Thales : 2. 2020 Half-year – Slideshow – 24 July 2020

H1 2020 results

24th July 2020

www.thalesgroup.com

H1 2020 highlights

H1 results severely impacted by Covid-19 crisis, in line with framework presented in April 2020

First benefits of global adaptation plan

Major commercial successes in Space and naval defense

Solid strategic roadmap for both near and long-term

Positioning on intelligent systems and digital solutions well adapted to post Covid-19 world

H1 2020 results - 2

H1 2020 key figures

Order intake

Sales

€m

€m

-5.4%

-13%

8,190

7,751

6,995

6,092

-13.6%(a)

-23%(a)

EBIT and EBIT margin(b)

€m and %

820 -57%

10.0%

348

4.5%

H1 2019

H1 2020

Adjusted net income(b)

€m

574 -60%

232

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

Free operating cash-flow(b)

€m

H1 2019

H1 2020

(332)

(471)

H1 2019

H1 2020

Net cash (debt) position

€m

2,971 2,311 3,181

(4,397)(3,311)(3,928)

Dec June Dec June Dec June 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2020

  1. Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates
  2. The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix

H1 2020 results - 3

H1 2020 order intake

Order intake marked by Covid-19 crisis

Lower demand in civil aero

Delayed orders in other businesses

3 large(a) orders booked in Q2 2020,

for a total of 4 in H1 2020, vs 7 in H1 2019

Anti-submarine sonars for US navy

Strategic munition supply for Australian MoD

Space contract for an undisclosed customer

Base of small orders(b) holding well outside of civil aero

Down ~5% excluding civil aero

  1. With a unit value over €100m
  2. With a unit value of less than €10m

H1 2020 results - 4

Order intake by contract unit value

€m

Reported growth: -13%

Organic

6,995

growth: -23%

+14%

6,092

1,653

Unit value

5,364

560

> €100m

560

1,546

€10m <

1,474

Unit value

1,402

< €100m

3,796

Unit value

3,403

4,059

< €10m

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2020

at H1 2019

scope

H1 2020 sales

Significant scope and currency impact

Scope impact (Gemalto Q1): +€697m

Currency impact: -€20m

Covid-19 crisis driving 20% organic sales decline in Q2

Civil aeronautics demand down 50%+

Other businesses down 16% due to disruption of operations

Geographically contrasted organic sales growth

H1 2020 results - 5

Drivers of sales change

€m

Reported growth: -5.4%

Organic growth: -13.6%

Scope Q1

Q2

-159

(-4.7%)

8,190 Currency

-20+697

7,751

-956

(-19.9%)

H1

H1

2019

2020

Summary adjusted P&L: from sales to EBIT

H1 2020

H1 2019

change

€m

% of sales

€m

% of sales

total

organic

Sales

7,751

8,190

-5.4%

-13.6%

Gross margin

1,847

23.8%

2,203

26.9%

-16.1%

-26.6%

Indirect costs

(1,470)

(19.0%)

(1,420)

(17.3%)

+3.6%

-9.2%

o/w R&D expenses

(491)

(6.3%)

(476)

(5.8%)

+3.2%

-10.4%

o/w Marketing & Sales expenses

(671)

(8.7%)

(638)

(7.8%)

+5.2%

-8.1%

o/w General & Administrative expenses

(308)

(4.0%)

(306)

(3.7%)

+0.8%

-9.5%

Restructuring costs

(30)

(0.4%)

(44)

(0.5%)

-32.6%

-35.6%

Share in net result of equity-accounted

16

0.2%

51

0.6%

-69.4%

-70.2%

affiliates, excluding Naval Group

EBIT excluding Naval Group

363

4.7%

790

9.6%

-54.1%

-60.3%

Share in net result of Naval Group

(15)

