Thales : 2. 2020 Half-year – Slideshow – 24 July 2020
H1 2020 results
24
th July 2020
H1 2020 highlights
H1 results severely impacted by Covid-19 crisis, in line with framework presented in April 2020
First benefits of global adaptation plan
Major commercial successes in Space and naval defense
Solid strategic roadmap for both near and long-term
Positioning on intelligent systems and digital solutions well adapted to post Covid-19 world
H1 2020 results - 2
H1 2020 key figures
Order intake
Sales
€m
€m
-5.4%
-13%
8,190
7,751
6,995
6,092
-13.6%
(a)
-23%
(a)
EBIT and EBIT margin
(b)
€m and %
820
-57%
10.0%
348
4.5%
Adjusted net income
(b)
€m
574
-60%
232
Free operating cash-flow
(b)
€m
(332)
(471)
Net cash (debt) position
€m
2,971
2,311 3,181
(4,397)
(3,311) (3,928)
Dec June Dec June Dec June 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2020
Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates
The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix
H1 2020 order intake
Order intake marked by Covid-19 crisis
Lower demand in civil aero
Delayed orders in other businesses
3 large
(a) orders booked in Q2 2020,
for a total of 4 in H1 2020, vs 7 in H1 2019
Anti-submarine sonars for US navy
Strategic munition supply for Australian MoD
Space contract for an undisclosed customer
Base of small orders
(b) holding well outside of civil aero
Down ~5% excluding civil aero
With a unit value over €100m
With a unit value of less than €10m
H1 2020 results - 4
Order intake by contract unit value
€m
Reported growth:
-13%
Organic
6,995
growth:
-23%
+14%
6,092
1,653
Unit value
5,364
560
> €100m
560
1,546
€10m <
1,474
Unit value
1,402
< €100m
3,796
Unit value
3,403
4,059
< €10m
at H1 2019
scope
H1 2020 sales
Significant scope and currency impact
Scope impact (Gemalto Q1): +€697m
Currency impact: -€20m
Covid-19 crisis driving 20% organic sales decline in Q2
Civil aeronautics demand down 50%+
Other businesses down 16% due to disruption of operations
Geographically contrasted organic sales growth
H1 2020 results - 5
Drivers of sales change
€m
Reported growth:
-5.4%
Organic
growth: -13.6%
Scope Q1
Q2
-159
(-4.7%)
8,190 Currency
-20 +697
7,751
-956
(-19.9%)
Summary adjusted P&L: from sales to EBIT
H1 2020
H1 2019
change
€m
% of sales
€m
% of sales
total
organic
Sales
7,751
8,190
-5.4%
-13.6%
Gross margin
1,847
23.8%
2,203
26.9%
-16.1%
-26.6%
Indirect costs
(1,470)
(19.0%)
(1,420)
(17.3%)
+3.6%
-9.2%
o/w R&D expenses
(491)
(6.3%)
(476)
(5.8%)
+3.2%
-10.4%
o/w Marketing & Sales expenses
(671)
(8.7%)
(638)
(7.8%)
+5.2%
-8.1%
o/w General & Administrative expenses
(308)
(4.0%)
(306)
(3.7%)
+0.8%
-9.5%
Restructuring costs
(30)
(0.4%)
(44)
(0.5%)
-32.6%
-35.6%
Share in net result of equity-accounted
16
0.2%
51
0.6%
-69.4%
-70.2%
affiliates, excluding Naval Group
EBIT excluding Naval Group
363
4.7%
790
9.6%
-54.1%
-60.3%
Share in net result of Naval Group
(15)
29
nm
nm
EBIT
348
4.5%
820
10.0%
-57.5%
-63.5%
H1 2020 results - 6
Significant impact of cost saving actions already visible in H1
€m and % of sales
Gross margin
decline before
820
Gemalto
829
actions on
Q1 2019
direct costs
+10
10.0%
9.4%
Cost saving
actions
~+320
Indirect
costs
Equity
Restructuring affiliates
~-740
H1 2019
H1 2019
Sales down 12%
+ Gross margin
+ Gemalto
down ~6 pts
Q1 2019
costs
+147
-9%
~+170
R&D: -9%
M&S:
-9%
G&A:
-10%
-79
Naval Group:
-44 4.5% Other: -35
H1 2020
EBIT by operating segment
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change
total
organic
€m / % of sales
Aerospace
(109)
-5.6%
270
10.3%
nm
nm
Transport
4
0.6%
(42)
(5.0%)
nm
nm
Defense & Security
359
10.0%
564
14.5%
-36%
-36%
Digital Identity & Security
140
9.5%
37
4.5%
nm
nm
Other
(32)
(39)
EBIT - excluding Naval Group
363
4.7%
790
9.6%
-54%
-60%
Naval Group
(15)
29
EBIT - total
348
4.5%
820
10.0%
-57%
-63%
Aerospace impacted by both demand and productivity impacts All other businesses impacted by temporary productivity impact
Good resilience of Defense & Security and Digital Identity & Security EBIT margin
H1 2020 results - 8
Aerospace: H1 2020 key figures
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change
€m
total
organic
Order intake
