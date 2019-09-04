|
Thales : 2019 Half-year result - Slideshow
09/04/2019 | 01:52am EDT
H1 2019 results
4th September 2019
H1 2019 highlights
Order intake driven by solid dynamics in Defence & Security
Sales growth impacted by slowdown of Space and phasing effects in Transport
Further EBIT margin progression at constant scope and currency
Gemalto consolidated as of 1st April, contributing in line with expectations
H1 2019 key figures
|
Order intake
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
€m
|
|
|
€m
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
+10%
|
|
|
7,452
|
8,190
|
|
6,995
|
|
|
6,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT and EBIT margin(a)
|
€m and %
|
|
+8%
|
820
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.2% -0.2 pt 10.0%
Adjusted net income(a)
€m
+7%
539574
Free operating cash-flow(a)
|
€m
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(535)
|
(304)
|
|
|
(272) (332)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
H1
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Net cash (debt) position
€m
2,294 2,971 2,311 3,181
(4,397) June Dec June Dec June
2017 2017 2018 2018 2019
(a) The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix
H1 2019 results - 3
H1 2019 order intake
Solid order intake
-1% before Gemalto consolidation
Order intake by contract unit value
(impact: +€758m)
4 large(a) orders booked in Q2 2019,
for a total of 7 in H1 2019
Spainsat NG satellite
Ground segment for French military satellite
"CaMo" armored vehicles (Belgium)
Long-term maintenance contract for French air force
Small orders(b) stable at constant
|
1,814
|
Unit value
|
> €100m
|
|
|
€10m <
1,444 Unit value
|
|
< €100m
|
3,073
|
Unit value
|
< €10m
|
scope
-
With a unit value over €100m
-
With a unit value of less than €10m
before Gemalto
consolidation
H1 2019 sales growth
Sales growth benefiting from Gemalto consolidation
Reported growth: +9.9%
Organic growth: -0.5%
Small positive currency impact: +0.8%
Organic sales decline driven by slowdown of space and by high comps, notably in emerging markets
H1 2019 results - 5
Organic sales trend by region
Base 100 in 2015
143
|
Emerging
|
131
|
|
136
|
markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
107
|
109
|
Mature
|
|
|
|
markets
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 2015
|
H1 2016
|
H1 2017
|
H1 2018
|
H1 2019
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|18 658 M
|EBIT 2019
|1 950 M
|Net income 2019
|1 245 M
|Debt 2019
|1 526 M
|Yield 2019
|2,26%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|17,5x
|P/E ratio 2020
|15,5x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,27x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,15x
|Capitalization
|22 174 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends THALES
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
117,04 €
|Last Close Price
|
104,35 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
25,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-4,17%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|THALES
|2.30%
|24 314