Thakral : Voluntary De-registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::VOLUNTARY DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast 02-Jul-2020 17:51:18

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Voluntary De-Registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia

Announcement Reference

SG200702OTHR1LEA

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to attached announcement on Voluntary De-Registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

AttachmentsThakralCorp_Annmt_Deregn_GTH_Project_3579_20200702.pdf

Total size =66K MB

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VOLUNTARY DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that the following dormant joint venture entities under the Group's joint venture through a subsidiary of the Company, TCAP Partners Pty Ltd with PVAP Pty Ltd for resort-style retirement living housing in Australia have been voluntarily de-registered on 17 June 2020:

1. GTH Project No 3 Pty Ltd

2. GTH Project No 5 Pty Ltd

3. GTH Project No 7 Pty Ltd

4. GTH Project No 9 Pty Ltd

The voluntary de-registration of the above entities in Australia will not have any material effect on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the voluntary de-registration of the above entities.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 2 July 2020