1,625
1,758
-8%
-8%
Sales
1,946
2,609
-25.4%
-25.8%
EBIT
(109)
270
nm
nm
in % of sales
-5.6%
10.3%
nm
nm
Order intake holding well thanks to strong Q1 in avionics, easy comps in space
Major Covid-19 impact on civil aero in Q2
Multiple tenders ongoing in commercial telecom satellites, but visibility remains low
Dynamic institutional space market
Sales affected by both demand and productivity impact during Q2
Q2 civil aero sales down 50%+, with similar declines in both aftermarket and linefit
Significant productivity impact in other businesses
Crisis generates major inefficiencies, partly offset by strong cost actions
Segment gross margin down 12 points, from 25% to 14% Indirect costs down 11% in H1
Transport: H1 2020 key figures
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change
€m
total
organic
Order intake
442
556
-21%
-20%
Sales
717
835
-14.1%
-13.7%
EBIT
4
(42)
nm
nm
in % of sales
0.6%
-5.0%
nm
nm
Order intake affected by delays in bid processes and contract awards
Sales affected by phasing down of 4 major projects
(a) and Covid-19 related difficulties to carry installation and testing on sites during Q2
EBIT impacted by drop in sales and Covid-19 related inefficiencies
Transformation plan delivers gross margin improvement, in spite of crisis
H1 2019 EBIT impacted by 2 negative one-offs for ~€40m
Further EBIT recovery confirmed for H2
(a) London, Dubai, Doha, Hong Kong
H1 2020 results - 10
Defence & Security: H1 2020 key figures
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change
€m
Total
organic
Order intake
2,425
3,809
-36%
-36%
Sales
3,588
3,882
-7.6%
-7.3%
EBIT
359
564
-36%
-36%
in % of sales
10.0%
14.5%
-4.5 pts
-4.6 pts
Order intake down due to high comps and delays in finalizing contracts
No significant opportunity lost, catch-up expected during H2
Solid sales performance in spite of Covid-19 disruptions
6 out of13 business lines recording growth in H1, in spite of high comps
(organic sales growth in H1 2018 : +8.5%, in H1 2019: +6.8%)
Double digit profitability despite challenging context
Indirect costs adjusted in line with decline in sales
Record high H1 2019 margin, including positive one-offs
(H1 2018 EBIT margin: 11.8%, H1 2019 EBIT margin: 14.5%)
H1 2020 results - 11
Digital Identity & Security: H1 2020 key figures
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change
€m
total
organic
Order intake
1,587
829
Sales
1,472
829
EBIT
140
37
Order intake structurally aligned with sales for most businesses H1 sales flat on pro forma basis
Smart card sales growth above long-term trend
Negative demand impact concentrated in biometrics and IoT connectivity modules Limited Covid-19 related production and supply chain difficulties
Solid EBIT improvement despite crisis-related costs
Positive gross margin mix effect
Strong indirect cost performance, thanks to global adaptation plan and cost synergies
Summary adjusted P&L: from EBIT to adjusted net income
€m
H1 2020
H1 2019
EBIT
348
820
Cost of net financial debt and other financial results
(45)
(20)
Finance costs on pensions and other employee benefits
(20)
(27)
Income tax
(66)
(184)
Effective tax rate
-23.2%
-26.6%
Adjusted net income
218
588
Minorities
(14)
14
Adjusted net income, Group share
232
574
EPS: Adjusted net income, Group share, per share (in €)
1.09
2.70
H1 2020 results - 13
H1 2020 Free operating Cash Flow
Strong seasonality of WCR
Cash management: a key focus
during the crisis
Internal "CASH" project
delivering positive outcomes, with significant progress at reducing overdues
Strict management of inventory
Tight control of supply chain Payments anticipated by some customers
Operating cash flow before WCR changes, interest and tax
Change in WCR and reserves for contingencies
Pension cash out, excluding deficit payment on UK pensions
Net financial interest
Income tax paid
Net cash flow from operating activities
Net operating investments
709 1,024
(1,022)
(73)
(22)
(64)
(157)
(175)
Capex cut by 16% at constant scope
H1 2020 results - 14
= Free operating cash flow
(471)
(332)
Movement in net debt over H1 2020
€m
Net Debt
Net debt
at 31 Dec 19
at 30 June 20
Free
operating
cash-flow
