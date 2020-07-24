Thales : 2. 2020 Half-year – Slideshow – 24 July 2020 0 07/24/2020 | 01:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields H1 2020 results 24th July 2020 www.thalesgroup.com H1 2020 highlights H1 results severely impacted by Covid-19 crisis, in line with framework presented in April 2020 First benefits of global adaptation plan Major commercial successes in Space and naval defense Solid strategic roadmap for both near and long-term Positioning on intelligent systems and digital solutions well adapted to post Covid-19 world H1 2020 results - 2 H1 2020 key figures Order intake Sales €m €m -5.4% -13% 8,190 7,751 6,995 6,092 -13.6%(a) -23%(a) EBIT and EBIT margin(b) €m and % 820 -57% 10.0% 348 4.5% H1 2019 H1 2020 Adjusted net income(b) €m 574 -60% 232 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Free operating cash-flow(b) €m H1 2019 H1 2020 (332) (471) H1 2019 H1 2020 Net cash (debt) position €m 2,971 2,311 3,181 (4,397)(3,311)(3,928) Dec June Dec June Dec June 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2020 Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix H1 2020 results - 3 H1 2020 order intake Order intake marked by Covid-19 crisis Lower demand in civil aero Delayed orders in other businesses 3 large(a) orders booked in Q2 2020, for a total of 4 in H1 2020, vs 7 in H1 2019 Anti-submarine sonars for US navy Strategic munition supply for Australian MoD Space contract for an undisclosed customer Base of small orders(b) holding well outside of civil aero Down ~5% excluding civil aero With a unit value over €100m With a unit value of less than €10m H1 2020 results - 4 Order intake by contract unit value €m Reported growth: -13% Organic 6,995 growth: -23% +14% 6,092 1,653 Unit value 5,364 560 > €100m 560 1,546 €10m < 1,474 Unit value 1,402 < €100m 3,796 Unit value 3,403 4,059 < €10m H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2020 at H1 2019 scope H1 2020 sales Significant scope and currency impact Scope impact (Gemalto Q1): +€697m Currency impact: -€20m Covid-19 crisis driving 20% organic sales decline in Q2 Civil aeronautics demand down 50%+ Other businesses down 16% due to disruption of operations Geographically contrasted organic sales growth H1 2020 results - 5 Drivers of sales change €m Reported growth: -5.4% Organic growth: -13.6% Scope Q1 Q2 -159 (-4.7%) 8,190 Currency -20+697 7,751 -956 (-19.9%) H1 H1 2019 2020 Summary adjusted P&L: from sales to EBIT H1 2020 H1 2019 change €m % of sales €m % of sales total organic Sales 7,751 8,190 -5.4% -13.6% Gross margin 1,847 23.8% 2,203 26.9% -16.1% -26.6% Indirect costs (1,470) (19.0%) (1,420) (17.3%) +3.6% -9.2% o/w R&D expenses (491) (6.3%) (476) (5.8%) +3.2% -10.4% o/w Marketing & Sales expenses (671) (8.7%) (638) (7.8%) +5.2% -8.1% o/w General & Administrative expenses (308) (4.0%) (306) (3.7%) +0.8% -9.5% Restructuring costs (30) (0.4%) (44) (0.5%) -32.6% -35.6% Share in net result of equity-accounted 16 0.2% 51 0.6% -69.4% -70.2% affiliates, excluding Naval Group EBIT excluding Naval Group 363 4.7% 790 9.6% -54.1% -60.3% Share in net result of Naval Group (15) 29 nm nm EBIT 348 4.5% 820 10.0% -57.5% -63.5% H1 2020 results - 6 Significant impact of cost saving actions already visible in H1 €m and % of sales Gross margin decline before 820 Gemalto 829 actions on Q1 2019 direct costs +10 10.0% 9.4% Cost saving actions ~+320 Indirect costs Equity Restructuring affiliates Direct +17 348 ~-740 H1 2019 H1 2019 Sales down 12% + Gross margin + Gemalto down ~6 pts Q1 2019 costs +147 -9% ~+170 R&D: -9% M&S: -9% G&A: -10% -79 Naval Group: -44 4.5% Other: -35 H1 2020 H1 2020 results - 7 EBIT by operating segment H1 2020 H1 2019 Change total organic €m / % of sales Aerospace (109) -5.6% 270 10.3% nm nm Transport 4 0.6% (42) (5.0%) nm nm Defense & Security 359 10.0% 564 14.5% -36% -36% Digital Identity & Security 140 9.5% 37 4.5% nm nm Other (32) (39) EBIT - excluding Naval Group 363 4.7% 790 9.6% -54% -60% Naval Group (15) 29 EBIT - total 348 4.5% 820 10.0% -57% -63% Aerospace impacted by both demand and productivity impacts All other businesses impacted by temporary productivity impact Good resilience of Defense & Security and Digital Identity & Security EBIT margin H1 2020 results - 8 Aerospace: H1 2020 key figures H1 2020 H1 2019 Change €m total organic Order intake 1,625 1,758 -8% -8% Sales 1,946 2,609 -25.4% -25.8% EBIT (109) 270 nm nm in % of sales -5.6% 10.3% nm nm Order intake holding well thanks to strong Q1 in avionics, easy comps in space Major Covid-19 impact on civil aero in Q2 Multiple tenders ongoing in commercial telecom satellites, but visibility remains low Dynamic institutional space market Sales affected by both demand and productivity impact during Q2 Q2 civil aero sales down 50%+, with similar declines in both aftermarket and linefit Significant productivity impact in other businesses Crisis generates major inefficiencies, partly offset by strong cost actions H1 2020 results - 9 Segment gross margin down 12 points, from 25% to 14% Indirect costs down 11% in H1 Transport: H1 2020 key figures H1 2020 H1 2019 Change €m total organic Order intake 442 556 -21% -20% Sales 717 835 -14.1% -13.7% EBIT 4 (42) nm nm in % of sales 0.6% -5.0% nm nm Order intake affected by delays in bid processes and contract awards Sales affected by phasing down of 4 major projects(a) and Covid-19 related difficulties to carry installation and testing on sites during Q2 EBIT impacted by drop in sales and Covid-19 related inefficiencies Transformation plan delivers gross margin improvement, in spite of crisis H1 2019 EBIT impacted by 2 negative one-offs for ~€40m Further EBIT recovery confirmed for H2 (a) London, Dubai, Doha, Hong Kong H1 2020 results - 10 Defence & Security: H1 2020 key figures H1 2020 H1 2019 Change €m Total organic Order intake 2,425 3,809 -36% -36% Sales 3,588 3,882 -7.6% -7.3% EBIT 359 564 -36% -36% in % of sales 10.0% 14.5% -4.5 pts -4.6 pts Order intake down due to high comps and delays in finalizing contracts No significant opportunity lost, catch-up expected during H2 Solid sales performance in spite of Covid-19 disruptions 6 out of13 business lines recording growth in H1, in spite of high comps (organic sales growth in H1 2018 : +8.5%, in H1 2019: +6.8%) Double digit profitability despite challenging context Indirect costs adjusted in line with decline in sales Record high H1 2019 margin, including positive one-offs (H1 2018 EBIT margin: 11.8%, H1 2019 EBIT margin: 14.5%) H1 2020 results - 11 Digital Identity & Security: H1 2020 key figures H1 2020 H1 2019 Change €m total organic Order intake 1,587 829 Sales 1,472 829 EBIT 140 37 non meaningful in % of sales 9.5% 4.5% H1 2020 results - 12 Order intake structurally aligned with sales for most businesses H1 sales flat on pro forma basis Smart card sales growth above long-term trend Negative demand impact concentrated in biometrics and IoT connectivity modules Limited Covid-19 related production and supply chain difficulties Solid EBIT improvement despite crisis-related costs Positive gross margin mix effect Strong indirect cost performance, thanks to global adaptation plan and cost synergies Summary adjusted P&L: from EBIT to adjusted net income €m H1 2020 H1 2019 EBIT 348 820 Cost of net financial debt and other financial results (45) (20) Finance costs on pensions and other employee benefits (20) (27) Income tax (66) (184) Effective tax rate -23.2% -26.6% Adjusted net income 218 588 Minorities (14) 14 Adjusted net income, Group share 232 574 EPS: Adjusted net income, Group share, per share (in €) 1.09 2.70 H1 2020 results - 13 H1 2020 Free operating Cash Flow Strong seasonality of WCR Cash management: a key focus H1 2020 H1 2019 €m during the crisis Internal "CASH" project delivering positive outcomes, with significant progress at reducing overdues Strict management of inventory Tight control of supply chain Payments anticipated by some customers Operating cash flow before WCR changes, interest and tax Change in WCR and reserves for contingencies Pension cash out, excluding deficit payment on UK pensions Net financial interest Income tax paid

