general fixed and floating charges over the assets of these subsidiaries as well as the subsidiaries that lease the residential properties to the lessees Lease liabilities are considered to be secured by the underlying leased assets Page 6 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES 1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. ( S$ '000) Note Six months ended 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,367 5,728 Profit before income tax Adjustments for: 935 1,044 Depreciation expenses Share of loss (profit) of associates and joint ventures 136 (1,445) Dividend income from financial assets measured at FVTIS (7,005) (545) Fair value gain on debt instruments (5,075) (6,110) Fair value loss (gain) on financial assets 4,696 (114) Interest expense 1,097 2,044 Interest income (46) (86) (Gain) loss on disposal of investment properties (120) 10 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 33 (3,460) Valuation losses on investment properties, net - 1,571 Net unrealised foreign exchange gain (38) (188) Share-based payment expenses 9 9 Provision for employee benefits 149 162 Allowance for inventories 730 596 Impairment loss recognised on trade receivables 3 10 Impairment loss recognised on other receivables - 41 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (1,129) (733) Trade receivables (2,159) (27) Other receivables and prepayments 3,919 (1,355) Inventories (298) 7,255 Trade and bills payables (1,454) (2,026) Other payables and provisions (2,635) (3,266) Cash used in operations (3,756) (152) Income tax paid (774) (182) Interest paid (1,085) (1,675) Interest received 37 122 Net cash used in operating activities (5,578) (1,887) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (204) (162) Additions to property, plant and equipment Investments in associates - (8,000) Investments in joint ventures (743) (138) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets measured at FVTIS - 4,452 Repayments of debt instruments measured at FVTIS 725 9,249 Additions to debt instruments measured at FVTIS (10,287) (13,733) Proceeds from disposal of investment properties 2,806 277 Net cash used in investing activities (7,703) (8,055) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash contributions from non-controlling shareholders in subsidiary - 3,192 corporations (Increase) decrease in fixed deposits with maturities exceeding three months (96) 1 Decrease in pledged fixed deposits 390 281 Increase (decrease) in trust receipts 2,758 (1,963) (Decrease) increase in factoring loan (187) 384 Repayments of lease liabilities (686) (896) Increase in other loans 1,659 15,444 Repayments of other loans (18) (10,389) Loans from banks 13,221 1,664 Repayments of bank loans (2,924) (2,215) Net cash generated from financing activities 14,117 5,503 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 836 (4,439) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,906 8,688 Net effect of exchange rate changes in the balance of cash 172 (34) held in foreign currencies Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 8,914 4,215 Cash and cash equivalents were represented by:- Fixed deposits with maturities less than 3 months, cash and 1 8,914 4,215 bank balances 8,914 4,215 Page 7 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Statements of Financial Position and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Note 1: Cash and bank balances are comprised of: 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-19 Cash and cash equivalents S$8.9 million S$7.9 million Fixed deposits with maturities exceeding three months S$0.2 million S$0.1 million Fixed deposits that have been pledged to banks against S$2.5 million S$2.8 million trust receipts and factoring loan Total S$11.6 million S$10.8 million Note 2: Trade receivables increased compared to those as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to the higher level of sales in the month of June 2020. Included in trade receivables is an amount of S$0.8 million (31 Dec 19: S$1.0 million) which was factored to a bank on a full recourse basis. The cash received from the factoring is included as bank borrowings (Note 11). Note 3: Aggregate other receivables as at 30 June 2020 increased compared to 31 December 2019 primarily due to a dividend receivable by the Group from a Japanese investment holding entity. Note 4: The increase in aggregate debt instruments measured at fair value through income statement / amortised costs reflects the net additional investments in the GemLife joint venture as well as interest accruals on the various projects. Of the total of S$71.0 million (31 Dec 19: S$54.7 million) as at 30 June 2020, debt instruments due by the GemLife joint venture entities amount to S$22.3 million (31 Dec 19: S$10.9 million). Note 5: Inventories as at 30 June 2020 remained about level with those as at 31 December 2019. Allowance for inventory of S$0.7 million (6 months ended 30 Jun 19: S$0.6 million) was made during the period. Note 6: Right-of-use (ROU) assets represent the Group's right to use an asset over the life of the relevant lease. Lease liabilities are the amounts payable on such leases, segregated into current and non-current portions. The reductions in ROU assets and lease liabilities were due to depreciation charged and repayments made during the period respectively. Note 7: This mainly represents the Group's interest in the joint venture entities for the GemLife retirement housing business. Note 8: This represents the Group's investment in commercial properties and hotel building in Japan through pooled investment structures that are accounted for as associates by the Group in view of its significant influence over the entities. This includes the share of profit of the entities. Note 9: This represents the Group's