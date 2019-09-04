Log in
Thales : 2019 Half-year result - Slideshow

09/04/2019 | 01:52am EDT

H1 2019 results

4th September 2019

www.thalesgroup.com

H1 2019 highlights

Order intake driven by solid dynamics in Defence & Security

Sales growth impacted by slowdown of Space and phasing effects in Transport

Further EBIT margin progression at constant scope and currency

Gemalto consolidated as of 1st April, contributing in line with expectations

H1 2019 results - 2

H1 2019 key figures

Order intake

Sales

€m

€m

+9.9%

+10%

7,452

8,190

6,995

6,331

EBIT and EBIT margin(a)

€m and %

+8%

820

762

10.2% -0.2 pt 10.0%

H1 2018

H1 2019

Adjusted net income(a)

€m

+7%

539574

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

Free operating cash-flow(a)

€m

216

45

(535)

(304)

(272) (332)

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2018

H1 2019

Net cash (debt) position

€m

2,294 2,971 2,311 3,181

(4,397) June Dec June Dec June

2017 2017 2018 2018 2019

(a) The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix

H1 2019 results - 3

H1 2019 order intake

Solid order intake

-1% before Gemalto consolidation

Order intake by contract unit value

(impact: +€758m)

4 large(a) orders booked in Q2 2019,

€m

-1%

6,331

+12% 6,995

6,237

for a total of 7 in H1 2019

Spainsat NG satellite

Ground segment for French military satellite

"CaMo" armored vehicles (Belgium)

Long-term maintenance contract for French air force

Small orders(b) stable at constant

1,814

Unit value

> €100m

€10m <

1,444 Unit value

< €100m

3,073

Unit value

< €10m

1,653

1,523

3,061

1,653

1,546

3,796

scope

  1. With a unit value over €100m
  2. With a unit value of less than €10m

H1 2018

H1 2019

H1 2019

before Gemalto

consolidation

H1 2019 results - 4

H1 2019 sales growth

Sales growth benefiting from Gemalto consolidation

Reported growth: +9.9%

Organic growth: -0.5%

Small positive currency impact: +0.8%

Organic sales decline driven by slowdown of space and by high comps, notably in emerging markets

H1 2019 results - 5

Organic sales trend by region

Base 100 in 2015

143

Emerging

131

136

markets

114

116

118

100

107

109

Mature

markets

100

H1 2015

H1 2016

H1 2017

H1 2018

H1 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 05:51:05 UTC