29

nm

nm

EBIT

348

4.5%

820

10.0%

-57.5%

-63.5%

H1 2020 results - 6

Significant impact of cost saving actions already visible in H1

€m and % of sales

Gross margin

decline before

820

Gemalto

829

actions on

Q1 2019

direct costs

+10

10.0%

9.4%

Cost saving

actions

~+320

Indirect

costs

Equity

Restructuring affiliates

Direct

+17

348

~-740

H1 2019

H1 2019

Sales down 12%

+ Gross margin

+ Gemalto

down ~6 pts

Q1 2019

costs

+147

-9%

~+170 R&D: -9%

M&S: -9%

G&A: -10%

-79

Naval Group: -44 4.5% Other: -35

H1 2020

H1 2020 results - 7

EBIT by operating segment

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

total

organic

€m / % of sales

Aerospace

(109)

-5.6%

270

10.3%

nm

nm

Transport

4

0.6%

(42)

(5.0%)

nm

nm

Defense & Security

359

10.0%

564

14.5%

-36%

-36%

Digital Identity & Security

140

9.5%

37

4.5%

nm

nm

Other

(32)

(39)

EBIT - excluding Naval Group

363

4.7%

790

9.6%

-54%

-60%

Naval Group

(15)

29

EBIT - total

348

4.5%

820

10.0%

-57%

-63%

Aerospace impacted by both demand and productivity impacts All other businesses impacted by temporary productivity impact

Good resilience of Defense & Security and Digital Identity & Security EBIT margin

H1 2020 results - 8

Aerospace: H1 2020 key figures

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

€m

total

organic

Order intake

1,625

1,758

-8%

-8%

Sales

1,946

2,609

-25.4%

-25.8%

EBIT

(109)

270

nm

nm

in % of sales

-5.6%

10.3%

nm

nm

Order intake holding well thanks to strong Q1 in avionics, easy comps in space

Major Covid-19 impact on civil aero in Q2

Multiple tenders ongoing in commercial telecom satellites, but visibility remains low

Dynamic institutional space market

Sales affected by both demand and productivity impact during Q2

Q2 civil aero sales down 50%+, with similar declines in both aftermarket and linefit

Significant productivity impact in other businesses

Crisis generates major inefficiencies, partly offset by strong cost actions

H1 2020 results - 9

Segment gross margin down 12 points, from 25% to 14% Indirect costs down 11% in H1

Transport: H1 2020 key figures

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

€m

total

organic

Order intake

442

556

-21%

-20%

Sales

717

835

-14.1%

-13.7%

EBIT

4

(42)

nm

nm

in % of sales

0.6%

-5.0%

nm

nm

Order intake affected by delays in bid processes and contract awards

Sales affected by phasing down of 4 major projects(a) and Covid-19 related difficulties to carry installation and testing on sites during Q2

EBIT impacted by drop in sales and Covid-19 related inefficiencies

Transformation plan delivers gross margin improvement, in spite of crisis

H1 2019 EBIT impacted by 2 negative one-offs for ~€40m

Further EBIT recovery confirmed for H2

(a) London, Dubai, Doha, Hong Kong

H1 2020 results - 10

Defence & Security: H1 2020 key figures

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

€m

Total

organic

Order intake

2,425

3,809

-36%

-36%

Sales

3,588

3,882

-7.6%

-7.3%

EBIT

359

564

-36%

-36%

in % of sales

10.0%

14.5%

-4.5 pts

-4.6 pts

Order intake down due to high comps and delays in finalizing contracts

No significant opportunity lost, catch-up expected during H2

Solid sales performance in spite of Covid-19 disruptions

6 out of13 business lines recording growth in H1, in spite of high comps

(organic sales growth in H1 2018 : +8.5%, in H1 2019: +6.8%)

Double digit profitability despite challenging context

Indirect costs adjusted in line with decline in sales

Record high H1 2019 margin, including positive one-offs

(H1 2018 EBIT margin: 11.8%, H1 2019 EBIT margin: 14.5%)

H1 2020 results - 11

Digital Identity & Security: H1 2020 key figures

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

€m

total

organic

Order intake

1,587

829

Sales

1,472

829

EBIT

140

37

non

meaningful

in % of sales

9.5%

4.5%

H1 2020 results - 12

Order intake structurally aligned with sales for most businesses H1 sales flat on pro forma basis