investments in commercial properties and hotel buildings in Japan through pooled investment structures which are accounted for as financial assets measured at fair value through income statement. The reduction is due to the declaration of a dividend by the relevant holding entity to the Group during the current period from the gain realised on the sale of the Nambanaka Thakral Building which is carried as non-current other receivables. Note 10: Aggregate trade and bills payable and trust receipts were higher due to the use of increased trade finance facilities arranged by the Group for ensuring availability of liquidity for its operations. Page 8 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the Statements of Financial Position and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Note 11: Aggregate borrowings (including lease liabilities) as at 30 June 2020 increased compared to 31 December 2019 in view of additional funding taken in Australia for projects and a new 5-year term loan taken under the Singapore Government's Temporary Bridging Loan Programme taken to ensure availability of liquidity during these uncertain times. Note 12: Other payables reduced due to the absence of advance rentals on the GLNG houses as well as reduced advances from customers. 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Six months ended 30 June 2020 Group Balance at 1 Jan 2020 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period Other comprehensive income for the period Transactions w ith ow ners, recognised directly in equity Recognition of share-based payments of a subsidiary corporation Balance at 30 Jun 2020 S$'000 Equity Foreign attributable Asset currency to equity Non- Issued Capital revaluation Options translation Retained holders of controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings the Company interests Total 72,579 (9,084) 763 16 (7,648) 78,649 135,275 62,917 198,192 - - - - - 241 241 2,202 2,443 - - - - 3,851 - 3,851 2,261 6,112 - - - - 3,851 241 4,092 4,463 8,555 - - - 7 - - 7 2 9 72,579 (9,084) 763 23 (3,797) 78,890 139,374 67,382 206,756 Page 9 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES Six months ended 30 June 2019 S$'000 Equity Foreign attributable Asset currency to equity Non- Group Issued Capital revaluation Options translation Retained holders of controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings the Company interests Total Balance at 1 Jan 2019 72,579 (9,084) 296 2 (6,489) 74,805 132,109 49,606 181,715 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - - - 2,768 2,768 1,972 4,740 Other comprehensive (loss) - - - - (533) - (533) 87 (446) income for the period - - - - (533) 2,768 2,235 2,059 4,294 Transactions w ith ow ners, recognised directly in equity Recognition of share-based - - - 7 - - 7 2 9 payments of a subsidiary corporation Cash contributions from non- - - - - - - - 3,192 3,192 controlling shareholders in a subsidiary corporation Balance at 30 Jun 2019 72,579 (9,084) 296 9 (7,022) 77,573 134,351 54,859 189,210 Six months ended 30 June 2020 S$'000 Company Issued Retained capital earnings Total Balance as at 1 Jan 2020 72,579 25,807 98,386 Loss for the period, representing total comprehensive loss for the period - (3,342) (3,342) Balance as at 30 Jun 2020 72,579 22,465 95,044 Six months ended 30 June 2019 S$'000 Company Issued Retained capital earnings Total Balance as at 1 Jan 2019 72,579 32,645 105,224 Profit for the period, representing total comprehensive income for the period - 340 340 Balance as at 30 Jun 2019 72,579 32,985 105,564 Page 10 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. The Company did not have any outstanding convertibles or treasury shares as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. The Company does not have any share option scheme currently in effect. The outstanding share options under the Thakral Capital Holdings Pte Ltd Employees' Share Option Scheme were 78,300 as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019; the options are not exercisable until 1 November 2021. 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. The total number of issued shares was 130,860,616 as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. Not applicable. 1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on. Not applicable. 2. Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice. These figures have not been audited or reviewed. 3. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of a matter). Not applicable. 4. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied. Except as disclosed in item 5 below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as those of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Page 11 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES 5. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change. On 1 January 2020, the Group adopted all the SFRS(I) pronouncements that are effective from that date and are relevant to its operations. The Group was mainly affected by the following:- Amendments to SFRS(I) 1-1 Presentation of Financial Statements Amendments to SFRS(I) 1-8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors: Definition of Material Amendments to SFRS(I) 3 Business Combinations: Definition of a Business Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in SFRS(I) Standards The adoption of the above does not result in significant changes to the Group and Company's accounting policies and has no material effect on the amounts reported for the current period. 