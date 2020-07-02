Thakral : Voluntary De-registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::VOLUNTARY DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date &Time of Broadcast 02-Jul-2020 17:51:18
Voluntary De-Registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia
SG200702OTHR1LEA
Anil Daryanani
Chief Financial Officer
Please refer to attached announcement on Voluntary De-Registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia.
VOLUNTARY DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA
The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that the following dormant joint venture entities under the Group's joint venture through a subsidiary of the Company, TCAP Partners Pty Ltd with PVAP Pty Ltd for resort-style retirement living housing in Australia have been voluntarily de-registered on 17 June 2020:
-
1. GTH Project No 3 Pty Ltd
-
2. GTH Project No 5 Pty Ltd
-
3. GTH Project No 7 Pty Ltd
-
4. GTH Project No 9 Pty Ltd
The voluntary de-registration of the above entities in Australia will not have any material effect on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.
None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the voluntary de-registration of the above entities.
On behalf of the Board
Natarajan Subramaniam
Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director
Singapore, 2 July 2020