Net cash flow from operating activities

Net operating investments

709 1,024 (1,022) (73) (22) (64) (157) (175) Capex cut by 16% at constant scope H1 2020 results - 14 = Free operating cash flow (471) (332) Movement in net debt over H1 2020 €m Net Debt Net debt at 31 Dec 19 at 30 June 20 Free operating cash-flow Deficit -3,311 payment on UK Acquisitions pensions Dividends & disposals Other -471 -49 -4 -94 -3,928 0 H1 2020 results - 15 H1 2020 results Strategy and outlook Ambition 10: a solid framework to capitalize on Thales's unique positioning, further strengthened in the post Covid-19 world Pure player focused on intelligent systems and digital solutions in 5 very demanding markets Examples of solutions: sensors, mission systems, communications, command and control systems, digital identity and security solutions 1 2 3 4 5 Reinforce customer-centric organization and culture Relentlessly optimize operational performance Accelerate R&D investments to drive technological excellence Lead in digital transformation of markets Execute on transformative acquisition of Gemalto H1 2020 results - 17 Civil businesses aligned with major societal trends, amplified by Covid-19 crisis Civil aeronautics Air transport: long-term GDP multiplier, driving multi-year recovery Thales global leader in avionics and air traffic management, at the heart of future green, digital and connected aviation Rail transport Rail: a major enabler of green mobility Key component in many government stimulus packages Thales global leader in signaling, a key lever to increase efficiency of rail infrastructures Space Digital identity & Security Unique position of space Exponential growth in the systems to monitor earth number of connected environment and to devices and digital reduce the digital divide transactions Leader on European/ESA Crisis accelerates need earth monitoring missions for seamless highly secure Best-in-class telecom digital and physical identity solutions satellite product range Thales global leader in trusted identity and security technologies The world after Covid-19: digital, connected, green H1 2020 results - 18 Defense portfolio aligned with long-term needs Unchanged need to invest in defense systems Geopolitical tensions Greater variety of threats Key customer priorities New generation digital sensors Communications: connected collaborative combat Cyber-defense Technological superiority and autonomy Record backlog, expected to significantly increase by end 2020 MKS180: key Thales mission capabilities New generation mission and combat management Above water warfare suite Cyber-defense and security Connectivity Defense & Security backlog (€bn) +5% per year 17.6 19.0 18.6 20.1 21.8 Dec 2015 Dec 2016 Dec 2017 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2020 H1 2020 results - 19 Multiple medium-term drivers of margin expansion Groupwide operational performance initiatives Procurement performance Engineering competitiveness Support function efficiency Excellence in delivery Gemalto synergies Transformation of transport Avionics and IFE: structural cost adaptation launched Expected ramp-up of Gemalto cost synergies €m 120 ~100 ~60 25 2019 2020 2021 2022 Integration costs: ~€30m in 2019, ~€10m in 2020 H1 2020 results - 20 H2 2020 perspectives Business environment Operations still impacted by sanitary measures Targeting return to close to 100% internal productivity over H2

Expecting limited supply chain issues, but still some travel restrictions and customer site access issues Uncertain near-term macro trends, potentially impacting short cycle businesses Pace of air traffic recovery