6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends. Six months ended Six months ended 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 (i) Based on the w eighted average number of 0.18 cent 2.12 cents ordinary shares on issue (ii) On a fully diluted basis 0.18 cent 2.12 cents Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are computed on the profit for the above periods after taxation and deduction of non-controlling interests divided by 130,860,616 being the adjusted weighted average number of shares in issue during the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019. 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year. As at As at 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Group 106.51 cents 103.37 cents Company 72.63 cents 75.18 cents 8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. Review - Six months ended 30 June 2020 Revenue & Profitability Notwithstanding the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 virus on commercial activity around the world, the Group managed to remain profitable for the half year ended 30 June 2020. Consolidated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 came in at S$2.4 million (before non-controlling interests) compared to S$4.7 million achieved for the previous corresponding period which had also included the one-off gain of S$3.5 million from the disposal of the Thakral Building in Osaka. With sales of the Group's products adversely affected by the lockdowns and closures in local as well various Page 12 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES export markets, consolidated revenue for the period declined by 15% to S$43.0 million for the period compared to S$50.4 million achieved in the prior corresponding period. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1 cent per share, which shall be paid on 27 August 2020. The Group's joint venture in retirement living, GemLife, demonstrated its resilience not only to the volatility of the broader residential property market in Australia but also to the current pandemic by achieving higher sales of houses compared to the prior period. Positioned as lifestyle resorts, the management rapidly rolled out a number of initiatives to support its resident communities in coping with the epidemic, including free meal deliveries, private sales appointments, temporary closure of communal facilities and virus-related bulletins. These helped the operating resorts avoid infection and achieve steady sales across all projects. House prices even reached a new high at the Bribie Island resort during this period. While this is yet to be fully reflected in higher net profit due to additional overheads and finance costs incurred with business expansion, this should become apparent as settlements at more projects come on stream. The office properties in Japan continue to see tenants renewing at higher rents and the majority of rents paid on time, but there are also a small number of tenants downsizing or vacating premises in the current environment. The limited new and existing supply in the market enable these to be re-leased with limited down-time. Travel and border restrictions, however, have had an impact on the three hotels in Osaka with rent in arrears from all three and one of them entering civil rehabilitation proceedings. Negotiations are on-going with each of the operators and alternate use of these properties is also being reviewed to ensure uninterrupted income. Consolidated gross profit for the period declined by 21% to S$13.7 million compared to S$17.3 million achieved in the previous corresponding period. The Group has been gradually disposing of its houses at Gladstone, Australia, with nine being sold in the first six months, realising a small profit. Net Finance costs for the current period reduced by about 46% to S$1.1 million from S$2.0 million in the previous corresponding period. Expenses Distribution expenses reduced 47% to S$2.4 million for the current period compared to S$4.4 million incurred in the previous corresponding period mainly from the rationalisation of manpower at the Lifestyle Division as well as reduced advertising and marketing expenses in view of the overall business disruption from the coronavirus. This includes various COVID-19 related subsidies amounting to S$0.1 million. Administration expenses also reduced by 18% to S$6.9 million, after adjusting for about S$0.3 million of various COVID- 19 related subsidies received by the Group, compared to S$8.5 million in the previous corresponding period Foreign exchange loss of S$0.2 million in the current period arose mainly from the translation of foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities outstanding as at the end of the period compared to a gain of S$0.2 million in the previous corresponding period. The Group also recognised share of loss of S$0.1 million for the latest period from associates and joint ventures compared to profits of S$1.4 million in the previous period. The losses have arisen principally because of leases being allowed to be terminated with the plans to redevelop the newly acquired Umeda Pacific Building and the joint-venture with CurrentBody still at a nascent stage and revenue unable to fully cover costs. With the change in circumstances, the Page 13 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES redevelopment of the Umeda Pacific Building is being reviewed as detailed below. Income tax charge of S$0.9 million in the current period, compared to S$1.0 million incurred in the previous corresponding period, arises mainly from the withholding tax accrued on the income from Australian and Japanese investments. Statement of Financial Position and Cash Flow Inventories of S$9.5 million as at 30 June 2020 were about level with S$9.4 million as at 31 December 2019. The inventory turnover period for the six months was 59 days against 111 days in the previous corresponding period. Trade receivables as at 30 June 2020 increased to S$11.0 million from S$8.5 million as at 31 December 2019. The trade receivables turnover period for the