Deficit
-3,311
payment
on UK
Acquisitions
pensions
Dividends
& disposals
Other
-471
-49
-4
-94
-3,928
0
H1 2020 results - 15
H1 2020 results
Strategy and outlook
Ambition 10: a solid framework to capitalize on Thales's unique positioning, further strengthened in the post Covid-19 world
Pure player focused on intelligent systems and digital solutions
in 5 very demanding markets
Examples of solutions:
sensors, mission systems, communications,
command and control systems,
digital identity and security solutions
Reinforce customer-centric
organization and culture
Relentlessly optimize
operational performance
Accelerate R&D investments to drive technological excellence
Lead in digital transformation of markets
Execute on transformative acquisition of Gemalto
Civil businesses aligned with major societal trends, amplified by Covid-19 crisis
Civil aeronautics
Air transport: long-term GDP multiplier, driving
multi-year recovery
Thales global leader in avionics and air traffic management, at the heart of future green, digital and connected
aviation
Rail transport
Rail: a major enabler of green mobility
Key component in many
government stimulus packages
Thales global leader in signaling, a key lever to increase efficiency of rail
infrastructures
Space
Digital identity & Security
Unique position of space
Exponential growth in the
systems to monitor earth
number of connected
environment and to
devices and digital
reduce the digital divide
transactions
Leader on European/ESA
Crisis accelerates need
earth monitoring missions
for seamless highly secure
Best-in-class telecom
digital and physical
identity solutions
satellite product range
Thales global leader in
trusted identity and
security technologies
The world after Covid-19: digital, connected, green
H1 2020 results - 18
Defense portfolio aligned with long-term needs
Unchanged need to invest in defense systems
Geopolitical tensions
Greater variety of threats
Key customer priorities
New generation digital sensors
Communications: connected collaborative combat
Cyber-defense
Technological superiority and autonomy
Record backlog, expected to significantly increase by end 2020
MKS180: key Thales mission capabilities
New generation mission and combat management
Above water warfare suite Cyber-defense and security Connectivity
Defense & Security backlog (€bn)
+5% per year
17.6 19.0 18.6 20.1 21.8
Dec 2015 Dec 2016 Dec 2017 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2020
Multiple medium-term drivers of margin expansion
Groupwide operational performance initiatives
Procurement performance
Engineering competitiveness
Support function efficiency
Excellence in delivery
Gemalto synergies
Transformation of transport
Avionics and IFE: structural cost adaptation launched
Expected ramp-up
of Gemalto cost synergies
€m
120
~100
~60
25
Integration costs: ~€30m in 2019, ~€10m in 2020
H2 2020 perspectives
Business environment
Operations still impacted by sanitary measures
Targeting return to close to 100% internal productivity over H2
Expecting limited supply chain issues, but still some travel restrictions and customer site access issues
Uncertain near-term macro trends, potentially impacting short cycle businesses
Pace of air traffic recovery
Corporate investments in IT, cybersecurity
Further recessionary risks
H1 2020 results - 21
Global adaptation plan
Full impact of cost saving actions, targeting ~€750 million in 2020
Continuation of strong focus on cash
Strict management of working capital
Capex to be cut at least in line with sales (at least €50 million in 2020)
Finalization of structural cost adaptation plan in civil aero
2020 financial objectives, taking into account the Covid-19 crisis
Order intake
Sales
EBIT
(b)
Book-to-bill above 1, driven by solid dynamics in Defence & Security
€16.5 to €17.2 billion
(a)
€1,300 to €1,400 million
(a, c)
Assuming no major step-up in sanitary measures on key markets. Based on July 2020 scope and foreign exchange rates.
Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix.
Assuming full year restructuring cost of ~€130m (€102m in 2019) and EBIT contribution from JVs of ~€70m (€171m in 2019).
