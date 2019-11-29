Thakral : Voluntary Termination and De-registration of Dormant Entities in Australia

Please refer to attached announcement on Voluntary Termination and De-registration of Dormant Entities in Australia.

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993) (Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

VOLUNTARY TERMINATION AND DE-REGISTRATION OF

DORMANT ENTITIES IN AUSTRALIA

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that (i) TCL Properties Unit Trust, a dormant unit trust solely held through the Company's indirect subsidiary, Thakral Capital Investments Limited ("TCIL"), and (ii) TCL Properties Pty Ltd, the trustee of TCL Properties Unit Trust and a dormant wholly-owned subsidiary of TCIL, have been voluntarily terminated and de-registered respectively in late November 2019.

The voluntary termination and de-registration of the above entities in Australia will not have any material effect on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the voluntary termination and de-registrationof the above entities.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 29 November 2019