current period was 41 days against 36 days for the prior period. Aggregate other receivables as at 30 June 2020 increased to S$15.1 million from S$11.8 million as at 31 December 2019 primarily because of dividend receivable by the Group from a Japanese investment holding entity. Aggregate debt instruments measured at fair value through income statement/amortised cost increased to S$71.0 million as at 30 June 2020 from S$54.7 million as at 31 December 2019. This reflects the net additional investments in the GemLife joint venture as well as interest accruals receivable from the various projects. Financial assets measured at fair value through income statement decreased to S$43.4 million as at 30 June 2020 from S$46.1 million as at 31 December 2019. The Japanese holding entity for the Nambanaka Thakral Building declared a dividend to the Group during the current period from the gain realised on the sale of the said building which is included as part of other receivables at the Group level. Value of Associates increased to S$64.3 million as at 30 June 2020 from S$61.3 million as at 31 December 2019 through a combination of the strengthening of the Japanese Yen in which the underlying investments are denominated against the SGD as well as the net share of profit from the same for the current period. Aggregate borrowings (including lease liabilities) increased to S$61.0 million as at 30 June 2020 compared to $46.0 million as at 31 December 2019 with additional funding obtained in Australia for projects, a new 5-year term loan taken under the Singapore Government's Temporary Bridging Loan Programme as well as drawings under enhanced trade finance lines arranged to ensure availability of liquidity for the Group during these uncertain times. The Group also benefited from the moratoriums on the repayment of certain bank borrowings introduced by the Governments of Hong Kong and Singapore. Cash balances increased to S$11.6 million as at 30 June 2020 from S$10.8 million as at 31 December 2019. The Group recorded a net cash outflow from operating activities of S$5.6 million for the current period as compared to the outflow of S$1.9 million mainly from the movement in working capital components. Net Asset Value Net Asset Value per share grew to 106.51 cents as at 30 June 2020 from 103.37 cents as at 31 December 2019 reflecting the increase from the retranslation of the investments and net assets of overseas subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies on their strengthening against the SGD. Page 14 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES Performance Summary Investments The Division achieved revenue of S$10.9 million for the half-year as against S$12.9 million in the previous corresponding period, mainly due to the shift in the investment portfolio mix and the timing of completion and settlements of residential projects in Australia. Additionally, all the long-term leases for the houses in Gladstone had expired by 30 June 2020 and were largely replaced by shorter-term leases at market rentals, with some houses also being sold. Notwithstanding this, the division achieved segment results of S$8.9 million (including share of profit from associates and joint venture) for the period against S$9.8 million achieved in the previous corresponding period, a decline of 9%. The overall decline in contributions from Australia was partly offset by better operational results and fair valuation of the Japanese property investments. Valuations of investment properties and other property backed assets are based on the December 2019 valuations in line with the Group's policy to perform valuations annually at the end of the year. The Group shall continue its practice of valuing these assets once a year at the end of the financial year. Any fair value gains or losses shall be reported in the full year results. Australia The Group has now recouped all of its investments in the Grange project, and the Newstead project is expected to be fully recouped this year. Recoupment of part of the investment in The Parkridge Noosa project commenced in July-2020 and this will largely be recycled into the GemLife projects and new land acquisitions during this year. Construction of The Oxford Residences project in Sydney's Bondi Junction continues, with the basement and 14 storey structure now completed and practical completion expected by Q1 2021. A number of Gladstone houses were sold during the period in an improving market which is seeing increased rental incomes, low rental vacancies and increasing sales prices. The Group continues to review potential projects in residential and other market segments. GemLife has established itself as one of the leading players in the resort style retirement living segment in Australia within just 4 years from inception. Sales and settlements at the Bribie Island, Woodend, Highfields and the Maroochy Quays projects continue to progress well. Construction of stage 4 at Bribie Island is running on schedule. Construction of the community facilities and bulk earthworks on stages 3 and 4 at the Woodend project are underway and sales are progressing well. Civil works across Stage 3 & 4 at Highfields have commenced in Q2 2020. Sales at Maroochy Quays & Pacific Paradise are going strong and the first settlement at Pacific Paradise occurred in June 2020. Over 370 houses have now been occupied at these five projects. The Site Compatibility Certificate for the Lennox Head project was received in Q1 2020, with development approval expected in Q3 2020. In 2020, GemLife acquired land for 4 new projects, and has taken options on various other land sites for acquisition. With settlements taking place principally at 5 resorts, the numbers have yet to reflect the full potential of this business as these are offset by