H1 2020 results - 22
H1 2020 order intake by destination
€m
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change
total
organic
France
1,270
2,075
-39%
-40%
United Kingdom
393
551
-29%
-34%
Other European
1,304
1,560
-16%
-26%
countries
Europe
2,967
4,186
-29%
-34%
North America
1,198
821
+46%
+21%
Australia/NZ
402
274
+47%
+48%
Mature markets
4,566
5,280
-14%
-21%
Asia
705
1,046
-33%
-45%
Middle East
439
359
+23%
-5%
Rest of the world
381
310
+23%
-3%
Emerging markets
1,526
1,715
-11%
-29%
Total
6,092
6,995
-13%
-23%
H1 2020 results - 24
Rest of the
world
France
Middle East
6%
21%
7%
Asia
12%
United
Kingdom
Australia/NZ
6%
7%
Other
European
North
countries
America
21%
20%
H1 2020 sales by destination
€m
H1 2020
H1 2019
change
total
organic
France
2,014
2,090
-3.7%
-4.9%
United Kingdom
562
587
-4.3%
-8.6%
Other European
1,676
1,722
-2.6%
-11.2%
countries
Europe
4,251
4,399
-3.4%
-7.9%
North America
955
856
+11.6%
-12.0%
Australia/NZ
480
461
+4.1%
+5.6%
Mature markets
5,687
5,716
-0.5%
-7.5%
Asia
1,012
1,191
-15%
-27.4%
Middle East
553
749
-26.3%
-31.6%
Rest of the world
500
533
-6.3%
-23.9%
Emerging markets
2,064
2,474
-16.5%
-27.9%
Total
7,751
8,190
-5.4%
-13.6%
H1 2020 results - 25
Rest of the
Middle East
world 6%
7%
France
26%
Asia 13%
Australia/NZ
United
Kingdom
6%
7%
North
Other
America
European
12%
countries
22%
H1 2020 adjusted net result
Consolidated
Amortisation of
Expenses related
Change in fair
Actuarial
Adjusted
€m
P&L
acquired assets
to acquistions
Disposal of
value of
gains/losses on
P&L
assets and others
derivative FX
other long term
(PPA)
H1 2020
instruments
benefits
H1 2020
Sales
7 751
7 751
Cost of sales
(6 156)
252
(5 904)
R&D
(491)
0
(491)
Selling costs
(672)
1
(671)
G&A costs
(310)
2
(308)
Restructuring costs
(30)
0
(30)
Income from operations
92
252
3
Impairment of non-current operating assets
0
0
Share in net income (loss) of equity affiliates
(13)
14
1
Income of operating activities
80
incl. share in net income of equity affiliates
EBIT
269
3
348
Result of disposal of assets, change in scope and others
45
(45)
0
Cost of net financial debt
(30)
(30)
Other financial income (expense)
(49)
34
(15)
Finance costs on pensions
(18)
(2)
(20)
and other employee benefits
Income tax
20
(74)
0
(12)
1
(66)
Net income (loss)
47
195
3
(45)
22
(1)
218
Minorities
(18)
4
(14)
Net income (loss), Group share
65
191
3
(45)
22
(1)
232
H1 2020 results - 26
H1 2019 adjusted net result
Consolidated
€m P&L H1 2019
Amortisation of
Expenses related
Change in fair
Actuarial
Disposal of
value of
gains/losses on
acquired assets
to acquistions
assets and others
derivative FX
other long term
(PPA)
instruments
benefits
Sales
8,190
8,190
Cost of sales
(6,084)
97
(5,987)
R&D
(477)
1
(476)
Selling costs
(639)
1
(638)
G&A costs
(306)
(306)
Restructuring costs
(58)
14
(44)
Amortisation of intangible assets (PPA)
(128)
128
0
0
Income from operations
498
225
16
Impairment of non-current operating assets
0
0
Share in net income (loss) of equity affiliates
67
14
80
Income of operating activities
565
incl. share in net income of equity affiliates
EBIT
239
16
820
Result of disposal of assets, change in scope and others
220
(220)
0
Cost of net financial debt
(16)
(16)
Other financial income (expense)
(44)
40
(4)
Finance costs on pensions
(39)
11
(27)
and other employee benefits
Income tax
(123)
(68)
(3)
24
(12)
(3)
(184)
Net income (loss)
564
171
13
(196)
28
9
588
Minorities
(7)
(7)
(14)
Net income (loss), Group share
557
163
13
(196)
28
9
574
H1 2020 results - 27
Drivers of EBIT change between H1 2019 and H1 2020
€m Scope, currency and
820 pensions
+39
Scope:
+50
Currency:
-2
Pensions:
-10
Covid-19
impact,
operational
performance
Marketing
Naval
Restructuring
R&D
Group
348
& sales
expenses
+49
-44
-583
+52
+16
H1
2020:
-15
H1
2019:
+29
H1 2019
H1 2020
EBIT
EBIT
H1 2020 results - 28
Thales H1 2019 + Gemalto Q1 2019 summary adjusted P&L
Reported
+
Gemalto
=
Reported H1 2019
H1 2019
Q1 2019
+ Gemalto Q1 2019
€m
€m
€m
% of sales
Sales
8,190
651
8,841
Gross margin
2,203
210
2,413
27.3%
Indirect costs
(1,420)
(198)
(1,617)
(18.3%)
o/w R&D expenses
(476)
(66)
(542)
(6.1%)
o/w Marketing & Sales expenses
(638)
(96)
(734)
(8.3%)
o/w General & Administrative expenses
(306)
(36)
(342)
(3.9%)
Restructuring costs
(44)
(2)
(47)
(0.5%)
Share in net result of equity-accounted
