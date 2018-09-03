Thalassa : Share Buy Back

Regulatory Story

The board of Thalassa announces that on 31 August 2018 the Company purchased 35,000 of its shares at a price of 88 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury and in total there are now 6,807,747 shares in treasury. This purchase was made in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and with a board authority dated 12 July 2017 to buy back up to £4,000,000 of the Company's shares. As at the date hereof, the Company has purchased 3,699,090 shares under this authority for a total cost of £3,266,136.65 or an average price of 88.30 pence per share. The average purchase price of the total number of shares held in treasury, 6,807,747 shares, is 67.75 pence per share for a cost of £4,612,575.75.

The Company advises that, following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital remains at 25,567,522. The total number of shares with voting rights is now 18,759,775 This figure represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company in compliance with Thalassa's Articles of Association.

Investor Enquiries:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Duncan Soukup, Chairman 89

+33 (0)6 78 63 26

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)Chris Fielding, Managing Director, Corporate Finance 1650

+44 (0)207 220

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

Note to Editors:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI and quoted on AIM, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.