expenses (without matching income) incurred at other start up sites as well as those sites that are pending development approvals. Japan The Group completed the divestment of the Nambanaka Thakral Building in Osaka in March 2020. In order to conserve cash, all non-essential capex at properties in Osaka are on hold with renovations in the 2nd half being undertaken only where these would improve leasing terms. Supply of office space continues to be tight. Osaka's CBD office market bucked the COVID-19 downtrend in Asia and outperformed in the second quarter, with rents rising 1 per cent and vacancy rates remaining steady at 0.5%. The Group has also experienced improved rentals for renewals as well as signing on new tenants for all the office properties. The plans to redevelop the newly acquired Umeda Pacific Building have been put on hold and the property will be renovated, with new fixed leases to be signed on along with improved rentals on renewal of leases by existing tenants. The hotel sector has taken a hit and all 3 operators have rental in arrears. We have reached Page 15 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES agreement with one of the operators on revised terms which will allow them time to get their operations back to strength and a win-win over the medium term. With the other 2 operators, we are also considering alternate use for each of the properties while at the same time also considering a change of operator. In the current environment, the Group is taking a patient approach and persevering with its efforts and will also consider selling some of its hotel properties at the right price while continuing its search for niche properties for acquisition. Lifestyle Notwithstanding the impact of the epidemic-related lockdowns, closures and overall slowdown in consumer demand in the various markets, sales for the current half-year declined only 14% to S$32.2 million compared to S$37.6 million in the previous corresponding period. Segment loss narrowed to S$2.8 million for the period compared to the loss of S$3.9 million after adjusting for the one-off gain on the sale of the office building in Osaka in the previous period. This included savings realised from the steps taken to reduce costs and manage the cash burn rate. The Group's extensive supply chain network enabled it to source supplies of key personal protective equipment such as masks, thermometers, wipes, etc. during the current period which helped offset some of the lower sales of other regular products. 9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results Considering the significant disruption brought about to most businesses by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's performance to date has been holding up. 10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months. The IMF expects the Australian economy to drop by 4.5% in 2020 - an improvement over the 6.7% contraction forecast in April. The collapse of short-term rentals, combined with a drastic drop in students seeking accommodation, mainly in Sydney and Melbourne, has driven vacancies up, with more than 30,000 homes and apartments available for lease in Sydney alone. Despite this, property markets have so far remained resilient to material correction and price falls are likely to be modest and much smaller than predicted at the height of the COVID-19-related shutdowns. In the meantime, with oversupply of dwellings in many Australian locations reducing and very few new large projects on the drawing board, Australia's major cities may see an undersupply of well-located properties in the next year or two. GemLife recorded its first sales and profits from the Pacific Paradise and Maroochy Quays projects and also acquired four land sites for its new Tweed Heads, Gold Coast, Palmwoods and Rainbow Beach (Lake Cathie) resorts. GemLife continues to work on expanding its pipeline of projects with the ultimate goal of having 4,000 houses before 2030. The rental rates for commercial space in Osaka, Japan are expected to be steady due to low vacancy rates. The tourism sector has been severely affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, resulting in significantly lower hotel occupancy. The market remains unpredictable and the second half will be closely watched. There are signs that Japan is likely to emerge as one of the more attractive safe-haven investment destinations for global investors in the second half of 2020. While the fair value changes in the valuations of the Group's various properties and investments will be known following the year-end valuations of the same, the Group does not expect a reduction for its portfolio, barring unforeseen circumstances. Page 16 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES China's GDP grew by 3.2% in the second quarter of this year compared to a year ago. Household consumption is still under pressure due to concerns over the job market, the lagged impact of bankruptcies and wariness among consumers due to the periodic emergence of infections. Retail sales in Q2-2020 declined by 3.9% YoY, improving from the 19% decline in Q1-2020. With the IMF projecting a more gradual global recovery than its previous forecasts, the slow-down in Chinese as well as global consumer demand is expected to adversely impact the Group's Lifestyle Division. Through manpower rationalisation, cost control and adding personal protective equipment into its range of products - China's exports of "medical devices" increased by 46% in the first six months - along with other brands/products, the division continues its efforts to break-even. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected not only the economies of the countries in which we operate but the global economy as well as international trade. With governments trying to bring the pandemic under control and at the same time implementing policies to avoid a recession, the business environment will continue to remain extremely challenging for the remaining months of FY2020. Business conditions are further exacerbated by the escalating US China trade dispute. 11. Dividend Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended) Yes, an interim dividend has been declared (b) (i) Amount per share S$0.01 per share (ii) Previous corresponding period S$0.02 per share (paid on 30 August 2019) Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated)

