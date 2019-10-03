Log in
Thales : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Slideshow - 3 october 2019

10/03/2019 | 01:29am EDT

2019 Capital Markets Day

3 October 2019

www.thalesgroup.com

Agenda

8:30 am

Introduction and progress on

11:00 am

Financial framework

medium-term strategic priorities

Pascal Bouchiat

Patrice Caine

CEO and CFO Q&A session

11:20 am

DIS(a): global leader in digital

Patrice Caine and Pascal Bouchiat

9:00 am

identity and security

Philippe Vallée and Eva Rudin

12:00 pm

Technology demonstrations

DIS: accelerating Thales's digital strategy across all markets

Philippe Keryer, Pascale Sourisse,

12:45 pm

Marc Darmon and Alex Cresswell

DIS Q&A session

10:10 am

2:00 pm

Philippe Vallée, Eva Rudin, Philippe Keryer,

Pascale Sourisse, Marc Darmon and Alex

Cresswell

Lunch

End of Capital Markets Day

(a) Gemalto has become one of Thales's seven Global Business Units, called "Digital Identity and Security" (DIS)

2019 Capital Markets Day - 2

2019 Capital Markets Day

Introduction and progress on medium-term strategic priorities

Patrice Caine

Chairman and CEO

www.thalesgroup.com

Key messages

Solid progress on

Business model will

Gemalto:

Ambition 10 initiatives

continue to deliver,

accelerating our

-

with enhanced

digital strategy

2018 and 2019

resilience

ahead of plan

2019 Capital Markets Day - 4

Agenda

Today's focus: compelling

Gemalto acquisition

2019 Capital Markets Day - 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 05:28:04 UTC