Smart card sales growth above long-term trend

Negative demand impact concentrated in biometrics and IoT connectivity modules Limited Covid-19 related production and supply chain difficulties

Solid EBIT improvement despite crisis-related costs

Positive gross margin mix effect

Strong indirect cost performance, thanks to global adaptation plan and cost synergies

Summary adjusted P&L: from EBIT to adjusted net income

€m

H1 2020

H1 2019

EBIT

348

820

Cost of net financial debt and other financial results

(45)

(20)

Finance costs on pensions and other employee benefits

(20)

(27)

Income tax

(66)

(184)

Effective tax rate

-23.2%

-26.6%

Adjusted net income

218

588

Minorities

(14)

14

Adjusted net income, Group share

232

574

EPS: Adjusted net income, Group share, per share (in €)

1.09

2.70

H1 2020 results - 13

H1 2020 Free operating Cash Flow

Strong seasonality of WCR

Cash management: a key focus

H1 2020

H1 2019

€m

during the crisis

Internal "CASH" project

delivering positive outcomes, with significant progress at reducing overdues

Strict management of inventory

Tight control of supply chain Payments anticipated by some customers

Operating cash flow before WCR changes, interest and tax

    • Change in WCR and reserves for contingencies
    • Pension cash out, excluding deficit payment on UK pensions
    • Net financial interest
    • Income tax paid
  • Net cash flow from operating activities
    • Net operating investments

709 1,024

  1. (1,022)
  1. (73)
  1. (22)
  1. (64)
  1. (157)
  1. (175)

Capex cut by 16% at constant scope

H1 2020 results - 14

= Free operating cash flow

(471)

(332)

Movement in net debt over H1 2020

€m

Net Debt

Net debt

at 31 Dec 19

at 30 June 20

Free

operating

cash-flow

Deficit

-3,311

payment

on UK

Acquisitions

pensions

Dividends

& disposals

Other

-471

-49

-4

-94

-3,928

0

H1 2020 results - 15

H1 2020 results

Strategy and outlook

Ambition 10: a solid framework to capitalize on Thales's unique positioning, further strengthened in the post Covid-19 world

Pure player focused on intelligent systems and digital solutions

in 5 very demanding markets

Examples of solutions:

sensors, mission systems, communications,

command and control systems,

digital identity and security solutions

1

2

3

4 5

Reinforce customer-centric

organization and culture

Relentlessly optimize

operational performance

Accelerate R&D investments to drive technological excellence

Lead in digital transformation of markets

Execute on transformative acquisition of Gemalto

H1 2020 results - 17

Civil businesses aligned with major societal trends, amplified by Covid-19 crisis

Civil aeronautics

Air transport: long-term GDP multiplier, driving

multi-year recovery

Thales global leader in avionics and air traffic management, at the heart of future green, digital and connected

aviation

Rail transport

Rail: a major enabler of green mobility

Key component in many

government stimulus packages

Thales global leader in signaling, a key lever to increase efficiency of rail

infrastructures

Space

Digital identity & Security

Unique position of space

Exponential growth in the

systems to monitor earth

number of connected

environment and to

devices and digital

reduce the digital divide

transactions

Leader on European/ESA

Crisis accelerates need

earth monitoring missions

for seamless highly secure

Best-in-class telecom

digital and physical

identity solutions

satellite product range

Thales global leader in

trusted identity and

security technologies

The world after Covid-19: digital, connected, green

H1 2020 results - 18

Defense portfolio aligned with long-term needs

Unchanged need to invest in defense systems

Geopolitical tensions

Greater variety of threats

Key customer priorities

New generation digital sensors

Communications: connected collaborative combat

Cyber-defense

Technological superiority and autonomy

Record backlog, expected to significantly increase by end 2020

MKS180: key Thales mission capabilities

New generation mission and combat management

Above water warfare suite Cyber-defense and security Connectivity

Defense & Security backlog (€bn)