Tax exempt The date the dividend is payable 27 August 2020 The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the company (up to 5.00 pm) will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined

18 August 2020 12. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision Not applicable Page 17 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES 13. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect. Name of interested Nature of relationship Aggregate value of all Aggregate value of all person interested person transactions interested person transactions during the period ended 30 conducted under June 2020 (excluding shareholders' mandate transactions less than pursuant to Rule 920 of the S$100,000 and transactions Listing Manual (excluding conducted under transactions less than shareholders' mandate S$100,000) pursuant to Rule 920 of the Listing Manual) Thakral Brothers (Pte) Associate of controlling S$'000 S$'000 Ltd and subsidiaries shareholder Purchases, net of - 442 returns Sales, net of - 323 returns Page 18 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT 14. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year. The Group, which operates in four geographical segments being Australia, the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong), Singapore and others (India and Japan), has 3 main core divisional activities as follows: Investment ("INV") - includes real estate investments in Australia, People's Republic of China, Japan and Singapore Lifestyle ("LIFE") - comprises distribution of beauty, wellness and lifestyle products in India, Japan, Peoples' Republic of China (including Hong Kong), Singapore and in various export markets Others ("OTH") - those other activities which do not fall into the above categories Group's reportable segments S$'000 Six months ended 30 June 2020 INV LIFE OTH TOTAL Revenue 10,863 32,156 - 43,019 External revenue Result 8,605 (2,337) (684) 5,584 Segment operating result Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures 328 (464) - (136) Segment result 8,933 (2,801) (684) 5,448 Unallocated corporate expenses (786) Finance income 46 Finance costs (1,097) Foreign exchange loss (244) Profit before income tax 3,367 Income tax expense (924) Profit for the period 2,443 Other information Capital expenditure: - 200 4 204 Property, plant and equipment Depreciation expenses 40 889 6 935 Assets Segment assets 255,529 37,293 6,690 299,512 Total assets 299,512 Liabilities Segment liabilities 42,063 29,142 5,397 76,602 Income tax payable 1,444 Deferred tax liability 14,710 Total liabilities 92,756 Page 19 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES S$'000 Six months ended 30 June 2019 INV LIFE OTH TOTAL Revenue 12,884 37,554 - 50,438 External sales Result 9,846 (3,894) (827) 5,125 Segment operating result Gain on disposal of properties - 3,460 - 3,460 Valuation loss on investment properties (1,571) - - (1,571) Share of profit (loss) of associate and joint ventures 1,500 (55) - 1,445 Segment result 9,775 (489) (827) 8,459 Unallocated corporate expenses (946) Finance income 86 Finance costs (2,044) Foreign exchange gain 173 Profit before income tax 5,728 Income tax expenses (988) Profit for the period 4,740 Other information Capital expenditure: Property, plant and equipment - 162 - 162 Depreciation expenses 56 984 4 1,044 Assets Segment assets 238,935 43,285 376 282,596 Total assets 282,596 Liabilities Segment liabilities 51,677 26,846 392 78,915 Income tax payable 3,029 Deferred tax liability 11,442 Total liabilities 93,386 Geographical information S$'000 Geographical segments: Revenue Capital expenditure Non-current assets * 30 Jun 30 Jun 30 Jun 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong) 36,306 41,945 200 161 5,895 6,571 Australia 2,475 5,140 - - 27,105 31,864 Singapore 3,090 1,277 4 - 30,487 30,495 Others 1,148 2,076 - 1 123 128 43,019 50,438 204 162 63,610 69,058 The basis of the information stated under geographical segment above is the aggregate of the relevant figures from companies incorporated in those countries Non-current assets other than financial instruments, associates and joint ventures 15. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments. See item 8 on review of performance Page 20 of 21 THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES 16. Disclosure of acquisition of shares in subsidiaries of the Group under Rule 706A for the period ended 30 June 2020 Name Nature Number of ordinary Consideration paid shares acquired by in cash the Group N.A. Negative confirmation pursuant to Rule 705(5) The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors which may render the unaudited interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 to be false or misleading in any material aspect. Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) It is confirmed that the Company has procured undertakings from all its Directors and executive officers. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Kartar Singh Thakral Director Inderbethal Singh Thakral Director 6 August 2020 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Chan Wan Mei Chan Lai Yin Company Secretaries 6 August 2020 Page 21 of 21 Attachments Original document