Corporate investments in IT, cybersecurity

Further recessionary risks H1 2020 results - 21 Global adaptation plan Full impact of cost saving actions, targeting ~€750 million in 2020 Continuation of strong focus on cash Strict management of working capital

Capex to be cut at least in line with sales (at least €50 million in 2020) Finalization of structural cost adaptation plan in civil aero 2020 financial objectives, taking into account the Covid-19 crisis Order intake Sales EBIT(b) Book-to-bill above 1, driven by solid dynamics in Defence & Security €16.5 to €17.2 billion(a) €1,300 to €1,400 million(a, c) Assuming no major step-up in sanitary measures on key markets. Based on July 2020 scope and foreign exchange rates. Non-GAAP measure: see definition in appendix. Assuming full year restructuring cost of ~€130m (€102m in 2019) and EBIT contribution from JVs of ~€70m (€171m in 2019). H1 2020 results - 22 Appendix www.thalesgroup.com H1 2020 order intake by destination €m H1 2020 H1 2019 Change total organic France 1,270 2,075 -39% -40% United Kingdom 393 551 -29% -34% Other European 1,304 1,560 -16% -26% countries Europe 2,967 4,186 -29% -34% North America 1,198 821 +46% +21% Australia/NZ 402 274 +47% +48% Mature markets 4,566 5,280 -14% -21% Asia 705 1,046 -33% -45% Middle East 439 359 +23% -5% Rest of the world 381 310 +23% -3% Emerging markets 1,526 1,715 -11% -29% Total 6,092 6,995 -13% -23% H1 2020 results - 24 Rest of the world France Middle East 6% 21% 7% Asia 12% United Kingdom Australia/NZ 6% 7% Other European North countries America 21% 20% H1 2020 sales by destination €m H1 2020 H1 2019 change total organic France 2,014 2,090 -3.7% -4.9% United Kingdom 562 587 -4.3% -8.6% Other European 1,676 1,722 -2.6% -11.2% countries Europe 4,251 4,399 -3.4% -7.9% North America 955 856 +11.6% -12.0% Australia/NZ 480 461 +4.1% +5.6% Mature markets 5,687 5,716 -0.5% -7.5% Asia 1,012 1,191 -15% -27.4% Middle East 553 749 -26.3% -31.6% Rest of the world 500 533 -6.3% -23.9% Emerging markets 2,064 2,474 -16.5% -27.9% Total 7,751 8,190 -5.4% -13.6% H1 2020 results - 25 Rest of the Middle Eastworld6% 7%France 26% Asia 13% Australia/NZ United Kingdom 6% 7% North Other America European 12% countries 22% H1 2020 adjusted net result Consolidated Amortisation of Expenses related Change in fair Actuarial Adjusted €m P&L acquired assets to acquistions Disposal of value of gains/losses on P&L assets and others derivative FX other long term (PPA) H1 2020 instruments benefits H1 2020 Sales 7 751 7 751 Cost of sales (6 156) 252 (5 904) R&D (491) 0 (491) Selling costs (672) 1 (671) G&A costs (310) 2 (308) Restructuring costs (30) 0 (30) Income from operations 92 252 3 Impairment of non-current operating assets 0 0 Share in net income (loss) of equity affiliates (13) 14 1 Income of operating activities 80 incl. share in net income of equity affiliates EBIT 269 3 348 Result of disposal of assets, change in scope and others 45 (45) 0 Cost of net financial debt (30) (30) Other financial income (expense) (49) 34 (15) Finance costs on pensions (18) (2) (20) and other employee benefits Income tax 20 (74) 0 (12) 1 (66) Net income (loss) 47 195 3 (45) 22 (1) 218 Minorities (18) 4 (14) Net income (loss), Group share 65 191 3 (45) 22 (1) 232 H1 2020 results - 26 H1 2019 adjusted net result Consolidated €mP&L H1 2019 Amortisation of Expenses related Change in fair Actuarial Disposal of value of gains/losses on acquired assets to acquistions assets and others derivative FX other long term (PPA) instruments benefits Adjusted P&L H1 2019 Sales 8,190 8,190 Cost of sales (6,084) 97 (5,987) R&D (477) 1 (476) Selling costs (639) 1 (638) G&A costs (306) (306) Restructuring costs (58) 14 (44) Amortisation of intangible assets (PPA) (128) 128 0 0 Income from operations 498 225 16 Impairment of non-current operating assets 0 0 Share in net income (loss) of equity affiliates 67 14 80 Income of operating