Thales : 2018 Registration Document (Accessible version)

Stock market information and financial communication
167
Our 5 strategic priorities until 2021
12
Our medium-term objectives
13
7.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
172
2.
BUSINESS REVIEW
14
7.1
Consolidated financial statements
174
7.2
Parent company management report
2.1
Operating segments
16
and financial statements
222
2.2
Research and innovation
23
7.3
Statutory auditors' report
254
2.3
Report on operations and results
26
7.4
Statutory auditors
260
2.4
Investments
35
2.5
Acquisition of Gemalto
37
8.
APPENDICES
262
2.6
Group structure
38
8.1
Declaration from the person responsible
3.
RISK FACTORS, INTERNAL CONTROL
for the Registration Document
264
8.2
Changes made to the structure of the 2018
AND RISK MANAGEMENT
40
Registration Document
264
3.1
Operational and strategic risks
43
8.3
Cross-reference table of the annual
3.2
Legal and regulatory risks
52
financial report and management report
265
3.3
Financial risks
55
8.4
Cross-reference table for the report
3.4
Risk control environment
57
on corporate governance
267
8.5
Cross-reference table
4.
GOVERNANCE AND COMPENSATION
62
(annex 1 of european regulation no. 809/2004)
268
8.6
Cross-reference table for the non-financial
4.1
Composition of the Board of Directors
performance statement
272
at 31 December 2018
64
4.2
Corporate Governance
73
4.3
Corporate management and the Executive Committee
85
4.4
Compensation of the Chairman and CEO
and other Company representatives
86
4.5
Compensation of other executives
98
4.6 Summary statement of transactions indicated in Article l. 621-18-2 of the french monetary
and financial code carried out in 2018
99
5. CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
AND NON-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 100
5.1 A corporate responsibility policy geared towards
sustainable economic performance
102
5.2
Risks selected for the non-financial performance statement
102
5.3
Non-financial performance dashboard
105
5.4
Human resources geared towards company performance
106
5.5
A committed approach to meet environmental challenges
122
5.6
A policy of corporate responsibility
based on a strong ethical commitment
137
5.7
An organisation that is proactive towards its stakeholders
139
5.8
Report by the independent third party
147
2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
INCLUDING THE ANNUAL
FINANCIAL REPORT
This Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on 8 April 2019, in accordance with Article 212-13 of the AMF General Regulations. It may only be used in support of a financial transaction if accompanied by an offering circular authorised by the AMF. It was drawn up by the issuer and its signatories accept liability.
The English language version of this report is a free translation from the original, which was prepared and filed with the AMF in French. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate presentation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation, views or opinions expressed in the original language version of the document in French take precedence over the translation.
In accordance with Article 28 of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 809/2004, the following information is incorporated by reference in this Registration Document:
the consolidated financial statements and corresponding audit reports presented on pages 35 à 83 of the 2017 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 30 March 2018;
the Group's financial information, key figures and management report, presented respectively on pages 4,5 and 8 to 34 of the 2017 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 30 March 2018;
the consolidated financial statements and corresponding audit reports presented on pages 27 to 71 of the 2016 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 5 April 2017;
the Group's financial information, key figures and management report, presented respectively on pages 4, 5 and 8 to 25 of the 2016 Registration Document filed with the AMF on 5 April 2017.
The omitted sections of these documents are either irrelevant to the investor, or addressed elsewhere in this Registration Document.
2018 Registration Document - THALES
1
CHAIRMAN'S FOREWORD
Thanks to the commitment of its 66,000 employees, 2018 was an excellent year for Thales.
Patrice Caine
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
2THALES - 2018 Registration Document
Sales momentum gathered pace over the year, with order intake reaching €16 billion, organicaly up 9% compared to 2017. The Group recorded several commercial successes in transport, with the production of key systems for the future metro lines of the Grand Paris Express, in aeronautics, with OneSKY, Australia's major air traffic control modernisation project, in commercial space, with the construction of a next-generation VHTS satellite system for Eutelsat equipped with the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put in orbit (Konnect VHTS), and institutional space, with a new framework contract to upgrade the mission segment of the Galileo satellite navigation system.
Shifts in defence budgets in Europe resulted in the award of several contracts with a unit value of over €100 million by our key military customers in France, the United Kingdom, Germany and
the Netherlands. These contracts included the development of the new Rafale F4 standard for the French army, including new sensors and communication systems, the design of a next-generation defence system for the Royal Netherlands Navy's future frigates, and the supply of the combat system for five
of the German Navy's new corvettes as part of a consortium.
For the third consecutive year, our organic revenue growth exceeded 5%, driven by an exceptional year in Transport and strong growth in the Defence & Security segment. Our operating profitability across all segments increased to 10.6%, a new level never before achieved by the Group.
In early June, fromework of a Capital Markets Day, we had the opportunity to present the Group's goals, key strategic priorities and financial objectives until 2021. Our action plan is clear: to sustain profitable growth over the long term, we must continue to deploy operational performance initiatives and strengthen our customer culture while stepping up our investments in innovation. This plan will allow us to maintain a steady growth rate
of between 3% and 5% per year for the period 2018-2021 and reach a new milestone in terms of profitability: an operating margin of 11% to 11.5% by 2021.
The year also saw the meticulous preparation of the integration of Gemalto, which was completed in March 2019.
This transformative acquisition, announced in December 2017, is a powerful booster of our strategy. In the next few years,
it will consolidate our leadership position in the digital transformation of our markets and our customers, and will allow us to build a global leader in the digital security market.
In an increasingly digital world, Thales's business model, which is both resilient and balanced, is creating more value than ever.
2018 Registration Document - THALES
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.