+5% per year

17.6 19.0 18.6 20.1 21.8

Dec 2015 Dec 2016 Dec 2017 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2020

H1 2020 results - 19

Multiple medium-term drivers of margin expansion

Groupwide operational performance initiatives

Procurement performance

Engineering competitiveness

Support function efficiency

Excellence in delivery

Gemalto synergies

Transformation of transport

Avionics and IFE: structural cost adaptation launched

Expected ramp-up

of Gemalto cost synergies

€m

120

~100

~60

25

2019

2020

2021

2022

Integration costs: ~€30m in 2019, ~€10m in 2020

H1 2020 results - 20

H2 2020 perspectives

Business environment

Operations still impacted by sanitary measures

  • Targeting return to close to 100% internal productivity over H2
  • Expecting limited supply chain issues, but still some travel restrictions and customer site access issues

Uncertain near-term macro trends, potentially impacting short cycle businesses

  • Pace of air traffic recovery
  • Corporate investments in IT, cybersecurity
  • Further recessionary risks

H1 2020 results - 21

Global adaptation plan

Full impact of cost saving actions, targeting ~€750 million in 2020

Continuation of strong focus on cash

  • Strict management of working capital
  • Capex to be cut at least in line with sales (at least €50 million in 2020)

Finalization of structural cost adaptation plan in civil aero

2020 financial objectives, taking into account the Covid-19 crisis

Order intake

Sales

EBIT(b)

Book-to-bill above 1, driven by solid dynamics in Defence & Security

€16.5 to €17.2 billion(a)

€1,300 to €1,400 million(a, c)

  1. Assuming no major step-up in sanitary measures on key markets. Based on July 2020 scope and foreign exchange rates.
  2. Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix.
  3. Assuming full year restructuring cost of ~€130m (€102m in 2019) and EBIT contribution from JVs of ~€70m (€171m in 2019).

H1 2020 results - 22

Appendix

www.thalesgroup.com

H1 2020 order intake by destination

€m

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

total

organic

France

1,270

2,075

-39%

-40%

United Kingdom

393

551

-29%

-34%

Other European

1,304

1,560

-16%

-26%

countries

Europe

2,967

4,186

-29%

-34%

North America

1,198

821

+46%

+21%

Australia/NZ

402

274

+47%

+48%

Mature markets

4,566

5,280

-14%

-21%

Asia

705

1,046

-33%

-45%

Middle East

439

359

+23%

-5%

Rest of the world

381

310

+23%

-3%

Emerging markets

1,526

1,715

-11%

-29%

Total

6,092

6,995

-13%

-23%

H1 2020 results - 24

Rest of the

world

France

Middle East

6%

21%

7%

Asia

12%

United

Kingdom

Australia/NZ

6%

7%

Other

European

North

countries

America

21%

20%

H1 2020 sales by destination

€m

H1 2020

H1 2019

change

total

organic

France

2,014

2,090

-3.7%

-4.9%

United Kingdom

562

587

-4.3%

-8.6%

Other European

1,676

1,722

-2.6%

-11.2%

countries

Europe

4,251

4,399

-3.4%

-7.9%

North America

955

856

+11.6%

-12.0%

Australia/NZ

480

461

+4.1%

+5.6%

Mature markets

5,687

5,716

-0.5%

-7.5%

Asia

1,012

1,191

-15%

-27.4%

Middle East

553

749

-26.3%

-31.6%

Rest of the world

500

533

-6.3%

-23.9%

Emerging markets

2,064

2,474

-16.5%

-27.9%

Total

7,751

8,190

-5.4%

-13.6%

H1 2020 results - 25

Rest of the

Middle Eastworld6%

7%France

26%

Asia 13%

Australia/NZ

United

Kingdom

6%

7%

North

Other

America

European

12%

countries

22%

H1 2020 adjusted net result

Consolidated

Amortisation of

Expenses related

Change in fair

Actuarial

Adjusted

€m

P&L

acquired assets

to acquistions

Disposal of

value of

gains/losses on

P&L

assets and others

derivative FX

other long term

(PPA)