activities 565 incl. share in net income of equity affiliates EBIT 239 16 820 Result of disposal of assets, change in scope and others 220 (220) 0 Cost of net financial debt (16) (16) Other financial income (expense) (44) 40 (4) Finance costs on pensions (39) 11 (27) and other employee benefits Income tax (123) (68) (3) 24 (12) (3) (184) Net income (loss) 564 171 13 (196) 28 9 588 Minorities (7) (7) (14) Net income (loss), Group share 557 163 13 (196) 28 9 574 H1 2020 results - 27 Drivers of EBIT change between H1 2019 and H1 2020 €mScope, currency and 820 pensions +39 Scope: +50 Currency: -2 Pensions: -10 Covid-19 impact, operational performance Marketing Naval Restructuring R&D Group 348 & sales expenses +49 -44 -583 +52 +16 H1 2020: -15 H1 2019: +29 H1 2019 H1 2020 EBIT EBIT H1 2020 results - 28 Thales H1 2019 + Gemalto Q1 2019 summary adjusted P&L Reported + Gemalto = Reported H1 2019 H1 2019 Q1 2019 + Gemalto Q1 2019 €m €m €m % of sales Sales 8,190 651 8,841 Gross margin 2,203 210 2,413 27.3% Indirect costs (1,420) (198) (1,617) (18.3%) o/w R&D expenses (476) (66) (542) (6.1%) o/w Marketing & Sales expenses (638) (96) (734) (8.3%) o/w General & Administrative expenses (306) (36) (342) (3.9%) Restructuring costs (44) (2) (47) (0.5%) Share in net result of equity-accounted 51 0 51 0.6% affiliates, excluding Naval Group EBIT excluding Naval Group 790 10 800 9.0% Share in net result of Naval Group 29 0 29 0.3% EBIT 820 10 829 9.4% H1 2020 results - 29 Organic sales growth per quarter Aerospace Transport Defence & Security Digital Identity & Security Total H1 2020 results - 30 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 +16% +1% +1% +2% +9% +2% -2% -0% -3% -7% -7% -6% -12% -38% +7% +8% +28% +29% +17% +19% +11% +1% +1% -4% +22% -17% -9% -13% -14% +8% +5% +10% +8% +8% +0% +0% +12% +10% +4% +2% -3% -15% -5% +11% +3% +15% +7% +7% +10% +0% +1% +1% +3% -2% -2% -5% -20% Q2 2020 order intake by operating segment Q2 2020 Q2 2019 change €m total organic Aerospace 846 1,086 Transport 286 307 Defence & Security 1,465 2,507 Digital Identity & Security 826 795 Other 7 27 -22%-22% -7%-7% -42%-41% +4%+5% nmnm Total 3,429 4,722 -27% -27% H1 2020 results - 31 Q2 2020 sales by operating segment Q2 2020 Q2 2019 change €m total organic Aerospace 862 1,389 Transport 370 437 Defence & Security 1,864 2,195 Digital Identity & Security 745 794 Other 11 14 -37.9%-38.1% -15.3%-14.3% -15.1%-14.8% -6.0%-4.9% nmnm Total 3,852 4,828 -20.2% -19.9% H1 2020 results - 32 Definition of non-GAAP measures and other remarks Rounding of amounts in euros In the context of this presentation, the amounts expressed in millions of euros are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, the sums of the rounded amounts may differ very slightly from the reported totals. All ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, which feature in the consolidated financial statements. Definitions Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates; Book-to-billratio: ratio of orders received to sales; Mature markets: All countries in Europe excluding Russia and Turkey, North America, Australia and New Zealand; Emerging markets: All other countries, i.e. Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa. Non-GAAP measures This presentation contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. Thales regards such non-GAAP financial measures as relevant operating and financial performance indicators for the Group, as they allow non-operating and non-recurring items to be excluded. Thales definitions for such measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts. EBIT: income from operations; plus the share of net income or loss of equity affiliates less: amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations that are directly related to business combinations. See also notes 13-a and 2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. Adjusted net income: net income, less the following