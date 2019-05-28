Thales : 2018 Registration Document (Accessible version)

2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL

FINANCIAL REPORT

This Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on 8 April 2019, in accordance with Article 212-13 of the AMF General Regulations. It may only be used in support of a financial transaction if accompanied by an offering circular authorised by the AMF. It was drawn up by the issuer and its signatories accept liability.

The English language version of this report is a free translation from the original, which was prepared and filed with the AMF in French. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate presentation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation, views or opinions expressed in the original language version of the document in French take precedence over the translation.

In accordance with Article 28 of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 809/2004, the following information is incorporated by reference in this Registration Document:

the consolidated financial statements and corresponding audit reports presented on pages 35 à 83 of the 2017 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 30 March 2018;

the Group's financial information, key figures and management report, presented respectively on pages 4,5 and 8 to 34 of the 2017 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 30 March 2018;

the consolidated financial statements and corresponding audit reports presented on pages 27 to 71 of the 2016 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 5 April 2017;

the Group's financial information, key figures and management report, presented respectively on pages 4, 5 and 8 to 25 of the 2016 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 5 April 2017.

The omitted sections of these documents are either irrelevant to the investor, or addressed elsewhere in this Registration Document.