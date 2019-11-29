Log in
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(THAK)
News 
News

Thakral : Voluntary Termination and De-registration of Dormant Entities in Australia

11/29/2019

11/29/2019 | 04:48am EST

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Voluntary Termination and De-registration of Dormant... Page 1 of 1

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::VOLUNTARY TERMINATION AND DE- REGISTRATION OF DORMANT ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-Nov-2019 17:34:28

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Voluntary Termination and De-registration of Dormant Entities in Australia

Announcement Reference

SG191129OTHR7DPF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to attached announcement on Voluntary Termination and De-registration of Dormant Entities in Australia.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

Attachments

ThakralCorp_Annmt_Deregistration_TCLP_TCLPUT_20191129.pdf

Total size =14K MB

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993) (Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VOLUNTARY TERMINATION AND DE-REGISTRATION OF

DORMANT ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that (i) TCL Properties Unit Trust, a dormant unit trust solely held through the Company's indirect subsidiary, Thakral Capital Investments Limited ("TCIL"), and (ii) TCL Properties Pty Ltd, the trustee of TCL Properties Unit Trust and a dormant wholly-owned subsidiary of TCIL, have been voluntarily terminated and de-registered respectively in late November 2019.

The voluntary termination and de-registration of the above entities in Australia will not have any material effect on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the voluntary termination and de-registrationof the above entities.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 29 November 2019

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:47:04 UTC