51
0
51
0.6%
affiliates, excluding Naval Group
EBIT excluding Naval Group
790
10
800
9.0%
Share in net result of Naval Group
29
0
29
0.3%
EBIT
820
10
829
9.4%
H1 2020 results - 29
Organic sales growth per quarter
Aerospace
Transport
Defence
& Security
Digital
Identity
& Security
Total
H1 2020 results - 30
2017
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
+16%
+1%
+1%
+2%
+9%
+2%
-2%
-0%
-3%
-7%
-7%
-6%
-12%
-38%
+7%
+8%
+28%
+29%
+17%
+19%
+11%
+1%
+1%
-4%
+22%
-17%
-9%
-13%
-14%
+8%
+5%
+10%
+8%
+8%
+0%
+0%
+12%
+10%
+4%
+2%
-3%
-15%
-5%
+11%
+3%
+15%
+7%
+7%
+10%
+0%
+1%
+1%
+3%
-2%
-2%
-5%
-20%
Q2 2020 order intake by operating segment
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
change
€m
total
organic
Aerospace
846
1,086
Transport
286
307
Defence & Security
1,465
2,507
Digital Identity & Security
826
795
Other
7
27
-22%
-22%
-7%
-7%
-42%
-41%
+4%
+5%
nm
nm
Total
3,429
4,722
-27%
-27%
H1 2020 results - 31
Q2 2020 sales by operating segment
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
change
€m
total
organic
Aerospace
862
1,389
Transport
370
437
Defence & Security
1,864
2,195
Digital Identity & Security
745
794
Other
11
14
-37.9%
-38.1%
-15.3%
-14.3%
-15.1%
-14.8%
-6.0%
-4.9%
nm
nm
Total
3,852
4,828
-20.2%
-19.9%
H1 2020 results - 32
Definition of non-GAAP measures and other remarks
Rounding of amounts in euros
In the context of this presentation, the amounts expressed in millions of euros are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, the sums of the rounded amounts may differ very slightly from the reported totals. All ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, which feature in the consolidated financial statements.
Definitions
Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates;
Book-to-bill ratio: ratio of orders received to sales;
Mature markets: All countries in Europe excluding Russia and Turkey, North America, Australia and New Zealand;
Emerging markets: All other countries, i.e. Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa.
Non-GAAP measures
This presentation contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. Thales regards such non-GAAP financial measures as relevant operating and financial performance indicators for the Group, as they allow non-operating and non-recurring items to be excluded. Thales definitions for such measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.
EBIT: income from operations; plus the share of net income or loss of equity affiliates less: amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations that are directly related to business combinations. See also notes 13-a and 2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019.
Adjusted net income: net income, less the following elements, net of the corresponding tax effects : (i) amortization of acquired assets (PPA),
expenses recorded in the income from operations or in "financial results" which are directly related to business combinations, which by their nature are unusual, (iii) disposal of assets, change in scope of consolidation and other, (iv) impairment of non-current assets, (v) changes in the fair value of derivative foreign exchange instruments (recognized under "other financial income and expenses" in the consolidated financial statements),
actuarial gains or losses on long-term benefits (recognized under "finance costs on pensions and employee benefits" in the consolidated financial statements). See note 13-a of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. This definition implies the definition of several other adjusted financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, adjusted tax, adjusted EPS …. See page 14 and 15 of the 2019 results press release for detailed calculation of these other indicators.
Free operating cash flow: net cash flow from operating activities, less: capital expenditures, less: deficit payments on pensions in the United Kingdom. See notes 13-a and 6.3 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019.
Net cash (debt): difference between the sum of "cash and cash equivalents" and "current financial assets" items and short and long-term borrowings, after deduction of interest rate derivatives. See note 6.2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019.
H1 2020 results - 33