H1 2020

instruments

benefits

H1 2020

Sales

7 751

7 751

Cost of sales

(6 156)

252

(5 904)

R&D

(491)

0

(491)

Selling costs

(672)

1

(671)

G&A costs

(310)

2

(308)

Restructuring costs

(30)

0

(30)

Income from operations

92

252

3

Impairment of non-current operating assets

0

0

Share in net income (loss) of equity affiliates

(13)

14

1

Income of operating activities

80

incl. share in net income of equity affiliates

EBIT

269

3

348

Result of disposal of assets, change in scope and others

45

(45)

0

Cost of net financial debt

(30)

(30)

Other financial income (expense)

(49)

34

(15)

Finance costs on pensions

(18)

(2)

(20)

and other employee benefits

Income tax

20

(74)

0

(12)

1

(66)

Net income (loss)

47

195

3

(45)

22

(1)

218

Minorities

(18)

4

(14)

Net income (loss), Group share

65

191

3

(45)

22

(1)

232

H1 2020 results - 26

H1 2019 adjusted net result

Consolidated

€mP&L H1 2019

Amortisation of

Expenses related

Change in fair

Actuarial

Disposal of

value of

gains/losses on

acquired assets

to acquistions

assets and others

derivative FX

other long term

(PPA)

instruments

benefits

Adjusted

P&L

H1 2019

Sales

8,190

8,190

Cost of sales

(6,084)

97

(5,987)

R&D

(477)

1

(476)

Selling costs

(639)

1

(638)

G&A costs

(306)

(306)

Restructuring costs

(58)

14

(44)

Amortisation of intangible assets (PPA)

(128)

128

0

0

Income from operations

498

225

16

Impairment of non-current operating assets

0

0

Share in net income (loss) of equity affiliates

67

14

80

Income of operating activities

565

incl. share in net income of equity affiliates

EBIT

239

16

820

Result of disposal of assets, change in scope and others

220

(220)

0

Cost of net financial debt

(16)

(16)

Other financial income (expense)

(44)

40

(4)

Finance costs on pensions

(39)

11

(27)

and other employee benefits

Income tax

(123)

(68)

(3)

24

(12)

(3)

(184)

Net income (loss)

564

171

13

(196)

28

9

588

Minorities

(7)

(7)

(14)

Net income (loss), Group share

557

163

13

(196)

28

9

574

H1 2020 results - 27

Drivers of EBIT change between H1 2019 and H1 2020

€mScope, currency and

820 pensions

+39

Scope: +50

Currency: -2

Pensions: -10

Covid-19

impact,

operational

performance

Marketing

Naval

Restructuring

R&D

Group

348

& sales

expenses

+49

-44

-583

+52

+16

H1

2020: -15

H1

2019: +29

H1 2019

H1 2020

EBIT

EBIT

H1 2020 results - 28

Thales H1 2019 + Gemalto Q1 2019 summary adjusted P&L

Reported

+

Gemalto

=

Reported H1 2019

H1 2019

Q1 2019

+ Gemalto Q1 2019

€m

€m

€m

% of sales

Sales

8,190

651

8,841

Gross margin

2,203

210

2,413

27.3%

Indirect costs

(1,420)

(198)

(1,617)

(18.3%)

o/w R&D expenses

(476)

(66)

(542)

(6.1%)

o/w Marketing & Sales expenses

(638)

(96)

(734)

(8.3%)

o/w General & Administrative expenses

(306)

(36)

(342)

(3.9%)

Restructuring costs

(44)

(2)

(47)

(0.5%)

