Thalassa : Share Buy Back

Thalassa Holdings Limited Share Buy­Back 13­Mar­2019

Thalassa Holdings Limited 13 March 2019

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company")

Share Buy­Back

The board of Thalassa announces that on 12 March 2019 the Company purchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 80.00 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury and in total there are now 7,957,247 ordinary shares in treasury. This purchase was made in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and with a board authority dated 5 March 2019 to buy back up to £6,000,000 of the Company's shares. As a result of this purchase 10,000 preference shares have been cancelled in accordance with the procedure announced on 4 October 2018.

As at the date hereof, the Company has purchased 45,000 ordinary shares under this authority for a total cost of £36,000 at an average price of 80.00 pence per share. The average purchase price of the total number of shares held in treasury, 7,957,247 shares, is 70.51 pence per share for a cost of £5,610,396.41.

The Company advises that, following this purchase, the Company's issued ordinary share capital remains at 25,567,522 shares. The total number of voting rights is now 189,869,455, comprising 17,610,275 ordinary shares (excluding those shares held in treasury) and 17,225,918 preference shares (each carrying 10 votes). The total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company.

Rule 2.9 disclosure

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company now has in issue 17,610,275 ordinary shares carrying one vote each (excluding the 7,957,247 ordinary shares held in Treasury) and admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the "Official List") and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market ("Main Market") for listed securities. Furthermore, Thalassa has inissue 17,225,918 preference shares (each carrying 10 votes), and are not admitted to trading on any exchange. The ISIN for the Thalassa ordinary shares is VGG878801031.

I

Investor Enquiries:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Duncan Soukup, Chairman

+33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

WH Ireland Limited (Financial Advisor)

Chris Fielding, Managing Director, Corporate Finance

+44 (0)207 220 1650

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

Note to Editors:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.

