THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD    AWI   SG1AJ2000005

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(AWI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/02
0.42 SGD   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News Summary

Thakral : Voluntary De-registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia

07/02/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::VOLUNTARY DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast 02-Jul-2020 17:51:18

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Voluntary De-Registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia

Announcement Reference

SG200702OTHR1LEA

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to attached announcement on Voluntary De-Registration of Dormant Joint Venture Entities in Australia.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

AttachmentsThakralCorp_Annmt_Deregn_GTH_Project_3579_20200702.pdf

Total size =66K MB

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VOLUNTARY DE-REGISTRATION OF DORMANT JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that the following dormant joint venture entities under the Group's joint venture through a subsidiary of the Company, TCAP Partners Pty Ltd with PVAP Pty Ltd for resort-style retirement living housing in Australia have been voluntarily de-registered on 17 June 2020:

  • 1. GTH Project No 3 Pty Ltd

  • 2. GTH Project No 5 Pty Ltd

  • 3. GTH Project No 7 Pty Ltd

  • 4. GTH Project No 9 Pty Ltd

The voluntary de-registration of the above entities in Australia will not have any material effect on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the voluntary de-registration of the above entities.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 2 July 2020

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 17:18:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 108 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Net income 2019 9,08 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net Debt 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,06x
Yield 2019 8,16%
Capitalization 55,0 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Thakral Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Inderbethal Singh Thakral Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Subramaniam Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Moolchand Daryanani Chief Financial Officer
Kartar Singh Thakral Executive Director
Ying Cheun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD-14.29%39
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.00%36 994
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.46%33 147
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.38%28 500
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.43%27 003
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.17%26 831