Share in net result of equity-accounted

51

0

51

0.6%

affiliates, excluding Naval Group

EBIT excluding Naval Group

790

10

800

9.0%

Share in net result of Naval Group

29

0

29

0.3%

EBIT

820

10

829

9.4%

H1 2020 results - 29

Organic sales growth per quarter

Aerospace

Transport

Defence

& Security

Digital

Identity

& Security

Total

H1 2020 results - 30

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

+16%

+1%

+1%

+2%

+9%

+2%

-2%

-0%

-3%

-7%

-7%

-6%

-12%

-38%

+7%

+8%

+28%

+29%

+17%

+19%

+11%

+1%

+1%

-4%

+22%

-17%

-9%

-13%

-14%

+8%

+5%

+10%

+8%

+8%

+0%

+0%

+12%

+10%

+4%

+2%

-3%

-15%

-5%

+11%

+3%

+15%

+7%

+7%

+10%

+0%

+1%

+1%

+3%

-2%

-2%

-5%

-20%

Q2 2020 order intake by operating segment

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

change

€m

total

organic

Aerospace

846

1,086

Transport

286

307

Defence & Security

1,465

2,507

Digital Identity & Security

826

795

Other

7

27

-22%-22%

-7%-7%

-42%-41%

+4%+5%

nmnm

Total

3,429

4,722

-27%

-27%

H1 2020 results - 31

Q2 2020 sales by operating segment

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

change

€m

total

organic

Aerospace

862

1,389

Transport

370

437

Defence & Security

1,864

2,195

Digital Identity & Security

745

794

Other

11

14

-37.9%-38.1%

-15.3%-14.3%

-15.1%-14.8%

-6.0%-4.9%

nmnm

Total

3,852

4,828

-20.2%

-19.9%

H1 2020 results - 32

Definition of non-GAAP measures and other remarks

Rounding of amounts in euros

In the context of this presentation, the amounts expressed in millions of euros are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, the sums of the rounded amounts may differ very slightly from the reported totals. All ratios and variances are calculated based on underlying amounts, which feature in the consolidated financial statements.

Definitions

Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates;

Book-to-billratio: ratio of orders received to sales;

Mature markets: All countries in Europe excluding Russia and Turkey, North America, Australia and New Zealand;

Emerging markets: All other countries, i.e. Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Non-GAAP measures

This presentation contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. Thales regards such non-GAAP financial measures as relevant operating and financial performance indicators for the Group, as they allow non-operating and non-recurring items to be excluded. Thales definitions for such measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

EBIT: income from operations; plus the share of net income or loss of equity affiliates less: amortization of acquired assets (PPA), expenses recorded in the income from operations that are directly related to business combinations. See also notes 13-a and 2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019.

Adjusted net income: net income, less the following elements, net of the corresponding tax effects: (i) amortization of acquired assets (PPA),

  1. expenses recorded in the income from operations or in "financial results" which are directly related to business combinations, which by their nature are unusual, (iii) disposal of assets, change in scope of consolidation and other, (iv) impairment of non-current assets, (v) changes in the fair value of derivative foreign exchange instruments (recognized under "other financial income and expenses" in the consolidated financial statements),
  1. actuarial gains or losses on long-term benefits (recognized under "finance costs on pensions and employee benefits" in the consolidated financial statements). See note 13-a of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. This definition implies the definition of several other adjusted financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, adjusted tax, adjusted EPS …. See page 14 and 15 of the 2019 results press release for detailed calculation of these other indicators.

Free operating cash flow: net cash flow from operating activities, less: capital expenditures, less: deficit payments on pensions in the United Kingdom. See notes 13-a and 6.3 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019.

Net cash (debt): difference between the sum of "cash and cash equivalents" and "current financial assets" items and short and long-term borrowings, after deduction of interest rate derivatives. See note 6.2 of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019.

H1 2020 results - 33

Tour Carpe Diem - 31 Place des Corolles 92098 Paris La Défense - France www.thalesgroup.com

ir@thalesgroup.com

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are trends or objectives, as the case may be, and shall not be construed as constituting forecasts regarding the Company's results or any other performance indicator. These statements are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's registration document ("Document de référence") filed with Autorité des Marchés Financiers. These statements do not therefore reflect future performance of the Company, which may be materially different.

www.thalesgroup.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 05:05:10 UTC