elements, net of the corresponding tax effects: (i) amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations or in "financial results" which are directly related to business combinations, which by their nature are unusual, (iii) disposal of assets, change in scope of consolidation and other, (iv) impairment of non-current assets, (v) changes in the fair value of derivative foreign exchange instruments (recognized under "other financial income and expenses" in the consolidated financial statements), actuarial gains or losses on long-term benefits (recognized under "finance costs on pensions and employee benefits" in the consolidated financial statements). See note 13-a of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. This definition implies the definition of several other adjusted financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, adjusted tax, adjusted EPS …. See page 14 and 15 of the 2019 results press release for detailed calculation of these other indicators. Free operating cash flow: net cash flow from operating activities, less: capital expenditures, less: deficit payments on pensions in the United Kingdom. See notes 13-a and 6.3 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. Net cash (debt): difference between the sum of "cash and cash equivalents" and "current financial assets" items and short and long-term borrowings, after deduction of interest rate derivatives. See note 6.2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. H1 2020 results - 33 Tour Carpe Diem - 31 Place des Corolles 92098 Paris La Défense - France www.thalesgroup.com ir@thalesgroup.com This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are trends or objectives, as the case may be, and shall not be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the Company's results or any other performance indicator. These statements are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's registration document ("Document de référence") filed with Autorité des Marchés Financiers. These statements do not therefore reflect future performance of the Company, which may be materially different. www.thalesgroup.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer THALES SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 05:05:10 UTC 0 Latest news on THALES 01:21a DASSAULT AVIATION : French group Thales sees lower profits and sales after coron.. RE 01:16a THALES : 2020 Half year results PU 01:06a THALES : 2. 2020 Half-year – Slideshow – 24 July 2020 PU 01:06a THALES : 2020 Half-year – Press release – 24 July 2020 PU 07/21 THALES : half-yearly earnings release 07/16 THALES : Consensus - H1 2020 - 24 July 2020 PU 07/16 THALES : Royal Netherlands Navy orders 8 Thales radars PU 07/09 THALES : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Thales on 30 June 2020 PU 07/03 THALES : Alenia space proposals for the copernicus project selected by european .. AQ 06/29 THALES : Roadshow presentation - May 2020 PU

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 17 063 M 19 786 M 19 786 M Net income 2020 544 M 630 M 630 M Net Debt 2020 3 213 M 3 726 M 3 726 M P/E ratio 2020 22,8x Yield 2020 2,50% Capitalization 15 161 M 17 567 M 17 580 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 1,08x Nbr of Employees 80 237 Free-Float 46,4% Chart THALES Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THALES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 86,22 € Last Close Price 71,26 € Spread / Highest target 76,8% Spread / Average Target 21,0% Spread / Lowest Target -37,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology Charles Edelstenne Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) THALES -22.98% 17 567 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.21% 110 162 BOEING COMPANY (THE) -45.83% 101 460 RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -27.96% 95 978 AIRBUS SE -49.97% 60 923 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -8.99% 52 678